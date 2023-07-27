Good morning Mannington!
Have you noticed how fast the summer seems to be winding down? They daylight hours are just a little shorter too. Time seems to be going faster each year. The fair will be here soon and just a few days later school will start. Full time football practice will start soon and then we know that fall is almost here.
Have you ever thought about the fact that we do not really look at the calendar for seasons? Easter, spring is here, school is out, summer, July 4th, summer in full swing, Annual Fair, fall is coming, school starts and football practice begins and then fall is here, and a short time later winter begins and it is cold. Seasons are what is happening, but not so much by the calendar. Thank you to the many folks that have such pretty flowers around their homes. Mannington is putting on a very pretty “face” as we welcome visitors to town. The Weather Channel says we may have some very warm weather this week. Please be careful if you must be outside. If there are folks near you, please check to see if they are staying cool. They might need help and not really know to call. So, check on those folks and each other and stay safe.
Golf Tournament
The Annual James “Jimmy” Moran Memorial Golf Scramble date is set for Saturday, August 12 at the Tygart Like Golf Course. Registration deadline is July 31. Registration on the day of the tournament is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and the Shotgun Start is set for 9 a.m. rain or shine. The cost is $240 per team. The proceeds benefit the Mannington Fire Department. For more information, please contact Justin Efaw at 304-365-3261 or Brandon Riggs at 304-365-3553.
Fair parade
There is still time to plan an entry and get ready for the 2023 Annual Mannington District Fair Parade. The fair will run from August 7-12. Businesses, churches, organizations, individuals or anyone who would like to participate please contact Kristy Moore, Parade Marshal, to register or for more information. Remember for those who wish to build a float, these will be judged during the parade and the prizes are 1st place $300, 2nd $200 and 3rd is $100. Plan to help make this a great event to kick off the annual Mannington District Fair.
Music at Wintergarden Park
The next date for music at Wintergarden Park on Water Street is set for Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. The live band will be BB Steal, an 80’s music group, for those who still enjoy this type of music. Come out and relive the music you may have grown up with. Bring your lawn chair and have a fun evening. Mannington may not have a lot going on, as some say, but there are some small events, those who sponsor them are really putting forth the effort to bring events to downtown. So, show some support and maybe events can become even bigger.
Camper setup at the Fair
For those who bring campers to the annual Mannington District Fair setup is planned for Saturday, August 5 beginning at 3 p.m. The fee for the week of the fair is $1500 and payment is required at set-up time. Hope all have a great week camping.
Community Building Contests
“How Will Your Garden grow in a Wheelbarrow” displays growing in a wheelbarrow will on display in the Community Building during the 2023 Mannington District Fair. The fair begins August 7 and runs through August 12. Displays will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance. There are two categories, adult and youth.
“Create Your Own Display of Your Garden, put it in a basket, bowl, bucket be creative. There are two divisions, Adult and youth. Display will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance.
Dress Up a Potato Display. Must have a displayed theme. You may use a potato of any size,
And any items to decorate. Be creative. Division for adult and youth.
Displays will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance.
The entries will be accepted Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information available at 304-376-6025. This is a fun time for displaying craftmanship and what you are able to grow. Have some fun and make something for others to enjoy. Information is also available at www.manningtondistrictfair.org.
Preseason tickets
Preseason tickets for the Mannington District Fair are available at Miller’s Hardware in Mannington and First Exchange Bank in Hundred, Fairmont and Mannington. These preseason tickets will be available until noon on Monday, August 7. Admission at the gate will be $7, children 11 and under will be admitted free. Rides will not run on Monday evening. They will be running all other evenings, unless there is a weather-related problem. Evening ride passes will be available at the ride midway booth. There is free parking and stage entertainment is also free.
Still time to register
There is still time to register for the Little Miss Mannington District Fair and Pre-Teen Mannington District Fair Pageant to be held on Monday, August 7 at 8 p.m. The registration forms can be found on the website. www.manningtondistrictfair.org. This is a change for the 2023 fair. The Little Miss and Pre-Teen pageants are being held on Monday. The Teen and Miss Mannington District Fair Queen Pageants will still be held on Tuesday, August 8 at 8 p.m. on the stage.
4-H FFA livestock event
Each year 4-H and FFA members exhibit their animals that they have raised as projects during the year. This year there will be steers, hogs, goats and sheep that will be shown to see who has been able to raise the best in each class and then these animals will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. These teens learn how to raise food for themselves and possibly later in life be raising food that will be feeding other families. They are also raising animals to use for breeding and some are planning to have their own small herds to be able to sell for market. Take time to stop by the 4-H FFA barn to see what our young people are able to do and see what they are learning. There will be judging of animals several evenings during the week. Then on Saturday there will be an auction held and the market animals will be sold to the highest bidder. If you have questions, ask one of the many organization members or one of the advisors.
Thank you to Fair Association
If you have not noticed, over the last few weeks, there have been some changes taking place at the Mannington Fair Grounds. The board of directors and others have been replacing rooves on all of the concession stands. These are bright red and match very well with the new roofs that were put on pavilions in Hough Park a few years ago. Thank you to the board of directors for this change. Improvements are always notices.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
