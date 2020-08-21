Good Morning White Hall!
Country Roads Physical Therapy
Country Roads Physical Therapy is excited to announce the opening of an outpatient facility at the Middletown Commons in White Hall. The therapy clinic is tentatively set to open fall or early winter 2020. In addition to some familiar faces in their East and West side clinics, they will be welcoming a few new therapists as well.
Their East side office will remain at its location of 1031 Morgantown Ave., as well as the West side location at 1501 Fairmont Ave.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the chambers at the Municipal Building using social distancing. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have treasurer and financial reports. Communications and announcements, a Public Hearing for Ordinance 2020-02, volunteer fire departments, and EMS reports.
The Annexation, Streets & Highways, and Code Enforcement Committees, are next on the agenda. The police, legal, maintenance/public works, engineer, and town coordinator reports are next. Unfinished business will consider the 2nd Reading for the Ordinance 2020-02.
In New Business to consider; vehicle lease agreements, Budget Revision #2 for 20-21, Resolution 2020-03 to open a new account for streets and highways, discussion about fire fees, and Ordinance 2020-03 to annex 4.54 acres of additional territory. Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Fairmont Public Library
Priority browsing hour for seniors and people who are high risk are invited to join the library for a special designated hour of service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 9-10 a.m.
Current services: In-person browsing, homebound services, curbside pick-up, notary service, copies/faxing, computer use, and free WiFi, online programming. White Hall Express is located next to the White Hall Municipal Building.
The library is open Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fifteen patrons are welcome in the building at a time. Please wear a mask in library buildings in accordance with Executive Order 50-20.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
