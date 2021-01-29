Matthew 10:27 “What I say to you in the dark, tell in the light; and what you hear whispered, proclaim from the housetops.”
It’s an exciting time to be the Church — the message can be beamed not to a group of people in pews but people scattered throughout the world. They can be members who have moved away, members who are ill and shut-in, or friends. And services can be viewed later at a more convenient time. It’s exciting — church can provide studies, prayer groups, and visitation opportunities through conference calls, Zoom, Google Chat, Webex, Facebook and numerous other choices.
In 1972 — almost 50 years ago — the charge I served at Pisgah, Winfield and Meadowdale United Methodist Churches received an old black and white Sony camera with reel-to-reel video record and playback equipment. Danny Meo, manager of Fairmont Cable, gave the churches the camera during the time he was closing the operation down. As I had been doing mass media for our Greater Fairmont Council of Churches, he thought I could use it for the good of the Fairmont Community.
And we sure did. Jim Kerr and I started a weekly program called “The Church Today.” We did one show weekly and sometimes more than that. Then, later, with the help of others in my three churches — like Terry Carpenter, David Bartrug, John and Brad Dugan, we developed a TV ministry atop Mt. Harmony hill where a local cable station had its head end. We taped events in the community — from church basketball games to seasonal events, reunions and worship services. The response was overwhelming.
The church proclaimed the good news from the housetops of the churches to the community. After I left that parish, Terry Carpenter continued that ministry for many years.
After returning to Fairmont after other appointments, I restarted the TV ministry. It lasted for 11 years on the Time Warner and on the Spectrum Cable, until Spectrum wouldn’t air our shows on cable 561. So, I switched to Facebook TV561 and TV19 and last year added Vimeo to the internet to spread the good news of the community through information, infrastructure, inspiration and entertainment.
Through our Council of Churches, we have expanded our housetop ministry. We maintain a very positive relationship with our local newspaper. They have one of the best faith related pages in the state with one of the weekly articles on the page being this “Faith Journey” Column. There are 26 clergy of various faiths and persuasions that write an inspirational article for two weeks. This allows our community to read various views of our divergent clergy. Many of us not only receive the print version of the paper but the e-edition as well. It’s just another way since 1971 that the message is proclaimed.
We can witness in various ways, and the church and media can be a positive influence. However, some churches and fringe group use faith to belittle and condemn other faith traditions, and have built their theology out of rejection rather than acceptance. The God of Love is concealed within a sword and a mission to destroy.
As long as I am around, I will try to build up the body of Christ — through prayers and meditations, programs and acts of caring. These will not only be proclaimed on the ground but from the housetops as well. Don’t let the pandemic get in the way of sharing the good news, but turn this obstacle into an opportunity.
