Hope everyone is well. Not sure what happened in my last column but I noticed some of a sentence was cut off. I was saying March came in like a lamb and from what I can tell so far for the long forecast it looks like it may go out like a lamb, time will tell.
A reminder to anyone that would like to run as a write-in for Mayor, Recorder, Council you can still do so by stopping by the town hall, fill out the application and pay the $10 fee, applications will be taken until April 25th.
The Main Street Rivesville easter egg hunt is right around the corner, so don’t forget to register the kids at eventbrite.com, this event will take place 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Rivesville Elementary Middle School.
Don’t forget to get your tickets for the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny being held March 25 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Department and sponsored by the Rivesville PTO. The cost of the breakfast is $10 and will include a picture with the bunny, door cost will be $15. Call Ashley Seipp at 681-331-8932 for questions or to purchase a ticket.
Rivesville Elementary Middle School PTO is looking for donations to fill baskets or baskets already filled, these will be raffled off at the breakfast with the bunny event. Call Ashley at 681-331-8932.
There will be an open house at the Rivesville Head Start today 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The school is located at 168 Jasper St.
Retiree’s of Fairmont Clinic will meet today at 1 p.m. at SayBoy restaurant for their monthly luncheon. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4592.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box please call Gary Moffa at 304-534-2950.
Rivesville United Methodist Church Easter Egg sale is going on now. You can order your peanut butter eggs until March 26, pickup date is April 2 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the church located on the corner of Jasper and 3rd. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-282-4592, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
A Spring Craft Show will be held at the new armory on Saturday March 18 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The address is 201 Artillery Dr.
The Marion County Democratic Women will hold a bingo on Saturday, March 26 starting at 1 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Building. There will be 50/50, raffle baskets and free food. The cost is $25 and tickets can be purchased by calling Emma- 304-657-7244, Tina- 304-694-4446, Sharon-304-657-6853, Belinda- 304-641-2394, Crystal- 304-612-5532.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday March 25 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Pumpkin Center of Christ at 18 Darrah Ln, Fairview. There will be clothing for children, women and men. Call 304-449-1168 for any questions.
Don’t forget the Lenten fish dinner going on every friday during Lent. at the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church located at 407 Jackson St. The meal consist of baked cod, scalloped potatoes, slaw, mac & cheese, bread and dessert. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids under 10. Pre-order by calling Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717. It is appreciated if you place your order by thursday evening. Walk-ins are welcome, you can eat in or carryout.
Get ready Dairy Creame Corner will open Saturday March 18th, I know many folks are looking forward to that.
Birthday wishes:
Donna Wilson Garcia, Bev Slagle, Melanie Moore, Brandon Bradley, Mike Oser, Tim Layman, Chelsea Meadows.
Birthday blessings to each of you on your special day.
Condolences:
I would like to send condolences to the friends and family of Martha Alltop on their loss, Martha was my daughter-in-law Jeanies grandmother, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,
I would also like to send condolences to the family and friends of Dale Taylor. Dale’s wife Helen let me know Dale passed away in November. Many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Dale leaves behind his wife, 2 daughters and 4 grandchildren.
I’d like to hear from you so send me your news at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
