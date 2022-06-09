Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week. Everyone is thinking that it is now summer. Folks have gardens planted and farmers are beginning to harvest hay. These are sure signs of summer. Mannington seems to have plans made for events for may weekends during the summer. It will be a great summer and having events for the community will give area folks something to do without having to drive a long distance. Today we are having rain and it is cool but the temperature is to go up again. Please remember folks who may need help if they do not have air conditioning. We appreciate the many folks that have nice-looking flowers and lawns are pretty which is the way that Mannington always looks during the summer. Take care this week, look out for each other and stay safe.
Thank You
The Robert Clark Chapter 1055 of Vietnam Veterans wish to say “Thank You” to Coach Daran Hays of North Marion High School for bringing some student athletes to help put flags on graves at Mannington Memorial Cemetery for Memorial Day. Students helping were Tyler Curry, Rylee Delovich, Landon Boone, Nathan Miller, Lane Blake, Casey Minor, Trinity Hines, Parker Kincell, Isaiah Sisley, Nathan Layman, Cullen Kerere and Austin McKee. Coach Hays helped put flags out as well as coming back on Tuesday to take them down. Also, they wish to thank Superintendent Donna Hage for sending some school personnel to help remove the flags on Tuesday after Memorial Day. The veterans greatly appreciated their help.
Also, thank you to the Veterans Chapter for taking the time to go to several cemeteries in the area to place these flags and then returning to pick them up. The flags look so nice and let everyone know that someone cares.
Winter Garden Park Event
One of the first events of the summer to be held at “Winter Garden Park” on Water Street in Mannington will be Saturday, June 18 as 6 p.m. Mannington native William Matheny is looking forward to performing in his hometown. The evening will begin with The Fridley Brothers as special guests. This is another free event for the Mannington community. Bring a lawn chair and just enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.
Vacation Bible School
Come learn about our amazing Savior June 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Llewellyn Baptist Church. The theme is “Awesome Adventures in God’s Glory.” There will be classes for all ages, including crafts, games, singing and refreshments each night. Friday night we will have a wiener roast with s’mores. If you need a ride please call ahead. Llewellyn Baptist Church is located on the right, a half mile up Flat Run Road off Route 250 North of Mannington. It’s the white church on the right. More info, call Beverly at 304-641-1482.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market will be open each Saturday during the summer. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. I have heard that the Kettle Corn folks will return. There might be a good selection of fruits, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, homemade soaps and lotions, handmade wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you are interested you may come at 8 a.m. to set up or if you have questions, please contact Lora at 304-634-0942. Folks, stop by Trader’s Ally and support these vendors and also the Woman’s Club as they plan the event each year. Thank you to these ladies for doing all of the planning and work.
Mannington Fire Department celebration
Mark your calendar for June 25 and come to Hough Park to help the Mannington Fire Department celebrate 130 years of operation and caring for the community and surrounding area. They are here to help us from the smallest need to the largest and saving lives.
This will be a day of fun for the entire family filled with food, fun and entertainment. The plans for the day begin with a parade of fire trucks at noon from Blackshere Elementary on Main Street, to Market and Buffalo Streets to the fairground and will park by the stage. Then the events at Hough Park will begin. There will be fun and games for everyone, food trucks with your favorite foods to purchase and craft vendors with many items for sale. This is a day to bring the youngsters who like fire trucks to see how these big trucks really work, also the adults that are still kids at heart and like fire trucks. The firemen will also be doing demonstrations and battles. So, bring a lawn chair and plan to watch the firemen’s water games, Bucket Brigade and the Extraction Tools challenge games. Think about carrying an egg with the jaws of life. Admission and games are free and they just want to celebrate this anniversary and have an event for the community. This event gets under way at 11 a.m. with the lineup of trucks for the fireman’s parade at Blackshere Elementary beginning at noon and will run until 6 p.m. Come celebrate with them but also tell them how much we appreciate what they do for our community. Some folks are going to get wet!!
Vendors for the “130 Years Event”
This is a list of some of the vendors that will be participating in the “130 Years Celebration of the Mannington Fire Department”. Ivie Shahan: Homemade Candles, Jewelry and Paintings, Jennifer Derby: Deco Mesh Wreaths, Patty Sheppard: Jewelry, Rebecca VanGilder: Embroidery and Vinyl Shirts, Kathy Reed: Chalk Couture, Dennis Wilfong: Cutting Boards and Trays, Mikalya Dawn: Tumblers, Key Chains, Sublimation Products, Mindy Lynn Cooper: Collective Energy, Julie Leasure: Crochet, Makayle Dillow: Vinyl Stickers, Barbara Cyphers: Furniture and Signs, Kristi Manley: Wreaths, Helgeson Candle melts, candy, homemade products, Martin’s Scentsy, Face Painting, Judy Cain Turner: Wreaths. The Marion County Humane Society will have a table set up for information and Celebrate Recovery will be giving our information and talking with folks about their program.
Food Trucks that will be attending will be Uncle V’s Kickin Chickin, Nanny’s Ice Cream, and Heavenly Hoagie. There will be an organization selling hotdogs and Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington will be selling fried dough. This is always a favorite at the Octoberfest.
They are also saying that the “dunk tank” will be back for this celebration. So many folks can remember it was years back. There will also be the surprise of who will be getting “dunked”. No names at this time. So, come to the celebration and find out. You just might want to try your skill at pitching the ball at the target.
There could be other vendors added before the date of the celebration.
Library news
Save the Oceans Beach Day (all ages)
Over 70% of our planet is covered by water! Learn how you can help protect our oceans! Join Ms. Megan for lots of games and activities, such as cleaning waste from the ocean, skimming for sea shells, and much more ocean fun on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m.
Small Fry: Aquarium Fish (ages 3-5) Ms. Megan invites all the Small Fry to join her for a morning of creating and exploring. We will learn about what we can do to protect our oceans for the amazing animals that live in them. Afterwards, we will create our own mason jar aquariums and colorful fish bracelets on Wednesday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Small Fry: Whales & Dolphins (Ages 3-5) Ms. Julie will talk about Whales and Dolphins, the mammals of the ocean! We will learn how dolphins and whales communicate by performing experiments with sounds underwater! We will learn how these ocean animals stay warm in the cold water and how they breath. We will painting and make a fun dolphin origami bookmark for you to take home on Wednesday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m.
Small Fry: Shark Tales! (ages 3-5) Join Mr. Cox as he dives into this Shark’tacular class! We will explore the deep blue sea with live sea specimens, fun shark stories, games and activities. This program is sure to be something you can sink your teeth into on Wednesday, June 29 at 1:30 a.m.
Starfish: Whales & Dolphins (ages 6-11) Ms. Julie will talk about Whales and Dolphins, the mammals of the ocean! We will learn how dolphins and whales communicate by performing experiments with sounds underwater! We will learn how these ocean animals stay warm in the cold water, and how they breath. We will create a cool blow-art painting and make a fun origami bookmark for you to take home on Wednesday June 15 at 10:30 a.m.
Starfish, Shark Tales! (Ages 6-11) Join Mr. Cox as he dives into this Shark’tacular class! We will explore the deep blue sea with live sea specimens, fun shark stories, games and activities. This program is sure to be something you can sink your teeth into on Wednesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m.
Starfish: Sea Turtle Rescue (ages 6-11) For more than 100 million years, sea turtles have traveled the oceans, however, their survival is now threatened! Join Ms. Megan to learn about sea turtles, how they live, what they eat, and how we can protect them. We will do an experiment to show how plastic in our oceans harm hungry sea turtles, and we will make a glowing jellyfish (the favorite food of the sea turtle) that will light up your room at night on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Sea Turtles: 3D Printed Jiggling Jelly Fish (Ages 12-18) Join Ms. Liz to design a jiggling jellyfish using graphic design software on our iPads on Monday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. Your jellyfish will be printed and assembled at the library after your class and will be available for pickup before the end of the Summer Reading Program. This program is designed for 6-12 graders.
Sea Turtles: Layers of the Ocean Soap Making (Ages 12 -18) During this program, Ms. Liz will help you create a beautiful bar of soap that shows the layers of the ocean on Monday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. We will be working with melt-and-pour soap, so be prepared to use caution as it will be quite hot while we create our soaps. This program is intended for tweens and teens, ages 12-18. All supplies are provided.
Cover2Cover Book Club, will discuss Don’t ‘Em You’re Cold (Adult) “Don’t Tell ’Em You’re Cold: A Memoir of Poverty and Resilience” is an uplifting story of survival from abject poverty, set in the hills and coal camps of southern West Virginia. Katherine Manley and her family faced extreme challenges and struggles with ingenuity with traditional Appalachian stoicism. Join the discussion on Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m.
This information was taken from the June Newsletter of the Marion County Public Library. If you are interested in any of these programs or classes, please call the Mannington Public Library at 304-986-2803 to register or for more information. They need to know the number of folks who are wishing to take part to have enough supplies and there may be limited space.
Fairview Yard Sale
The Fairview Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, June 11. Anyone wishing to participate, any call the Town Hall at 304-449-1642 to have your location put on a town map. Free setups are also available in the town park. Location maps may be picked up on the day of the sale at Fairview First Exchange Bank or Fairview Post Office.
Yard Sale
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will be holding a Yard Sale, Bake Sale and Hot Dog Sale at the church on Route 250 on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by to find some treasures and have good baked items to take home and great hot dogs.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and should be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.