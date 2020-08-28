Good Day Farmers
What a week for celebrating Women’s Equality Day. Well ladies, do you feel equal?
It was officially 100 years ago this week that the 19th Amendment was certified by Congress. I’d read articles and posts this week concerning Women’s Equality Day educating myself a little more on the plight of the suffragette but a post made by Kim Hines gave some interesting facts that might hit home with a few of you.
“I realized something totally crazy today — my mother (Pamela Leezer) is the first woman in my direct bloodline to be BORN with the right to vote!!! Both of my grandmothers were born before Aug. 26, 1920. Women have been legally able to vote for only 25 of the 58 Presidential elections (that’s 100 of the 244 years the USA has been a country)!” So I started looking on my own family tree and my Mamaw (mom’s mom) and my Nanny T (grandma’s mother) were my first born with the right ancestors. Normally I’d think of generations long passed in this role. This makes me only a third and fourth generation female voter.
Taking it a step further, the right to vote was given to women but not to ALL women. Despite the fact that we had amendments that gave voting rights to “all,” it was not a guarantee that you could actually cast a ballot. Native American women were considered “wards of the state” and not citizens so, therefore did not get the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Asian American immigrants, who were ineligible for naturalized citizenship on account of race only won the vote in 1943. World War II would not end for another two years. Just think of the discrimination those ladies faced merely from the fallout of Pearl Harbor no matter what Asian country from which they originated.
You know, I think in the past week, we’ve seen that racism, sexism, and a whole lot of “-isms” are alive and festering in Marion County. While I applaud everyone who stands up and speaks out against hate. (You’re all true heroes) My personal viewpoint is that this should give extra importance to the votes cast by every woman this November. Think of the women you came from and what freedoms you have that they didn’t. Think of the rights of your friends and how lucky you are to be able to select your candidates without fear of backlash from bigots who would retaliate against your home, family, job and more. Don’t let down those proud women who stood up and fought for equality.
Sympathy
We’ve had losses in quite a few Farmer’s families recently. If you haven’t reached out to express your condolences to the families of Irene Davis, Pete Alasky, Clydean Flohr, and Carrie Thompson. I spoke with Mrs. Davis’ son this week. She was a proud Class of 1943 graduate of Farmington High School, working with Doc Jenkins who I’d mentioned in earlier columns had delivered her years before she became his assistant. He shared many memories with me over the course of our phone call. I wished the pandemic had blown over so that I would’ve gotten a chance to talk to her about Farmington and its changes over the course of her life. Such a sad loss.
Pete Alasky was the last surviving member of the Gobbler’s Knob Softball Team. Gobbler’s Knob is the hilltop area of 218 between Farmington and Idamay. Gobblers (a male turkey) go to the highest point to call for their mate, hence the name. He was married 72 years to his lovely wife Violet and put down roots in the community that extended past their business endeavors to what made them the most proud, their large family.
Cross Country
Any Fairview Middle School student in 6th-8th grades who would be interested in running cross country this year may pick up a packet from Coach Parker at the elementary school between 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The first practice will be on Monday, Aug. 31 at 3:30. This is for both the boy’s teams and girl’s teams.
Girl’s Basketball
The girl’s basketball season for 4th-6th grade has been postponed until March 2021. There will be a meeting on Nov. 1 to discuss the 4th-6th grade boys basketball and preparations for their season. We’ll keep you posted with any updates as they come.
Baby Copperhead Season is upon us!
Ssssssomthing slithery is being birthed in the Mountain State. Baby Copperheads! Reproducing in the spring and typically giving birth between late August and early September, copperhead snake litters can be between five to eight snakes but in some cases up to 20. Their coloring is typically light brown or reddish, and some younger snakes can look dark gray. Distinctive markings for baby snakes include bright yellow or green lines on the tails which stay for the first year of their lives, scales in an hourglass, and a triangular head. Babies are seven to eight inches long, and can be often mistaken for nonvenomous water snakes, rat snakes and corn snakes. While any snake bite can be extremely painful, copperheads aren’t deadly and also aren’t always venomous. (But seek medical attention nevertheless.) Copperheads are most active from the late afternoon into the evening, and prefer cooler areas to hide. If spotted, leave them alone. Chances are they’ll leave you alone and slither away but be cautious as most bites occur when people are trying to rid their property of the serpent.
Join the Debate (and Speech) Team
North Marion High School will soon be offering students a speech and debate team. Please email coliveto@k12.wv.us or tyler.scott@k12.wv.us for more information.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Walker Hibbs, Melinda Owens, Rick Cartwright, and Dena Williams as we round out the month of August. Kicking off September with wishes to Jeremy Ammons, Anthony Longwell, and Paula Hollen. If you don’t follow the Facebook group “Farmington-The Heart of Marion County,” please do. I posted for everyone to share their September birthdays and we’ve already gotten quite a list. Nearly every day has at least one birthday. The plan is to keep it going month to month. If you don’t have social media or access to the internet you are welcome to give me a call or jot them down and mail them to me here in the office. Make sure you put first and last name as well as the date (age is optional). Also, they do not need to reside in Farmington.
Retirement
You’ve no doubt heard the news that North Marion is losing long time educator and sports enthusiast Gladine Barner. Happy Retirement, it’s well deserved. Another teacher in the Blackshere area who has taught at many Marion County schools is Mrs. Tammy Menas. Blackshere Elementary School posted a nice send off to her at the end of the 2020 school year where she had served as their gym teacher.
NMHS Student Information
Welcome back letters with details on the return to school as well as student schedules were mailed out this week. Due to restrictions for visitors inside school premises, Freshman Orientation will be held during the week of September 8th when 9th graders are in the school. If your child chose virtual learning they can contact the school with any questions you might have or to schedule a time to meet on an individual basis.
Permit Class
NRA Certified Instructor Ron Southern is offering another chance to get in on his gun safety classes. Students receive individual instruction in the use of firearms as well as how to handle and use different pistols and revolvers. All materials needed for the course will be provided as well as disinfecting wipes to keep social distancing practices. Everyone is asked to bring a mask. Call or text 304-612-4714 to sign up. Class starts at 9:30 a.m. sharp at Katy Baptist Church, Aug. 29., 1858 Husky Highway. Cost is $65 cash.
Drive-In
This weekend’s blast from the past movie gives something really retro and something from the not so distant past. Movies at the Sunset Ellis Drive-in located outside of Shinnston are “American Graffiti” and “The Hangover.” Fun fact, did you know Harrison Ford refused to do the movie “American Graffiti” unless they agreed he didn’t have to cut his hair? Apparently Ford’s love of Hollywood had gone sour and he was working as a carpenter to support his family. Not caring if he did the movie or not, he disagreed with his character’s proposed flat top hair style. It worked out in his favor and he wore a quite handsome stetson cowboy hat during the entire movie. He earned $500 a week while filming and met George Lucas, the director, who would later cast him as Hans Solo in the Star Wars films.
Yesteryear
The Methodist Church’s annual conference in Charleston was held in 1950. Several new appointments for ministers in our area were named including Vernon Cale in the Fairview circuit, G. C. Stratton for Farmington-James Fork, J. Woodell in West Farmington, G. G. Wadsworth in Monongah and O.D. Curtis in Mannington. Bethlehem Mines Corp. announced in August 1961 that it was recalling some 600 employees to its big Idamay mine. The mine had been idle since June. Full production was expected to resume when a new $1 million cleaning plant is completed. The return to work will mean a $250,000 “shot in the arm” to the area’s economy through payroll alone. Published in September 1945 was a column in the Beckley Post-Herald called “Around the Mines’’ by H.W. Slack who was the Coal Editor. In his different musings, he told the story of a local woman from Monongah, Mrs. Catherine Davia whose husband was lost in the explosion of 1907. She vowed she would erect a Miner’s Monument in memory of her dear husband and spent 29 years walking a mile four times a day to carry a sack of coal from the mines to her backyard. She amassed a pile weighing 300 tons in preparation for this monument. After WWI, coal went to “fancy prices’’ and she was offered a nice amount of money for the stock pile but would not sell. Mrs. Davia passed away in 1936. Now I love doing research, especially when it comes to looking up local people. I happened to find Mrs. Davia’s death certificate which did in fact list her as the widow of Mr. Victor Davia. Her full name listed was Catherine DeCarlo Davia and she was born in the province of Belluno, Italy (Belluno is in the northern part of Italy and borders Austria)to Victor DeCarlo and Burtolina Frescura. She was 70 when she passed. We should all be so fortunate to know a love like that in our lives.
MCTC Learning Options
If your child is enrolled in classes at Marion County Technical Center and are registered for the Blended Learning option, they will attend their Tech Center courses on the same days they are scheduled to attend classes at their high school. Transportation will be provided for students traveling to and from East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior high schools. If they are registered for the Distance Learning option, they will receive ALL instruction, including their Tech Center courses, through the Distance Learning platform.
Baker’s Nook
Looks like the bakery will be opening soon. They have been staying busy while closed during quarantine with their special orders. They are now booking weddings into October and have a few booked in advance for 2021. You can call to reserve your tasting time at 304-825-9808 or e-mail bakersnookwv@gmail.com for more information.
PTO Meetings
Due to all of the safety regulations, PTO will not meet monthly until school is back to normal. However, the members of the PTO would like everyone to know they are still here to help students, parents and staff any way we can. Any questions, any needs, please feel free to message or call President Becca Bowers. Parent volunteer forms will be sent home so that parents and guardians can see the options of things to volunteer for during the school year. As of now all activities and parties are uncertain.
