Re-entry planning took a great deal of energy over the summer months. Stakeholders examined various re-entry scenarios, consulted various guidance documents from the CDC, WVDE and local Health Department. These stakeholders identified pros and cons of many different models.
Of course, there was no perfect replacement for the traditional school day and school week. Families and school staff were in a situation that selecting the “best fit” for our school district, learners, and staff was a heavy decision. Our school board members spent a great amount of time listening to the public, parents, staff, professional and service organizations, administrators, teachers and, of course, our local health department officials.
Student and school staff health and safety was and continues to be a central concern. This concern weighed heavily in determining the re-entry schedule for Marion County Schools. In the midst of a pandemic, it made good sense to honor families’ decisions for distance learning, thus avoiding coming into the brick and mortar building for instruction. However, we recognized that many families wanted their children back in school for various reasons. The safest scenario for providing in-person instruction was to reduce the population to ensure social distancing. The Blended Model provided for students to attend school in-person 2 days a week, while receiving the remainder of their instruction on a distance platform.
Wednesdays have been a very busy time for school staff. The typical tasks, meetings, planning activities, and organizational chores have been pushed into Wednesday. It also allows school staff to work collaboratively to complete tasks, problem solve and share skills and talents.
Obviously, this variety of instructional scenarios has placed a heavy load on all school staff and families. Teachers are teaching in-person learners and providing instruction to learners who are not sitting in front of them in the classroom. Families are working with school staff to provide environments and structures in the home to facilitate learning engagement. Our teachers have been required to learn a great deal about distance education in a very short time. Families have been required to learn a great deal about accessing web based lessons, online instruction and juggling a school schedule within the structure of a home rather than a classroom.
There have been long hours, frustrations, and admittedly some tears in pulling off the first 9 weeks of re-entry. This may well be the most challenging experience for our staff in the history of their careers in the school system. We are operating the school system under re-entry mandates. Very few waivers exist regarding timelines or the typical day to day school system operations. Our administrators, faculty and staff are working hard addressing the traditional school procedures and requirements regarding school operations. In addition, they are juggling many new tasks associated with re-entry.
While safety protocols take on critical importance, school staff remain very concerned about student learning and academic engagement. We recognize that spring 2020 was declared an emergency crisis which resulted in a mandated school closure. In fairness to learners and the school system, grades were not adversely impacted regardless of the student’s engagement efforts.
School was re-opened Sept. 8, 2020. We are no longer under a mandated closure. Therefore, student engagement is expected for earning grades and being counted present for attendance purposes. Many opportunities and accommodations have been put into place regarding what is considered attendance and engagement. Regardless of these accommodations, teachers are reporting the level of student engagement in the distance mode as their biggest concern. More student engagement in the distance mode would be beneficial to student grades, attendance and learning.
Students and staff have been doing great with safety practices, such as wearing a mask. This is so important for keeping us in green on the color map and in school for continuing with athletics and extracurricular activities. Our sincere appreciation goes out to all for the extension of compassion and grace to one another. We all will continue to learn from our experiences and meet the challenges ahead.
Be well, stay safe.
