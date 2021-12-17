Greetings from Railroad Street, Farmers!
I’m enjoying my last days off before Christmas, sitting on my porch in unseasonably warm December weather, feeling blessed. Christmas Day is the culmination of a month’s worth of festivities between each of our children and their extracurriculars.
As busy as it is, how lucky are we to be able to go into each community and see how they celebrate the season? Last Friday night, sipping cocoa with fresh peppermint sticks as we watched Kyan and the NMHS Marching Band bopping jingle jangles through the busy streets of Farmington, I felt so proud to be a Farmer. We still take pride in our town and try to welcome everyone to share in our hometown, small town vibe.
Kasey and I watched the fireworks festivities, listened to the cheers of all the people who stayed in town to enjoy the town sponsored events, and those by local businesses as well. Franchesca Aloi’s angelic voice could be heard from block to block as she sang selections of carols inside the heavenly haven of The Baker’s Nook. I hope everyone went to sleep that night filled with the spirit of Christmas, having tasted some sugary treats, and shared a Happy Holiday greeting with their friends and neighbors. I know I did.
Green Christmas, White Easter?
Our current temperature is a cool 68 degrees, odd for a West Virginia December. If we plan to have a White Christmas, it better chill down in a hurry! Have you ever heard the expression, a Christmas without snow means an Easter that’s white? Our bonnets might be adorned with festive frost on those lilies and daffodils.
Around town
Quite the buzz in town as rumor has it several people are championing for longer hours at our favorite neighborhood “nook.” A little birdie told me that it might be a dream that could come true. It’s not a secret that I’d be in full support of breakfast, lunch and dinner with Marsha and the gals. If you’d have been in there yesterday, you’d have seen that I’m one of many. Jared, who never makes it in due to work, had a great time shooting the breeze with the other patrons while we had our pepperoni rolls.
If you want to grab a copy of Franchesca Aloi’s debut CD, they are available at the Baker’s Nook for purchase. It would make a great stocking stuffer. St. Peter’s Religious Education Class has been busy sending Christmas cards to their parish shut-ins. Don’t forget the cookie exchange at the Ladies Fellowship on Tuesday. They will begin at 11 a.m. and everyone is welcome to bring two dozen cookies to exchange as well as an ornament for the gift game. Our Blessings Box in town has been receiving steady donations. If you have time, put in a few extra treats this Christmas.
Food Pantry news
The Fairview Food Pantry served 141 families in November. God Bless them all. The next giveaway will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. Big thank yours to everyone who volunteers, donates, and contributes in all ways at this Christmas time and always.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday this week to Malissa Fitzwater, Angela Alasky, Paula Llaneza, Shirley Snodgrass, Jeremy Board, Kimberly Falkner, Sherry Kittle, Kim Mullenax Russell, Mark Rashella, Robert Burton, Heather Yoho and Stephen Davis.
News from the North
Mrs. Claus and Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage welcomed children of the North Marion feeder schools and their communities to help light this year’s school Christmas tree. It is a beauty! Activities, music, and joy was spread throughout the campus. North Marion has really stepped it up this year in their outreach to the community and once again we need to commend our new Superintendent for being present in our area. EFHS student Grace Demary has organized a challenge for the basketball teams of Marion and Harrison County. Non-perishable food items will be collected at each of the boys and girls basketball games to be donated to local food banks as part of “Hoops for Hunger.” Seniors are reminded to order their cap and gown by Dec. 20. The price will increase significantly after this date. Senior Sydney Megna continues to receive accolades. Her newest title is becoming the first recipient of the Citizens Bank of WV Emerging Leaders Scholarship which she will use as she continues her education at Davis & Elkins College. The scholarship provides her with a full ride. Congratulations!
Yesteryear
A picture popped up recently of the Fairmont Christmas parade in which there was a decorated truck passing by Fort Pitt Shoe Store along the route. The old truck had a chimney in the bed and a banner running alongside that said “No Empty Stockings Christmas Morning. Times Christmas Fund. Give a dollar and make a baby laugh!”
In the archives of the 1920’s editions of our newspaper you can see donations from organizations like Scouts, churches, and other active groups throughout Marion County. Most donations were only $10-$20 which was a lot of money for people coming from a war and going into the Great Depression. The Times and The West Virginian did not always agree on or see eye to eye when it came to the content of their newspapers, however they banded together for the common goal of helping needy children locally.
“The good accomplished by The Times Christmas Fund is boundless. Many children in the community depend on this fund for their only Christmas joy.” Sometimes it amazes me that many people think that we don’t have needy people in the Farmington area. I guess helping others was something that was put into me at a very early age by my parents and grandparents. They did it through stories but also by doing.
People have told me stories of my great-grandmother Mabel Jones buying groceries for others at the company store, something which her son and my grandfather Huck did for friends and neighbors he saw struggling. Recognition is not needed for good deeds, but it’s important to pass along kindness whenever we can. Many people probably do not know that for years the men who frequented our “beer garden” in town, Sam’s, would collect change and such throughout the 12 months and would then donate it to be used to purchase clothes, food, and toys at the holidays for kids in town who they knew didn’t have as much as others and were truly in need. No matter the reputation or the products imbibed at the pool hall, these fellows were and still are good hearted and hard working men who thought of others without need for accolades. No matter the gesture, do good for others this year, in the spirit of Christmas and in those in small towns like ours who wish to provide the only joy some may get this season. Who knows, your dollar might make a baby laugh!
Fairview Christmas Parade and Festivities
Our friends in Fairview have reached out to invite us to their annual Christmas celebration tomorrow. A craft show will run from 3-7 p.m. in the Fire Department Hall. Music from Stone Creek Band fills the air 4:30-6:30 p.m. with the Grand Parade kicking off at 5 p.m. Hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa will follow at the Fire Department and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy some sweets while watching the sweeties at the Christmas pageant. The event is rain or shine for those worried about the weather, but if you’d like more information or to join in the fun please contact Austin at 304-694-2073.
Also, mind the flow of traffic as they will start lining up on Route 218 at 4 p.m. I’ll see you all there!
Hometown Hot Dog Day of Giving
Hometown in Fairview will host its 9th Annual Fairview Food Pantry Day on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ALL hotdog sales and donations on the 23rd will go directly to the food pantry and will be used exclusively to purchase food that will be distributed to families in need throughout the year. Their goal this year is $10,000! Orders can be placed ahead of time by calling 304-449-2622 or you can stop in. Our location of Hometown in Farmington will also be accepting donations until 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Final thoughts
Christmas spirit is said to be the fuel that makes Santa’s sleigh fly. If “believing is seeing and seeing is believing,” I am a big believer in the spirit of Christmas. Thank you to everyone who has sent me a Christmas card or called to wish me Happy Holidays. It does my heart good to receive them, and quite frankly a card is one of my favorite parts of Christmas. They’ve adorned my desk at the TWV and have now been hung in my home with the greetings received from family and friends because I count each and every one of you readers among those in that group. To everyone who has asked if I’m “the girl who writes the Farmington column” or stopped me on the street to tell me how much you enjoy Fridays because you can’t wait to see what I’m writing about this week, I appreciate you more than you know and always welcome a chance to talk to you. Don’t ever stop! You’ve truly made me believe the spirit is alive and well. This coming week I will be in the office on Monday and Tuesday. If you have anything to contribute to the column please let me know as soon as possible so I can get it in. I will have my column in Friday as scheduled. You can email me at scummons@timeswv.com or call the office at 304-367-2527. Stay blessed and merry, Farmers.
