Meditation: A total of 27 commentators worked the NCAA March Madness playoffs. The most recognizable were moderator Ernie Johnson Jr. and studio analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. There were 23 others, but these four drew the most attention. So, how would these commentators describe the Biblical Final Week of Jesus if put within the Final 4 Context?
You see, the Final Four occurs around Easter frequently. I know, because in 2010 when WVU played Duke, John Satterfield and I drove to Indianapolis to watch the game and then drove back Saturday night, arriving in time for Easter Sunday morning.
Ernie Johnson: What a week! The crowds were great: flowing Palm branches, crowded streets, and cheering for the Lord and his victory. Fans came from everywhere — from Connecticut to Louisiana — What was your take on it all, Clark?
Clark Kellogg: It was quite obvious a well-thought out game plan. Coach Pilate left it up to his players (the crowd) to decide the outcome. He said, “I wash my hands of the whole affair.” He obviously was willing to do anything to win but it failed.
Ernie Johnson: Kenny how did this miraculous victory by Jesus, under many odds, actually happen?
Kenny Smith: Well, it didn’t come easy. We first saw it in the Temptation — Jesus overcame the odds against Him, refusing to go away from His game plan. He refused the Devil’s transfer portal, enticements of favors, and elevation to King of the world. And finally, the victory was won due to his conviction of discipleship.
Ernie Johnson: And Charles, what was your analysis of the game?
Charles Barkley: To me, it was the unheralded work of the faithful bench players that secured the victory. It was Joseph of Arimathea in John 15:42 along with Nicodemus in John 19:14 that asked to bury Jesus. If not, who knows what would have happened? You see, Ernie, these role players made the difference.
But the real heroes were the women who believed, who stood watch, who were greeted by the Lord and told to spread the victory. The starters, the Disciples, believed it was just an idle tale when told. They didn’t understand. But the women believed and that’s why we’re here today
Ernie Johnson: As always Charles, right on. So what is our Easter Story? Where do we fit in? Our 40 days are up. And how do we live until Pentecost?
