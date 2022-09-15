Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week — a time to enjoy the outdoors for a few days. This time of year there are so many little jobs that need to be done around the house and the yard to get ready for the change in the seasons.
The last lawn mowing will be some time away, but the pretty flowers for the season are probably the next plans. There seems to be a good variety and abundance of fall flowers. Check your favorite garden center for just the right color and size. The rain has stopped for a few days and the temperature is to be nice. This could be a time to get outdoors for some fun and just being out. Some will take the time to do work in the yard and even change the color of their decorations. Mannington is a good place to find fall ideas for your home. Several stores have fall in mind and they think you will like what they have in stock. If you have not been in Mannington for a few days, driving is so much nicer, the paving is done. I hope everyone has a great week, enjoy being outside, remember those who might need some help, take care of each other and stay safe.
Octoberfest
Octoberfest is only a few weeks away, so it’s application time if you are interested in being a vendor. Go to the Mannington Main Street site and print the application with all instructions for vendors who are interested in renting a space. The date is Oct. 1 with setup time from 8-10 a.m. Festivities are from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all others, mark your calendar to remember this event in downtown Mannington. There are always a wide variety of craft vendors and lots of good food. Make plans to attend and even meet friends to make a day of fun.
Card shower
A well known area resident will turn 90 years young this month and we would like to see how many cards he could receive. So, if you know this person, please take time to send him a card and if you have a memory that he is part of, please write a note in the card to remind him of the event. Sept. 25, Curtis Michael of Seven Pine Community will turn 90. He would appreciate hearing from folks as he is not getting out a lot at this time. His address is 435 Seven Pines Road, Mannington, WV 26582.
Music at the Barn
Again, there has been a change in the entertainment at the Round Barn for Saturday, Sept. 24. Due to circumstances the Open Mic Night has been postponed and the “Possum Holler Band” will play. The event begins at 6 p.m. Plan to come for a great evening with friends and enjoy the music. Food will be available for purchase. More information concerning the Open Mic Night will be available at a later date, sometime in October.
Bag Sale/Yard Sale
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold the “Fill a Bag” sale on Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at 8 a.m. until they are done at the Wilson School Museum. The Society will provide bags you can fill for $3 each. They have many items that they wish to get rid of, as this is their last yard sale. So, come to see how much you can get in a bag.
Need pine
The West Augusta Historical Society is in need of pine in December to create the many Christmas Items that they sell at the Greenery Bazaar the first of December. If you have pine, that you think might be of use or if you have questions, please call 304-986-3039, leave a message and your phone number if there is no answer. One kind that they are looking for is Blue Spruce.
The Historical Society is also in need of volunteers. Would you like to help around the museum, conduct tours, an any of the other things that need to be done? Do you have some free time, and want to give back to the community? This is a great place to do it.
The Sunday Tours of the Museums end at the end of September. If you have a group that would like to take a day tour during the week, please contact 304-986-3039 for information and to check on an open date.
The Historical Society will have a booth at Octoberfest and will sell baked goods and some wooden items that they often have at the Greenery Bazaar. Stop by for some goodies and to see what items they have made.
Thank you
Any of us who travel Main Street in Mannington are saying Thank you to the powers that be. Yes, those few days were bad with the wait in traffic and buses got to school late, but the street is so much nicer now that the paving is done. The sidewalks are fixed now for those who use wheelchairs can move around so much better and the street is so much smoother.
Rabies clinic
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a vaccine clinic to benefit the Mannington Fire Department. Those who are interested need to bring vaccination records/history to help confirm what your pet needs.
The clinic will be held Sept. 23 from 9-11 a.m. Vaccines can then be boosted at the next clinic on Oct. 25 from 9-11 a.m. The location is the Homewood Station at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Turn off Route 250 near the North Marion Senior Center and follow the signs. It is just a short drive on Meadow Avenue. Park at the building.
All cats must be in a carrier and dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only will be accepted.
Canine vaccines available are rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $25, Lyme disease $25, Kennel Cough $20. Feline vaccines available are rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20.
Please call 304-363-0960 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. take your old used tires to the trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County residents.
Farmers Market is Closed
If you missed the announcement last week, The Woman’s Club of Mannington has closed the Farmer’s Market for the season. There was a decline in vendors, local vegetables are out of season and many of those who attended are not finding items that they are looking for so they are now getting ready for fall. Thank you to all vendors who came faithfully during the summer and to all of the attendees who came faithfully to buy, you are all appreciated and plans will be made to open again in the spring of 2023.
Library notes
There are adventures for the little folks at the Mannington Public Library. Story Hour, for Pre-K, Toddler Time for 18-36 months of age youngsters and Homeschool Adventures in Learning are now registering. These events fill up fast, so early registration is recommended. All it takes is a call to find out more information. There are also craft classes, activities for certain age groups and book clubs for youth and adults. To see if there is an activity that you or your child would like to participate in, please call the library at 304-986-2803.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes but neighbors might still need of some help, so we should check on them. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
Email address change
Please send me your Mannington News items to my new email at carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
