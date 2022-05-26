As they say “the best laid plans of mice and men”…. ‘(idiomatic) A proverbial expression used to signify the futility of making detailed plans when the ability to fully or even partially execute them is uncertain’! We absolutely found this to be true after months of planning the very first Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival one change in detail made necessary a complete scramble to find an alternate venue area, seek permission and otherwise start festival planning from scratch. Well not really from scratch but it sure felt like it! Great community members attending the meeting talked through all the changes in plans and arrived at a revised completely effective festival plan!
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival meeting
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Committee met to discuss festival plans. The WVDOH denial of the request to close part of Buffalo Road necessitated a complete restructure of the festival design. Thanks to the Barrackville School permission to use the front area of the school all the craft vendors will be set up there, pending approval. The music and food vendors will be set up at a church nearby. Children’s coloring pages and drawing contest pages were sent home with all students at the school. If your child didn’t receive one, visit the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation page to print a copy or contact Sara Carpenter or Cari Casuccio who are handling children’s activities. Ducky Race Duckies can be purchased at the Covered Bridge booth at the entrance of the vendor area for $5 each, the race will commence at 2:30 pm. Contender duck owners are invited to gather at the covered bridge to see the exciting finale of the race to determine winners. A queen size quilt (a $2,000 value) donated by the Gump family in memory of Bill “Pap” Gump and Tonya Snodgrass and will be raffled off; tickets will be $5 each or 3 for $10. The winning ticket will be drawn at the festival. Other bridge related memorabilia will be available for purchase and raffle. A map with all festival details will be forthcoming after our restructure. Next meeting will be June 7 at 6 p.m. Please attend if you can help in any way.
All Town Yard Sale
Barrackville’s All Town Yard Sale will be held June 3-5. You can choose to participate in all three days or those that work best for your schedule, just note what days you will be setting up when you send your information. A list of addresses will be compiled and placed in the column prior to the event. Email your address and what days you will be setting up to Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you are interested in participating in the sale.
Fairview Community Yard Sale
Saturday, June 11! Fairview Community Yard Sale is just around the corner! Get those closets, attics, basements, garages cleaned out! One person’s junk is another person’s treasure! Free setups in the town park or call the town hall at 304-449-1642 to have your location put on a town map.
Bridge Cleanup Day
Community members are invited to clean up day at the Barrackville Covered Bridge June 11 at 10 a.m. We are excited and will be getting things cleaned up and ready for our Covered Bridge Festival June 18. We will have workstations for graffiti coverage, garbage cleanup, weed pulling and planting and just general sprucing up around the area. Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you would like to help or have any questions.
A note from Police Chief Wilson
As of May 18, I have been given approval to start a donation program to replace our current K9 who I want to retire. The cost of a K9, the training and the handler training is an expense that most municipalities can’t afford in their yearly budget.
Contact Town Hall 304-366-9372 for information on where donations can be sent and contact for credit card donations and a donation form to fill out or advise office personnel your wishes when calling in to the office, anyone wanting a hard copy of the letter and donation form contact me and I will send one out. Together we can make a difference in the crime and narcotic use in our area and a working K9 is a great deterrent and a great tool for officer safety. Thank you in advance for your time and anyone considering a donation. Mail to: Attn Chief Charles G Wilson III, Barrackville Police Department, PO Box 26, Barrackville WV, 26559 RE: K9 training / program.
Rabies Clinic June 11
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a rabies clinic with proceeds to benefit the Barrackville Busy Bison 4-H Club. Please bring vaccination records/ history to help confirm what your pet needs. Date June 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Barrackville Elementary Middle School. Cats must be in a carrier, dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only. Canine vaccines: rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $20, Lyme $25, kennel cough $20. Feline vaccines: rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20. Please call 304-363-0930 to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Barrackville Covered Bridge contest and information
Hello Barrackville families! We are having our Inaugural Covered Bridge Festival, Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. We are very excited about the festival! There will be food and craft vendors set up along with entertainment throughout the day. There will be a “Duck Race” that day for our kiddos of Barrackville along with a face painting vendor. There is a Facebook page you can go to follow the details!
Pre-K-4th Grade:
We are sending home a picture of our beloved Barrackville Covered Bridge for pre-K through 4th grade to color if they wish to enter our coloring contest! If your child would like to color the picture and enter the contest, please make sure their name, grade, and a good contact phone number is on the back of the picture. Then, drop the picture off at the old Video/Ice cream store in the slot where garbage bills are dropped off. Deadline to turn in is June 5th!
5th-8th Grade:
- We are having a “Drawing Contest” for the older classes, grades 5th-8th for the Barrackville Covered Bridge festival. If your child would like to participate, they are to hand draw the Barrackville Bridge the best they can! Make sure their name, grade, and a good contact number is on the back of the drawing. Please make sure and use regular ‘notebook’ size paper or ‘printer paper’ size paper. We don’t want anything too large or poster sizethen, drop off the drawing at the old Video/Ice cream store in the slot where the garbage bills are dropped off. (This can be in black & white, color is optional). Deadline to turn in is June 5th!
There will be one winner selected from each group (one winner for the coloring contest and one winner from the drawing contest). Those winners will receive a special prize, and their work will be displayed at the festival that day!
If you have any questions or need to contact someone, please reach out to Sara Carpenter ( 304-612-4730 / nursesarabeth@aol.com) OR Cari Casuccio ( 304-476-5421 / caricasuccio@gmail.com). Download and print a coloring page via the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation facebook page.
By the Way
The phrase “Best laid plans of mice and men” is from a poem, “To a mouse” by the Scottish bard Robert Burns.
