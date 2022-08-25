Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. As the youngsters start back to school, we wish teachers, staff and students a safe, happy and productive school year.
Some are just starting school, others are changing schools and others have finished high school and stepping out into the world or on to higher education. We wish them all good luck and a successful new school year.
Has anyone thought about the fact that Mannington has so many events going on. There is something going on almost every month during summer and nice weather. Yes, there are the big events, but there is something at least once a month. Thank you to all of the folks who help plan and produce these events. I don’t know about others, but to me fall is in the air. We still have the feel of summer with the heat and sunshine but there is that feel to the air. Flowers and trees are starting to change and it gives the feel that the pretty colored leaves will soon be here. Have a good week, stay safe and watch out for the school folks.
Winter Garden Park Concert
The King, Elvis, will be in town, Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair to Winter Garden Park, on Water Street for a free concert, sponsored by the City of Mannington. This should be a great evening of fun, memories and music. Pretty sure there will be shaking and dancing in the street.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open as usual this week at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. Fresh garden produce is still available at the market each week. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more are usually available. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are set-up for business. Setup begins at 8 a.m.
Whetstone Cemetery
Fall may be coming soon but there is still a lot of lawn work to be done. This is also true of our small area cemeteries. Mowing needs to be done at least once a month all summer and into the fall. The Whetstone Cemetery is just one of many small cemeteries in the area and they are still in need of funds to keep the cemetery looking nice. If you have loved ones buried there, please consider sending a donation for up keep. Please send donations to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall St., Mannington, WV 26582. All donations are greatly appreciated.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
If you have been thinking of getting rid of some books that you no longer will use, think about donating them to the Friends of the Library Book Sale. If you would happen to have a lot, then bring a few at a time. You might want to check out what other books they have for sale. Is it time to start thinking about a collection of books for reading this winter? You just might find some very interesting reads. The book sale is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please do not drop off books at the front door when the book sale is not open.
Congratulations
The 2022 Mannington District Fair may have closed Aug. 13, but for the young ladies who were crowned queen their year is just beginning. They will represent the fair at many area events during the next year. We wish to say congratulations to Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen Bailyn Enyart, Mannington District Fair Pre-teen Avery Hawkinberry, 11, of Farmington, Mannington District Fair Teen Queen Blaike Hepner, 13 of Barrackville and Mannington District Fair Queen Sarah Parrish, 20 of Fairview. Sarah will represent the Mannington District Fair at the West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Convention in Charleston in January when the West Virginia State Fair Queen is chosen. We wish her good luck and hope that all have a great year, as they travel and represent Mannington District Fair.
Quilt results from the Fair
There were 38 quilts and wall hangings on display. The Grand Champion quilt was from Marlene Barrow of Morgantown with her book shelf quilt. Lisa Gump, Community Building Superintendent, sends a big “Thank You” to Country Roads Quilting of Morgantown as they donated a basket of quilting goodies, Carol McGinty of Beteas of Mannington, donated gift bags of special teas, Lisa Gump with Mary & Martha donated a tote bag and Jessica Starkey with Cats in the Woods LLC donated fabric.
Jessica Starkey from Cats in the Woods LLC also hosted the quilt show. Thank you to all who brought quilts for the display.
Pie baking contest
The Pie Baking Contest winners from the Mannington District Fair are Hunter Wright, of Fairmont, won the 1st place blue ribbon for his blackberry pie and a $75 gift certificate from King Arthur Flour. His pie was auctioned off and purchased by Mr. Decker for $20. Julia Pudzinski, of Fairmont, was 2nd with a red ribbon for her peach pie and a $50 gift certificate from King Arthur Flour. Her pie was auctioned off and purchased by Mr. Vangilder for $20. Cordellia Spencer of Mannington received the 3rd place yellow ribbon with a Strawberry, Rhubarb, Coconut pie and a $25 gift certificate from King Arthur Flour. Her pie was auctioned off and purchased by Mrs. Kealey Gump for $15. Also, Cordellia made a blueberry pie that was auctioned off for $10 and purchased by Mrs. Lisa Gump. Thank you to these fine folks for making and bringing these fine pies to the contest and thank you to those who came to the event and purchased the pies.
Thank you
Coordinator of the displays in the Community Building of the Mannington District Fair, Lisa Gump, would like to say thank you to the following businesses for their support of the many different displays in the Community Building during the fair: Lowes of Morgantown, Busy Beaver of Fairmont and Tractor Supply for their donations with the wheelbarrow, vegetable and potato display gifts. Support of this type is very much appreciated. Thank you again.
Octoberfest
The Mannington District Fair is over for 2022 but it is time to think about Octoberfest 2022. Yes, it is application time and if you are interested, go to the Mannington Main Street website and print the application with the instructions for vendors who are interested in renting a space during the event. The date is Saturday, Oct. 1. Set up time is 8-10 a.m. and the festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all others, mark you calendar to remember this event in downtown Mannington. There are always a wide variety of craft vendors and a lot of good food. Make plans to attend and even meet friends to make a day of fun.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the collection time for old, used tires. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County residents. This is a great way to dispose of old tires that are just around your property.
Check on neighbors
The weather may have changed and will not be so warm but neighbors still might be in need of help, so please check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need of help. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
New email address
I have had to change my email address. So many have it programmed into their phone or computer but due to a problem this change had to be made. I still appreciate information being sent to me and I am sorry for the change. So, if you have information for the Mannington News column, please send it to carsonjudy47@gamil.com. Thank you for being understanding. If you have sent information in the last week or so, I have not gotten it so if you wish you may send it again to the new email address. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
