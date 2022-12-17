It’s Christmas in Farmington tonight, Farmers!
From Husky Highway down through Main Street, the sights and sounds of Christmas will invade our small town and we certainly hope you’ll be there. Parade time is 6 p.m. There will be some increased traffic coming to and from our area all day as Fairview traditionally celebrates their holiday on Saturday as well. Don’t forget to bring your candy bags with you and a nice chair to sit in while you watch the festivities.
Around Town
The Linda Phillips Farewell Party is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m. in the Baptist Church on Plum Run. Good Luck to Linda as she makes the move to Texas to live with her daughter. This is the last week to order your holiday treats from The Baker’s Nook. Tuesday the 20th will be the last day for orders and you can call them in to 304-825-9808 or stop in the bakery and see what they have! Also don’t forget they’ll be open Saturday for Christmas in a Small Town with special guests, cookies and treats, as well as music filling the air from 5-9 p.m. Try their homemade hot cocoa, it’s delicious! Santa will be there to read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with Mrs. Claus at 7:30 p.m. so bring your little ones down to see him. Buddy the Elf will also make an appearance to share cookies and treats. Come on down to this annual tradition.
Jessica and Xander Chiniewicz have welcomed their second child, a daughter who they’ve named Ryan Janet Chiniewicz on Dec. 9. She came a tad bit early at 29 weeks. Please keep their family in your thoughts. If you are a customer of BC Bank in Farmington they have announced their holiday hours. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve the drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m.-noon, closed Monday the 26th in observance of Christmas and Monday, Jan. 2 in observation of New Year’s Day.
Ins and Outs
The spirit of giving is strong in Marion County. Next Thursday the 22nd from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. stop by Hometown Hotdogs in Fairview for their day of giving. Proceeds from the sale of their hot dogs will go towards the Fairview Food Pantry. Monongah’s Dairy Kone had such an overwhelming response to their Thanksgiving meal baskets and care packages that they’re doing them once again and they would love your help. A total of 38 families this year were helped due to the generosity of community members near and far. In addition, they’d like to also do care packages for families with household essentials/necessities. Items or monetary donations can be dropped off at The Kone until Monday the 19th so they can shop and prepare the baskets on the 20th. You can also volunteer to help prepare and shop with them to make this project a success. If you or a family you know is in need please let them know by calling 304-534-4411. Papa Joes’ Famous Meats will be open next week from the 20th-23rd on an 11 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule, 9 a.m.-noon on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day. They will take orders for their special Christmas menu until tomorrow the 18th at 4 p.m. You can call them in to 681-404-1005 to place your order.
Country Christmas Rundown
Fairview’s Country Christmas celebration will run all afternoon. A Craft Show from 3-7 p.m. will be held in the fire station and musical selections by the Stone Creek Band from 4-6 p.m. while you browse around. The grand parade starts at 5 p.m. which will be followed by free pictures, games and hot cocoa and cookies afterwards with Santa in the firehouse.
The Potter’s House Art Center hosts a free movie for families and friends at 8 p.m. and don’t’ forget to check out the caroling by local churches, house and pole decorating contest and drop a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry as an extra Christmas gift for your neighbors in need.
News from the North
Congratulations to the Winter Career Development Events teams who placed at the competition last week. You represented the MCTC well! The winners included Ag. Mechanics placed 8th in the state, Veterinarian placed 17th in state, Entomology placed 22nd in state. These kids are really going places! A note to share from Marion Co. FFA: Marion County FFA is moving mountains this Christmas! Words cannot describe how proud we are of them and the community for supporting us to fulfill Christmas for the Healthy Grandfamilies Program. We are so thankful for Tractor Supply in Fairmont for allowing us to have a drop off box in their facility. We also are thankful for the countless number of people who donated to the “Future Farmers for Families.’. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” A blessed year to them as well! YLA’s first service project has been completed. Members Abigail Smith and Isabella Marietta donated the Little Free Library on behalf of the club, which is now in Mannington. The Huskies girls basketball team collected over 100 toys, games and stuffed animals during their toy drive. They will be donating to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital for Christmas.
School Daze
Next Wednesday is Ugly Sweater Day at Fairview Middle School. You can also catch the Girls Basketball teams in action that evening as they take on Fairmont Catholic in their first home games. Tip off is 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Those students who attend will receive an Oops Coupon for showing their support.
Birthdays
If you see Miss Heather Yoho from Mannington Middle School, give her a nice big Happy Birthday! Well wishes go out to Andrew Schwartz, Cheyenne Weaver, Stephen Davis, Amanda Dobbins, Crystal Krug, Jeremy Boord, Malissa Fitzwater, and Angela Alasky-Ice.
Yesteryear
Our story today comes from the Hinton Daily News way down in Summers County, along the New River. Their staff of crack writers reported a grand story of one of our area residents back in December 1949. Some of you may have even heard of him. The headline caught my attention because how many times do you skim the columns and see in bold type, “Squirrel Had 5 Feet.” A gray squirrel with five feet was taken by a hunter this season, as reported by the conservation commission. Officer Everett Price of Wetzel County stated that the hunter, Max Bouillett, who lived near Farmington, was planning to take the animal to a taxidermist to be mounted as the oddity had a fifth foot growing in front of the two front legs near his neck area. I wonder if the squirrel in question is still preserved somewhere? Some noteworthy events in the year 1949, George Orwell’s 1984 is published, NATO was established, RCA perfected its system for broadcasting color television, Truman made his “fair deal” speech, the first Volkswagen Beetle was sold in the U.S., and for all of you basketball fans, the NBA was born.
Final Thoughts
Next week is the week. Merry Christmas! Please let me know by Thursday if you have anything to contribute to the column either by text/calling 304-838-5449, mailing P.O. Box 513, Farmington, WV 26571 or emailing stephaniecummons@gmail.com. I also want to thank everyone who has sent me some of the most beautiful holiday cards I’ve gotten in a long time. They’re one of my favorite parts of Christmas. Have a great week and stay safe and healthy Farmers!
