Hello Barrackville!
I sort of like this last little cold snap lately. It gives me the illusion that I still have time to get my garden in order! I just ordered blocks for a couple of raised beds and will level them and order soil from our local horse farm to fill them.
Some of the advice from online Gardener Scott is to place organic material in the bottom of the bed, twigs, limbs, leaves, etc. anything you can forage in the woods that will break down and create more soil later. This will save some money and means the top of the bed can focus on the better soil that I will have to buy. So, if the weather and my back will hold out I should be ready to plant by Mother’s Day.
Little League 12-Gun Raffle
Tickets are on sale now for a 12-gun raffle ticket to be held through Facebook live for and by the Barrackille Little League Group. The drawing will be held during the B-Ball Championship game on June 12th at the Barrackville Baseball Field. Winners do not need to be present to win. Ticket donation is $10. Contact any little league member or check out their Facebook page.
Spaghetti Dinner
Don’t forget the Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. Dinners will be available at the door. To purchase a ticket contact Sharon at 302-363-2353. All proceeds benefit the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival to be held June 18.
Spring Paint Party
Join us for our second paint party festival fundraiser Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. We will be painting rain boots filled with spring tulips. Such a fun and easy project to paint. First time painters are welcome as well as those that know their way around a canvas a little better. Cost will be $25, and the canvas will be 11X14. All money will go toward the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival June 18. Register for a seat at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759. Registration is limited to 25 seats.
Grant Town Community Market
Join us for Grant Town Community Market Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will include crafts, vendors, music, food trucks, face painting, community yard sales, and the inaugural car show. Vendor spots are still available, for more information contact Sandy Yanego at 304-280-1469 or sandyspringer1235@gmail.com to benefit the Grant Town VFD.
Fairview VFD Fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, April 30, from 3-6 p.m. Eat in dining or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department. This will be the last sale before “spring break.”
Veterans news
DAV Chapter 45 will hold a VA Benefits Seminar at VFW 629, 802 Fairmont Ave., Fairmont on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. All interested veterans in the area are invited to attend. Service Officers will also be assisting with VA disability claims. The guest speaker will be Michael Heitz, a DAV National Service Officer from Huntington. Please bring your DD214 if you will be requesting assistance.
Road Work on Monumental water lines
Pro-Contracting and Monumental Water are working through Barrackville to bring water lines to Fairview. As we know, Fairview has been struggling for years with the quality of their water. We will have a brief inconvenience in some of our roads so that safe drinkable water will be taken to their community. This is not a project of Barrackville Town Council. Pro-Contracting and Monumental Water will be working their way through town during the next few weeks and will travel from the covered bridge through High, Bryan, Rice, Pike to Smith Road and ultimately Route 250. Some disruptions in Barrackville lines are expected. Barrackville Town Council is not involved in the disruption or the repairs of any of these incidents. If you are impacted by the work of Pro-Contracting and Monumental PSD please contact them at 304-363-1700 or 304-363-7025.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 pm Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.