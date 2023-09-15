Summer may have ended, but the fall months still bring plenty of opportunities to stay active in our community. The Town of White Hall provides many ways to stay connected and engaged with what is happening in your town.
Website
Our website is your go-to outlet for many helpful resources. By visiting our site regularly, you can view Town Council meeting minutes, view special announcements, make payments, and more. Visit townofwhitehallwv.org today.
Newsletter
Our weekly newsletter is loaded with special events, reminders, important information, and the most up to date news happening in our town. Best of all, it’s free. To start receiving it, visit our website townofwhitehallwv.org and enter your email address.
Our Facebook page is updated daily with important information and fun things to do around town. Follow Town of White Hall WV on Facebook so you will always be up to date with what’s going on in your neighborhood.
This week in history
Twenty-two years ago, the United States experienced one of the worst terrorist attacks in history. On Sept. 11, 2001, four separate attacks at different U.S. locations killed thousands of people and injured thousands of others. As we remember the anniversary of these attacks, the Town of White Hall paused to honor those who we lost on that fateful day. May we all never forget the strength and sacrifice shown by so many, and the inspiration and patriotism that followed the days after.
Birthdays and celebrations
We celebrated two very special birthdays this week. Council Member Kristine Mason on Sept. 7 and Deputy Chief Police Officer Les Clifton on Sept. 12. The Town of White Hall thanks Kristine and Officer Clifton for their service and dedication to our community and wishes them a year of good health and happiness.
White Hall Elementary
Thursday, September 21 will be a 2-hour early dismissal for Professional Development Meetings.
With children being back in school, the Town of White Hall would like to residents of some Back-to-School Safety Tips:
• Be on the lookout for school zone signals and always obey the posted speed limit
• When entering the school zone, be sure to slow down and watch for children
• Always stop for school busses who are loading and unloading children
• Be aware of children near bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, in school parking lots, etc.
Upcoming events
• Friday, Sept. 15: CEOS Marion County Council Meeting from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Fleming Memorial Church, 1493 Locust Ave., Fairmont. Guest speaker Tina Cowger will provide a lesson on Appalachian cooking to children and homegrown Appalachian Folklore. Light refreshments will be served. Business meeting will be after the lessons.
• Monday, Sept. 18: Brain Boosters class with Renee Marsh meets every Monday for 9 weeks at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10-11:30 a.m. Free to the public. Parking is available at the back of the building.
• Saturday, Sept. 23: White Hall Farmers & Artisans Market from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in front of the White Hall Safety Building (next to the Tygart Cinemas), rain or shine.
• Saturday, Sept. 23: Mixxtape Live Music and Dinner from 7-11 p.m. at the White Hall Event Center. Tickets are $80 and include music, dinner, and first drink. Stop by White Hall Ship and More, 13 Opal Dr., Fairmont or visit them on Facebook for more details.
• Monday, Sept. 25: White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
• Saturday, Sept. 30: Town of White Hall’s 3rd Annual Family Fun Dog Days Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Free event for the public.
• Saturday, Oct. 14: Fall Cleanup Day from 7-11 am. Dumpsters will be located beside the Town Hall.
We want to hear from you
If you have news or special events you’d like included in the next newsletter, call Kristin at 681-999-1205 or email townevents@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
