Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week as we welcome the month of July. We are so busy in our lives that time goes by very quickly and we do not get everything done as we had hoped. Some folks are back from vacation, others are leaving for vacation. The fair will be here soon and then school begins for the fall term. Try to find time to enjoy with family and friends and maybe just slow down a little and relax. Even spending an evening for a picnic at Hough Park could be fun. Young children would enjoy the playground and just being outside. Maybe invite friends to meet there and have a get together. You would just have to use pavilions that were available if some have been rented. Remember to take all trash with you, leave it clean as you found it. We maybe having some very warm weather over the next few days, so please check on any neighbors who may have a problem keeping cool. Be careful this week, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Historical Society
The regular monthly meeting of the Society will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Round Barn. Mr. Dave Rowand will talk about local cemeteries. He will have his books available, which are helpful to those seeking to search for family graves. Come and join with others for this informative meeting. Memberships are still being accepted which are $10 per person. Anyone who would like to join, may call Jackie Lopatin at 681-443-0681 or Patty Anderson at 304-986-3039.
Music at the Barn
The next music at the Round Barn will be held Saturday, July 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. The music for the evening will be provided by the Kennedy Barn String Band from Fairmont State University. A light meal will be available to purchase. Plan to attend, maybe meet some friends for an enjoyable evening of music, food and fun.
Masquerade Ball
The Senator’s Mansion at 315 High St., Mannington is planning a Masquerade Ball on Saturday, July 15 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. Come enjoy a night of elegance and disguise. Spend an evening at the mansion enjoying the great food and drinking and being merry. Wear whatever dress or costume you choose, just make sure to wear a mask! Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and choice of 2 drinks, (cocktails or wine). No physical ticket needed, once purchased your name will be on the guest list. All sales are final. For information please call 304-396-6411.
Parade time
August will bring the Kick Off Parade for the Mannington District Fair. If you, your organization, business, church or anyone would like to enter the 2023 Mannington District Fair Parade we would be glad to have you do so. It is time to begin thinking and planning what you will do. The prizes for the float contest is $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. Please contact Kristy Moore to let her know that you wish to enter. She will answer any questions you might have. Please call her at 340-612-0319. If you do not get an answer, please leave a message with name and telephone number. The rides will not be running on Monday evening, Aug. 7 after the parade. Rides will open on Tuesday evening Aug. 8.
Farmers Market moved
The Women’s Club sponsored Farmer’s Market is now at the new location is Wintergarden Park, on Water Street, (across from the Post Office), in Mannington. You just need to stop by each week to see what is available. It is also a time to get out and make plans to meet with friends. Think about visiting the Market and get breakfast or lunch while downtown. The market set up begins at 8 a.m. and then opens for business from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Support this event, to keep it open each week. If you are interested in setting up a stand there is room, contact Lora Michael for more information.
Stage entertainment
The Annual Mannington District Fair will be held Aug. 7-12. The week kicks off with the parade on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Stage entertainment begins on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. with Chris Higbee. On Thursday, Aug. 10, local favorite Davisson Brothers return to the stage for shows at 7 and 9 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 11, Dillon Carmichael will perform on stage for one show at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, Aug. 12 to close the week there will be “Make a Joyful Noise,” gospel music. Some of these performers may be local and you will know them for other shows. If you wish information concerning the gospel music show please call Tammy at 304-986-1733.
Pageant deadlines
The stage will be a busy place on Monday, Aug. 7 because The Little Miss and Pre-Teen Pageants begin at 8 p.m. Please notice that the Pre-Teen Pageant has been changed to Monday evening. The deadline to take part in this pageant is July 30. For information and to register, check www.manningtondistrictfair.org. Information concerning Teen pageant and Miss Mannington District Fair Queen is also available online.
Golf tournament
The Annual James “Jimmy” Moran Memorial Golf Scramble date is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Tygart Lake Golf Course. Registration deadline is July 31. Registration on the day of the tournament is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the Shotgun Start is set for 9 a.m. rain or shine. The cost is $240 per team. The proceeds benefit the Mannington Fire Department. For more information, please contact Justin Efaw at 304-365-3261 or Brandon Riggs at 304-365-3553.
Photogenic Contest
There are so many cute youngsters around the area and many of them will be entered in the Photogenic Contest at the Mannington District Fair. All entries must be done submitted by July 14. Applications must be completed and submitted with the $15 fee. All applications, photos and payment must be digital. Paper applications and photos will not be accepted. For info and applications visit www.manningtondistrictfair.org. For any questions email mdfphotogentic@gmail.com.
Pie baking contest
A Pie Baking Contest will be held at the Mannington District Fair 2023. There is no entry fee to participate and there are two categories, Adult and Youth (Youth is up to age 19). No professional entries will be accepted.
Entries will be accepted in the Community Building, Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Judging will take place at 1:30 p.m. and the judges’ decisions are final. All pies entered in the competition will be auctioned. Auction starts at 3 p.m. and proceeds will go back to the participants.
More information is available at www.manningtondistrictfair,.org, then click on contests and then pie contest. Good luck to all and come out to watch and cheer for your favorite baker.
Community Building contests
“How Will Your Garden grow in a Wheelbarrow” Displays growing in a wheelbarrow will on display in the Community Building during the 2023 Mannington District Fair. The fair being Aug. 7 and runs through Aug. 12. Displays will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance. There are two categories, adult and youth.
“Create Your Own Display of Your Garden, put it in a basket, bowl, bucket be creative. There are two divisions, Adult and youth. Display will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance.
Dress Up a Potato Display. Must have a displayed theme. You may use a potato of any size,
And any items to decorate. Be creative. Division for adult and youth.
Displays will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance.
The entries will be accepted Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information available at 304-376-6025. This is a fun time to display, craftsmanship and what you are able to grow. Have some fun and make something for others to enjoy. Information is also available at www.manningtondistrictfair.org.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
