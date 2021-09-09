Hello, Barrackville.
Remember The Days! An authentic Italian recipe!
A recent Facebook query led to the posting of this wonderful old recipe for sauce and meatballs. I love old recipes and this one looks like a keeper.
Mary’s Spaghetti Sauce
(Italian) Mary Casuccio from All Saints Church Cookbook
2 qt. tomato sauce or 1 whole tomato and 1 sauce
12 oz. tomato paste
1 ½ qt. water
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 c. parsley, chopped (fresh)
¼ c. basil, chopped (fresh)
1 pinch oregano
1 large bay leave
Salt and pepper
Olive oil, preferred
Using an 8 quart sauce pot sauté onions and garlic in olive oil, enough to cover bottom of pot, until they are glassy. Add tomato paste and stir constantly using low heat. When the oil is absorbed with the tomato paste add tomato sauce, water, salt, pepper, and other 4 seasonings. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer slowly. When sauce has cooked about 1 ½ hours add the meat of your choice. If you are using pork, beef or chicken it should be browned in oil with salt, pepper and garlic before adding to sauce. Meat balls should also be fried first. Cook until thick, about 4 hours. Remember to remove bay leaves. For a delicious sauce, cook pork in sauce before adding the meat balls.
Italian Meatballs
recipe from Mary Casuccio from All Saints Church Cookbook
1 ½ lb ground chuck
½ lb. ground pork
3 eggs, beaten
1 c. dry bread crumbs
½ c. grated Romano cheese
1/3 c chopped parsley (fresh)
3 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper and olive oil
In large bowl mix the meat with all the rest of ingredients except oil. You may need a little more crumbs depending on size of eggs. When all ingredients are mixed make the meat balls pressing firmly but gently. When completed brown in a skillet with olive oil. Turn them gently to brown all over. Put them in the sauce along with some of the drippings. Cook in the sauce until sauce is thickened and meat is done.
Katy Church of God Prophecy
Katy Church of God Prophecy, Route 250, will host a yard sale, bake sale and hot dog sale Sept. 17-18 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All yard sale items are new to this sale! Stop by and support the church.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
Christmas In Our Town meeting, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Center. Please attend the meeting and help this tradition continue. New ideas are always welcome!
Covered Bridge Meeting
Our next Covered Bridge Preservation meeting and festival planning meeting will be on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Please join our meeting if you are interested in participating in the festival in any way. If your business or family is interested in being a vendor, or you would just like to help this first festival be successful. Contact Diana for more information 304-376-1759.
Bowling League
Fairmont Youth Bowling League begins Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Fairmont Bowling Center. Ages are 5-18 years.
Barrackville Church of Christ Lesson Series
Barrackville Church of Christ is presenting a live stream or in person event. Each Sunday join in livestream at www.barrackvillechurch.com or in person at 6 p.m. for a 15 lesson series, series will run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 12. The series is “The Big Picture” a guide to learning the Bibles’ story.
Barrackville Town Council
Town council met Sept. 7, council proceeded with meeting three council members absent. The mayor, recorder and two members were present.
Vickie Jones asked the status of the road repair if any and also the recent rain had washed out gravel behind the coal house and she was questioning if it was to be replaced. Mayor said that he would get a contractor to view the area and give recommendations. The previous issue with weeds and brush along neighboring homes is still not resolved, grass was cut but no weeding or trimming was done.
Ray Garton commended council for the job they do in service to the town, it is often thankless and stressful. He was requesting the status of drainage on High Street and what would be done to address the grates and curbs. Council approved minutes of the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report.
Council voted to repair 11 feet of roadway, at a cost of $4,500, of an alley off Mohawk and Cook. Fire Chief Mike Bland went to the bank and requested details and interest rate on various scenarios in attempting to fund a new or used fire engine. Council would not be liable if there would be a default on the loan. Bland said there will be a training session for the levy audit in Clarksburg on Nov. 9.
Mike Suarez was recently hired by the police department. The police chief said the police cruiser needs brakes, rotors and two rear calipers, as it has been sitting for a year and they had seized in the interim. The camera in the cruiser is also inoperable, and there are extra cameras available to replace the malfunctioning one. The cost would be approximately $400 to install them. Motion was made to use the unspent uniform funds to pay for camera installation.
Discussion about procedure to replace Jeff Mullinax, who stated at the last meeting that he was resigning his seat. Solicitor stated that council would need a formal resignation letter and then after council accepted the resignation another council member could be appointed. Rick Stuckey, who received votes for a council seat in the last election, attended the meeting and expressed interest in serving on council. Council went into executive session.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
