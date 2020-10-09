As I write, I have been reflecting on the idea of the eyes of the Lord. I’m not sure exactly why. Maybe it is because the world seems so confused these days and I am wondering how God views things. Perhaps it is my own occasional feeling that God is examining me and my motives.
Whatever the reason, I have this sense, this inner knowing, that God is watching carefully. The words of the Psalmist come quickly to mind. “What is man that You take thought of him, and the son of man that You care for him?” (Psalm 8:4) God is interested and he is watching. His eyes are on us.
The very thought of God “watching” brings different emotions to people. Some feel judgment or criticism when they think of God seeing them. Some feel comfort. Others have a sense of shame. Some feel protected or special. Our diverse feelings are deeply rooted in our perception of God. Our perception of God is deeply rooted in our upbringing and experiences.
The question for the day is “What if our perception of God is wrong?” Is it possible that some keep God at arms length based on a flawed perception? Is it also possible that some “give themselves a pass” on bad behavior because of an equal and opposite misconception of God. I’m guessing the answer is yes.
This being the case, it seems vitally important for each of us to see God as He really is. In order to do this, it is best to go directly to the sources of truth. My sources are the Bible and God Himself. I find I understand God best when I read what the Bible says about Him and then spend time in prayer talking to Him.
Most people who have grown up in church, (and not all of us have), were told to read the Bible and pray. The advice came from every direction...pastors, Sunday school teachers, parents, friends. The advice was good. It was solid, but not always modeled by those who gave it. Sometimes good habits are better “caught than taught.” In other words, we needed examples of Bible reading, praying people who have developed healthy views of God.
So, what is a healthy view of God? Here is my take. A healthy view of God sees God as Creator (Genesis 1:1), holy (Psalm 99:9), yet loving (1 John 4:16), gracious, merciful, and peaceful (2 John 1:3). In other words, God is not one-dimensional. He is diverse and complex. After all, He is God! We could spend our entire lives trying to understand Him, and despite glimpses of His glory we would still only know a precious little about Him!
I love the words of John, “And there are also many other things which Jesus did, which if they were written in detail, I suppose that even the world itself would not contain the books that would be written.” (John 21:25) Even the accounts of Jesus (God) would fill the world with written volumes. It seems impossible that we would ever grasp fully God’s magnificence. This is true, but what an awesome quest to undertake!
My understanding of God exploded when I saw Jesus as He really is. The Bible puts it this way, “For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.” (John 3:17) Jesus is a loving Savior. Knowing Him is the path to knowing God as He really is!
