Almost all of us are in awe when you look to the sky and see an airplane flying high overhead in the clouds because the wonder of flight is so intriguing. Thanks to a WV Perkins Collaborative Grant, we are offering our second year of West Virginia Summer Aviation Camp to children in our area so they too can stand in awe and begin to unravel the mystery of flight.
This W.Va. Summer Aviation Camp is for middle school students that participate in the Summer SOLE (Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement) program. The program provides funding to county boards of education to offer students comprehensive in-person summer learning experiences that are interactive, engaging, address academic and social-emotional needs and establish summer learning components that allow students to experience activities in STEM as well as field trips to places such as Pierpont Community and Technical College during the camp.
The camp is a collaboration between Pierpont, the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex, and regional county school systems. This year we have grown and are proud to welcome students from Doddridge and Lewis counties along with Marion, Harrison, and Taylor.
Last year our aviation camp reached over 200 students. Participants of the camp were bussed from their respective middle schools for two-day sessions, meeting four hours a day. The students engaged in aircraft tours, instruction on aircraft flight principles, and construction of aircraft gliders that they were able to fly.
The campers were so excited about this experience, especially once they started flying their glider aircraft. So many of the kids had never been around airplanes before. The campers were allowed to sit inside of the airplanes and pretend to use the controls.
The camp is not only beneficial for the students, but also for Pierpont and the surrounding aviation companies. We are all thrilled to have more youngsters becoming interested in aviation maintenance. Getting more young students engaged with fun hands-on experiences in aviation is our goal so that we are continually nurturing student interests in aerospace and creating pathways for careers.
In addition to the Aviation Camp activities, the WV Perkins Grant funding also provides funds for the Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo. The Expo, scheduled for August 11-12, is an annual event that was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the first model aviation club in Clarksburg. His legacy lives on through people like Ed Waske, organizer of the expo, who wants to educate young minds that there are high paying careers in aviation in North Central West Virginia.
Dr. Brad Gilbert, senior professor and director of Aviation Technology at Pierpont, is the passionate organizer of the summer aviation camp including planning and hosting all of the activities. Pierpont is in the process of building a brand-new Aviation Maintenance Technology facility in the WV AeroTech Park adjacent to the new North Central West Virginia Airport Terminal. This new AMT facility is projected to enroll up to 200 students. So, Dr. Gilbert knows that engaging students in this summer camp is key to fulfilling enrollments to create a pipeline of aviation technicians who are key to the success of our $1 billion-plus niche aviation sector.
The first aviation camp for this year starts June 20 and new this year is a Microsoft Flight Simulator that has the software, controls, pedals, and everything for the kids to experience simulated flight.
“The kids get to learn about aviation, craft and decorate their planes, and then are able to go outside and participate physically in flying the gliders and have a great time learning about aviation with a super fun activity. And now that we are adding a flight simulator, we think the kids will eat that up. This summer camp allows us to plant seeds to allow more north central WV kids to be connected to the future of this industry sector,” Dr. Gilbert said.
How many of you wish you were back in middle school to participate in aviation summer camp and experience the wonders of flight?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.