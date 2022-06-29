Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. It’s hard to believe we are sliding right into another holiday.
I would like to remind everyone about the the Rivesville Riverfront Festival which will be held on Saturday, July 2 starting at 5 p.m. by Rivesville Town Hall. There will be food, Styx and Stones Barbeque and Granny’s Ice Cream just to name a couple. Music will be provided by West Side Rhythm and Blues from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Ryan Cain from 8-10:00 p.m. Rock Wall Climbing and games for the kids, raffle baskets and much more. Don’t forget the fabulous fireworks at 10 p.m. I hope the weather will cooperate and give us a beautiful day. Hope to see you there!
The day begins with Rivesville Market on the Mon from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. next to Rivesville Town Hall, come out and check out the vendors.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale on Saturday, July 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. Chips and drinks will also be available. You can eat in or carryout. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Calling all runners! Head to Fairview early on Monday, July 4 for their annual Ray Hedrick 5K run. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. There are trophies for the overall winners in each age group. Age groups are 14 and under, 15 to 19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50 and up. Call 304-449-1642 for more information.
NCWVCAA Head Start/Pre-K is now accepting applications for 3 and 4 year-olds by June 30 and children upon their 3rd birthday. Call the following numbers for more information: Edgemont 304-333-2209, Fairmont 304-363-1288, Mannington 304-986-3219, Rivesville 304-278-9897, West Fairmont 304-363-2781.
NCWVCAA Early Head Start is also accepting applications. This is a home visiting program, for mor information call 304-367-1202 or 304-986-1219.
Just a reminder if you are looking for a place to hold an event whether it’s a birthday party, graduation party, reunion, etc. don’t forget about Paw Paw Park. It’s a wonderful place to consider. There are covered picnic tables, bathrooms, a place for the kids to play, you can set up games etc. To reserve your spot call Ricard at 304-278-2642 or Roger at 290-8040.
Mark your calendars for the following events:
July 16: Grant Town VFD will hold a Fireman’s Festival from Noon-9 p.m., with educational booths, demonstrations, games, live entertainment, craft show and more!
July 19-23: Paw Paw Fair. I will have more info next week.
July 23: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry Distribution 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11. If in need of an emergency box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Sending Birthday wishes
Larry Anderson, Dakota Roy, Madalyn Crawley, Sheena Hershman, Barbara Presley, Margaret Cunningham Bartholow, Clara Hendricks, Gary O’Dell.
Hope your birthdays are blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Wishing Missy and Jason Kucish who celebrated 23 years and Sheena and Jimmy Hershman who celebrated 13 years many more years of love, health and happiness .
I wish everyone a very happy and safe 4th of July holiday!
If you have news you would like to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Let’s gooo Bucs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.