Memorial Day on Monday is a great day to visit cemeteries, have memorials, hold family gatherings, go to parades, and enjoy friends and family. Memorial Day has been a national holiday for 50 years.
Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day, and was a day to celebrate graves of fallen soldiers, with flowers, flags, and memories.
Have a great week-end and a great Memorial Day!
Memorial Day celebration
The Marion County Vietnam Veterans will hold its Memorial Day program at East Marion Park, Monday, May 31 at 5 p.m. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army Captain John Leandro.
Congratulations
Congratulations to my Granddaughter Cassie Jo Holbert, for her high school graduation. She also has finished her chef class at the Technical Center. Chef Cassie makes the most beautiful cakes and desserts, along with all kinds of delicious dishes.
Cassie gets it honest from her mother, who is also a fantastic cook, and who also cans a garden full of veggies each summer. Congratulations Cassie!
White Hall Elementary
White Hall Elementary wishes, best wishes to Cindy Gouzd, our first grade teacher, who will be retiring.
She has been a wonderful asset to White Hall Elementary, and students that have been in her class are fortunate to have been taught by Mrs. Gouzd.
May 28: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 28: PBIS Nine Week Celebration (event to be announced)
May 28: Last Day of School
Summer Learning Camp
Starting on June 7 is the SOLE Summer Program Elementary Learning Camp for Grades K-4 (summer school for COVID Recovery). The Summer Program begins June 7-11, June 14-18, June 22-25, June 28-29, from 8:30 to 2:30.
Transportation along with breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register your child on-line at marionboe.com
White Hall City Election
The White Hall Municipal Election early voting is available May 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, May 29 from 9-5, June 1 thru June 4 from 8-4, June 5 from 9-5. General Election Day will be held June 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Candidates for mayor: Frank Jarman and John Michael; recorder: Charlie Mason; council Members: (Vote for not more than five) Bob Wotrine, Jason DeFrance, John S. Jacob, Kristine Mason, Timothy Ridenour Jr.
White Hall Town Council
The regular meeting was held May 24. Mayor Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communications and announcements: White Hall Community Yard Sale June 12, 8-2 p.m. Thanks for donations from the Covenant Church for the Community Caring Center.
Public Hearings were held for 21-001 and 21-002, Annexation Committee—waiting for callback from Colasessano’s, John Jacobs will remain with committee until June 30, Streets and Highways—Engineer reported on Phase 1 of Lavender and Garnet project, contact 911 about new Commons Loop address.
Police Department—Thanks for stimulus check donation, job listing for new officer, and Thank you to Cindy Stover for her hard work for the Town, Chief Guerrieri and Town Coordinator Cindy Stover were also thanked by Treasurer John Jacobs.
Public Works--Cameron Michael--road repairs and pavilion pad complete and ready to build pavilion.
Town Coordinator--Cindy Stover—Rescue Plan Fund submitted, Beautification permit approved for Exit 132, report on possible Three Ways Inn clean-up.
Engineer Brad Pigott—Discussed plans for Matthew Drive, Marklinn, Casseday Circle, Pine Lane Roadway, and Lavender Lane.
21-001 to adjust Council pay scale and call off procedures was not approved, checking account for American Rescue Plan Fund was approved and 21-002 passed convenience fee with credit card receipts and set Capitol Asset Limit.
New lease agreement for Marion County Rescue Squad was approved, and Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be discussed at next meeting.
Waste Management proposals will be analyzed and placed on the next agenda.
The Litter Control Grant application resolution 21-003 was approved.
Final remarks and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.