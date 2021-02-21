Some people may know that my sister, Rita Fincham, passed away two years ago.
Whew, I cannot believe it has already been that long. Anyway, Rita was more than a sister. She was my bodyguard when I was young. She was a surrogate mother when my mom worked nights and weekends. Rita made sure sandwiches were made and that I was back in the house before dark.
One of my favorite memories of her was when I was 8 or so and I was playing football with the neighborhood guys. Most of them were older and bigger than me. One of them, Ronnie, decided I would be his tackle dummy for the day because anytime I was near the ball, I did not need to have it. Ronnie tackled me to the ground and gave me a little punch as he got up.
It was getting late in the day and my sister came looking for me. She got close enough that I saw her as she saw Ronnie pick me up and slam me to the ground. She picked up her pace and took her right shoe off. Poor Ronnie only saw her and the shoe just seconds before she had him on the ground hitting him with her shoe. He screamed and finally she stopped. I can still hear her telling him, “Don’t you ever treat my brother like that!”
As I stood there, a little in shock, a little relieved, I had not noticed that the game had stopped and everyone from the other players to passers-by had frozen in place and watched as my 10-year-old sister had this high school-aged boy on the ground whimpering like a baby. Rita took my hand and said, “It’s time to go home.” And home we went.
I miss her very much. Because, even in our adulthood sibling relationship it was nice to have that backup. Not the kind that takes off her shoe and beats off the bullies, but having the person you can call and talk to when you are in a difficult place. There is a strength you get knowing someone has your back. That reminds me of C.A.S.A. of Marion County.
CASA of Marion County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, educate and advocate for children in the foster care system who have been abused and neglected. They are “court appointed to be there for children who are in the foster care system.” I am honored to say that long before I came to work at the Marion County FRN we worked to bring the CASA to Marion County. They are invaluable!
Shannon Hogue, executive director for Marion County’s CASA said, on any day in West Virginia, over 7,000 children are out of their homes. And their job is to help the children when the courts petition them. Last year, they had almost 200 here in Marion County but they can only answer the call for help when they have enough volunteers to fill the need.
If you believe you could help a child feel like someone cares, if you have a little extra time to make a big impact in a child’s life who needs a Rita to have their back, call CASA today. They and the child you help will greatly appreciate it!
You can contact them by calling 304-366-4198 or email them at casaofmarion@gmail.com.
