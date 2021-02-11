Good morning Mannington! Hope everyone has had a good week. Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is this weekend.
Even if you can’t or don’t want to get out to do something with your Valentine, at least let them know you care about them. The weather may be too bad or it is just safer to stay away from gatherings of people, so it will just be best to stay home. So, tell that special someone what they mean to you.
There are still those folks near you that may need help as the cold weather continues. We have not had weather like this for some time and we just are not sure how to deal with it. There are folks who are shut in due to the weather and the pandemic, they could even just need a phone call. Just talking with another person can be cheerful and make someone feel better.
The youngsters have been back in school for a little while, we hope that they can continue to stay in school and stay safe. They need the one-on-one classroom attention to help them understand their work. School sports are also beginning practice and we hope for a good season for all.
The numbers for COVID-19 are coming down and we hope they stay that way. If the weather is better and you are able to get out, please still wear your mask and wash hands often. Help take care of each other. Have a good week and stay safe.
Valentine’s Day Contest
You don’t have long to get to the different stores in Mannington to take part in the “Guess Our Love Birds” contest. Love is in the air in Mannington and you can enjoy the fun. There are pictures on display at businesses in Mannington of well known couples and you are to guess who each lovely couple is.
If you guess all of the mystery couples or the most couples you could win $50 in “Mannington Bucks.” There is still time to check each of these participating businesses and make your entry. Those businesses are Mario’s Pizza, Baby B’s Café, Smokers Friendly, Sheila’s Furniture and More, Mountaineer Florist, Main Street Trader, Bertea’s and the Mannington Home Center. The last day to enter the contest is Friday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. The winner will be contacted by phone on Feb. 13.
One of these businesses just might have a gift your Valentine might like or need, a new snow shovel, a pretty flower, a gift certificate or a gift you think they would like. Check what they have when you stop in. Mannington Main Street wishes everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day.
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
