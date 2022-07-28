Good morning Mannington!
July is almost over, summer seems to be going by so quickly. It seems like it just got warm and summer began, but there is still so much time for family fun. You do not have to go far either. Have you thought of having a evening or weekend picnic at Hough Park? It could be a great way to have dinner outside and the youngsters could enjoy the playground at the same time. Just be sure to take any trash with you and keep the area clean. I hope everyone had no damage from the storm the other day. It was hard on corn in the gardens, it has blown down so some maybe lost. The wind was terrible for a little while. We are having some more hot weather so everyone needs to be careful if you have to be outside and remember those folks who may not have air conditioning, they may need help trying to stay cool. We are having some rain and it will be a little cooler, but the heat will return. The rain was needed for our gardens and lawns. Some vegetables are doing really good. I hope everyone has a great week, watch out for each other, take care and stay safe.
Memorial Golf Scramble
Aug. 27 is the date for the Second Annual James “Jimmy” Moran Golf Scramble at the Tygart Lake Golf Course in Grafton. This is a 4-person scramble and the deadline to register is July 31. This event is sponsored by the Mannington Fire Department.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are setup for business. Setup begins at 8 a.m.
Fair camping
If you are planning to camp at the Mannington District Fair, plan now to be ready for set up on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. The fee for the week is $150 and must be paid before setup. No campers will be permitted to set up before Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.
PattyFest at the Fair
For the second year in a row, the Mannington District Fair will feature PattyFest at the Fair in honor of Mannington native Patty Looman. When she came home, she worked with Worley Gardner and Russell Fluharty to increase her skill in old time music and the hammered dulcimer and the rest, as they say, is history.
PattyFest at the Fair will be held Aug. 13 on the stage of the fairgrounds, from 2-4:30 p.m. There will be covered, bleacher seating and open to everyone. If you enjoy this type of music, and enjoy even just watching the instruments being played, this event will be interesting and entertaining to see. Mannington was one of the places that Appalachian music became known and the idea of preserving it was brought about. Many of us really didn’t know anything about “Mountain Music” until we started to hear Russell Fluharty and Friends playing. Come meet the musicians, who appreciate seeing folks who are interested and supporting them in preserving music heritage.
Pie Baking Contest
Calling pie bakers, it’s time to show how well you can bake a pie. There will be a pie baking contest on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Mannington District Fair. All pies must be registered at the Community Building at Hough Park by 1 p.m. and the judging will begin at 1:30 p.m. There are two divisions, Adult and Youth, up to age 19. No professional entries will be accepted and a maximum of 3 entries per participant. The name is not to be displayed on the pie, it will be given a number upon registration. Pie filling and crust must be made from scratch. Graham cracker, cookie crust, etc. is permissible if prepared by the exhibitor. The pie must be baked on an 8 or 9 inch pie plate in a self-closing plastic bag. Disposable pans are encouraged. All pies entered in the competition will be auctioned. Auction starts at 3 p.m.
The pies will be judged on the following: (1) Appearance – crust evenly cooked, edges uniform, is there any additional effort, are the edges overdone, crust is over or under cooked. (2) Removal of piece of pie – removed from plate easily, cuts easily. (3) Crust – appears flaky where applicable, crust is uniformly cooked. (4) Filling – removed from pie place easily, is evenly cooked, filling falls to bottom of plate.
For more info, call 304-376-6025. If there is no answer please leave name and number and short message.
Quilt display
There is always such a nice display of quilts at the Mannington District Fair and it is hoped that the 2022 fair will have a great display also. This year the categories that they are looking for will be: Contemporary (Small Quilts). The quilt items may be dropped off at the Community Building on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information that will be needed on each quilt will be owners name and contact information, quilt makers name and the year that it was made. Judging will take place on Monday, Aug. 8. For more info, contact Jessica Starkey, at 302-841-9331. If you have a very old quilt or one that is very new, consider putting it on display at the Mannington District Fair.
Community Building contests
Items for exhibit in the Community Building during the Mannington District Fair will be accepted Aug. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Judging will take place on Aug. 8.
“How Will Your Garden Grow in a Wheelbarrow” — Use a wheelbarrow as a container to hold your plants. The plants can be your choice. This display will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials, and overall appearance. There are two divisions, adult and Youth.
“Create Your Own Display of Your Garden” — Put it in a basket, bowl, bucket be creative.
This is for adults and youth and the display of what you have grown in your garden. The judge will be looking at originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials, and overall appearance.
“Dress Up a Potato Display” — Must have a displayed theme. You may use a potato of any size. You may use any items to decorate your potato. Be Creative! Objects, paper and /or materials of any kind may be pinned or glued to potatoes.
No electrical devices, candles, sparklers or flame of any sort may be used as part of your entry. There are two divisions, Adult and Youth. If you have questions please call 304-367-6025.
New business
Morris Marketplace Menagerie is an indoor marketplace with everything from baked goods, clothing, shoes, jewelry, furniture, pictures, signs, homemade pillows, wreaths and more, and more to come. Contests are held, so check out the Facebook page or come in and listen to our classic vinyl record. If you can guess the singer, you will win a gift. Watch for August’s give away. The market is located at 116 Market St., Mannington, across the street from Trader’s Alley going to the Farmers Market. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to see what great items you might find. Welcome to a new business in Mannington.
Gospel music at the Fair
The stage entertainment for the 2022 Mannington District Fair on Saturday evening Aug. 13 will be “Make a Joyful Noise,” Gospel Music at 70 p.m. and much of it will be local folks that many know and enjoy listening to them perform. This is new to the fair this year and it should be a great evening of well-known gospel music. This is not a talent show, just folks who like to hear good gospel music. If you are interested in performing contact Tammy at 304-986-1733.
WAHS Open Mic Night
The Open-Mic Night at the Round Barn has been cancelled due to the high temperatures that we are having. It is hoped to be rescheduled when the weather cools off.
Fair parade
The Grand Kick-Off parade for the Annual Mannington District Fair Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8. There is still time to enter. Call Kristy at 304-612-0319. For those interested in entering a float, remember these are judged and you just might win one of the monetary three prizes.
Check on that Neighbor
The weather has been very warm for the last few days and this can cause some folks to be in need of help. They may not have air conditioning and their home may be come so warm that they might become ill. If you have elderly neighbors, please check on them to see if they are doing alright or if they need some help. They need to relocate during the hottest part of the day to a cooler place. Checking on them could be very important because they may not know that they are getting over heated. If neighbors are working in their yard, check to see if they seem to be doing alright. If they are working alone, they may not know that they are in trouble and collapse. If you are outside, take water and rest often in the shade.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
