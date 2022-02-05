Focus scripture: Hebrews 11:1, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” NRSV
This passage of scripture gives us another way to look at faith, especially as it pertains to our day to day lives. Let’s break these two segments down. First, “the assurance of things hoped for.”
What do we have our hope placed in?
Is our hope placed in people, our life’s work, or even in what will happen in the future? If we place our hopes in people, do we realize that even those persons who are the closest to us can disappoint us?
Sometimes they do not respond to us in the ways we want or desire for them too. This is true of all the human beings in whom we may place our hope and faith. Of course, we also need to realize that just like us, their time here on the earth could end.
People are not everlasting. Only God the Father Almighty is everlasting and eternal. We should place our trust, hope and ultimately our faith in Him. God promises us in His Holy Word, “He will never leave us or forsake us.” Deuteronomy 31:8 NRSV
Do we have our hope in our work, our benefits, our paycheck, our job security?
All these things associated with money are temporary. There is no such thing as “job security” in our world today. A position we have held for 20 years can be eliminated in the blink of an eye. Any benefits resulting from that employment end. And of course, the paycheck is gone. And unemployment is unreliable and takes time to commence.
Even putting our hope in “the future” holds little stability. A retirement fund associated with that now defunct paycheck may not be utilized until a certain chronological age is reached. Savings for our children’s education, associated with that paycheck, is now suspended. When new employment is found, there may be minimal benefits or nonexistent! If we own our home, will it accommodate our needs as we age, or will we need to look at other arrangements?
Again, God is the very best place in which we should place our hope for our security in this life and the life to come. He knows what we need and with our faith in Him, He will direct our path. (Proverbs 3: 5-6)
The second segment of our focus scripture states, “(faith) is the conviction of things not seen.” Reading this, we make think of many things in our world that we cannot see; including God and all His attributes. We cannot physically “see” God or the Holy Trinity; Father, Son and Holy Spirit, but we can experience the work of the Trinity in our life, as believers. We cannot “see” His love, peace, hope of any of the other gifts of the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5: 22-23) but we can experience the effects as those gifts manifested in us, and ultimately, in our world.
We can be certain of eternal life through salvation by God’s plan of Jesus’ sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary and His miraculous resurrection from death.
God’s promise, through His Son Jesus, comes by faith.
