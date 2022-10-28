Early Voting started Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building. Early voting dates are Oct. 26, 27, 28 from 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 1-4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the building.
Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Make your voice heard!
Happy Birthday to Cameron Michael, Public Works Supervisor for the Town of White Hall.
The Town of White Hall is collecting new or gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop Oct. 15 to Jan. 15. A donation box will is in the front entry of the building. Join us for a community drive to help neighbors in need.
The Town of White Hall’s Community Caring Box needs food and nonperishable goods. The box in located in the front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
White Hall Elementary
Oct. 28: Say “Boo” to Drugs. Happy Halloween
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration in morning
White Hall Elementary will host a Halloween Walk-A-thon today at 1 p.m. Parents can view our parade by standing on Emerald Drive, around the back parking lot cul-de-sac, or in the back parking lot. We will then make the loop again. In the event of rain, we will parade in the hallway and gym.
Parking is limited as we only have about 25-30 spaces available in our school lots.
Students are to wear their costumes to school today. Costumes should not portray violence in any manner.
Classroom parties will follow the Walk-A-Thon at 2 p.m. in the classroom. Contact the homeroom moms if you wish to donate an item.
Oct. 28: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Oct. 31: report cards go home
Oct. 31: Terrific Kids for the month of October announced
Oct. 31: Polar Bear Day. Wear Blue and White
Nov. 2: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in Media Center
Nov. 4: Christmas Coloring Contest sponsored by Main Street Fairmont due. (4th grade only)
Nov. 4: Way to go Wildcats announced
Nov. 8: Election Day. School Levy Day
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 14: Photo retake day by Lifetouch
Nov. 16: 2-hour delay day
Nov. 17: 4th grade field trip to Morgantown
Nov. 18: Way to go Wildcats announced
Nov. 18: WVU Tailgate Lunch (by the school hot lunch program for the students) Wear Blue and Gold.
Nov. 21-22: Weather Days
Nov. 23-25: No School
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids of November announced
Things to do this weekend
Magic’s Bar and Grill, Oct. 28, The Edge Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 12 midnight. Oct. 29, Karaoke with Jonny Rock and Costume Party.
Trunk-or-Treat at Toothman and Sowers Ford, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Monongah Police & Fire Department Present Trunk-or-Treat and Movie Night, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. in Monongah parking lot. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Monongah Town Hall.
Pleasant Valley Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Municipal Building, 2340 Kingmont Rd. Pumpkin Carving Contest sponsored by the ladies Kingmont Improvement Auxiliary Association. Pumpkin drop off between 3-5 p.m. Four $25 prizes up for grabs.
Saint Anthony’s Church will host Truck-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Trick-or-Treating in The Town of White Hall will be held Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.
Town of White Hall Events
Fall Craft Show, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Hall Ship and More, 13 Opal Dr. For more information contact Tami at 304-322-5142.
White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving.
On Dec. 7, join us at Open House in the White Hall Public Safety Building to celebrate our 30th Anniversary.
White Hall Christmas Parade, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the parade, please contact the Town of White Hall at 304-367-1687 or email me at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
The Town of White Hall will host an afternoon with Santa on Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Free to the public.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.