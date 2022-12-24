- Portions of Matthew 2:1-9; 12: 16: “In the time of King Herod, after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, wise menfrom the East came to Jerusalem, 2 asking, ‘Where is the child who has been born king of the Jews? For we observed his star at its rising,and have come to pay him homage.’ 3 When King Herod heard this, he was frightened, and all Jerusalem with him; Then Herod secretly called for the wise menand learned from them the exact time when the star had appeared. 8 Then he sent them to Bethlehem, saying, ‘Go and search diligently for the child; and when you have found him, bring me word so that I may also go and pay him homage.’ Mt.2:13: “But having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod, the wise men left for their own country by another road. Mt. 2:16: When Herod saw that he had been tricked by the wise men,he was infuriated, and he sent and killed all the children in and around Bethlehem who were two years old or under, according to the time that he had learned from the wise men.”
There is fake news in this Christmas narrative. Were there a Bethlehem News-Leader, the headlines would have read, “Herod seeks Advice from Wise Men to Honor Upcoming Birth.” Were there a Jerusalem Post, headline could easily read, “Herod denies collusion between him and military to destroy all children under age of 2.” Herod told the wise men a lie, extending it to an order to destroy all males under age of two. It’s the first instance of fake news in the New Testament. This fakery resulted in death and disruption.
So, we shouldn’t be surprised when certain of our former and now political leaders tell us lies. At the heart of this is a desire to maintain power, lifestyle and the comforts of the day. And secondarily, there is the intent to destroy opposition, not accept the results of the 2020 election and to overthrow the people’s will and the Constitution at any cost.
I don’t know the state of King Herod’s heart and mind. Scripture says he was frightened. He was frightened over losing all he had; frightened over the future. But it was not just him; it was “all of Jerusalem with him.” People in Jerusalem had thought a Messiah would overthrow their lifestyle; allow His lifestyle to rule; that it might be an age to accept all people, regardless of identity, orientation, or race — based on Isaiah 61:1-2. Herod couldn’t have that. And thus, fake news/information was used to control the poll and the life of public opinion then as now.
Not only is there fake news in the Christmas narrative, but there is fear. Let’s face it. Mary, Elizabeth, and the shepherds in the fields were afraid and scared. The angels most pronounced words were “Don’t be Afraid.” It is interesting that the angels had to assure others not to be scared or afraid. Even later, Joseph would be warned in a dream, according to Matthew 2:13, to take child and flee for fear of death.
We have romanticized Christmas and put glitter, lights, and overbearing credit card burden to it. We need to see it for what it is. It was a time of troubling journeys to pay taxes, of uncomfortable living spaces, of power crazed political leaders; of fear and frightfulness for many reasons.
But in the midst of this, the good news seeps through. It seeps through the dirt of Bethlehem’s streets, non-Jewish scholars searching for the truth, soldiers rounding up children to murder, warnings that the worst could come, and frustration and fear among people and leaders of a new world order.
The good news of this season is trust when there is little hope; hope when there is little belief; and belief that truth will ultimately win. The good news is that the one who is born will come to set the captives free; give sight to the blind, feed the hungry, and proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord. And this will be for all – not just a select group of believers. It will be for all and with an assurance of eternal life. (Matthew 25:31-46)
And that news is not fake.
