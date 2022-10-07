Fall leaves are a changin’, Farmers.
WVtourism.com says our area will be in peak fall foliage changes come mid-October, and looking around I do see some bright yellows and oranges, but not an abundance. If you visit the WV Division of Forestry website they have a hand chart telling you which types of trees will change to certain colors, or no color at all.
For instance your holly and magnolia trees stay the same while Maple, Oak, Sassafras, Sweetgum, and Sycamore change to a variety of color depending on their location. The cooler the temps drop, and lack of bright sunlight in certain areas, tells a tree it’s time to prepare for winter. They stop producing food and chlorophyll breaks down. It’s all just a part of Mother Nature’s plan to keep the word turning, one process influencing another, and aren’t we the lucky ones that we get to enjoy the beautiful benefits of it all.
Around Town
This is one of those weeks where there’s just not much happening around town! I will say, I’m glad to see a lot of ladies in our town don’t let the grass grow under their feet. We had an aunt we called “Jingle Bells” who was married to my great Uncle Jack (known by the nickname Frosty). She served in the Navy in WWII and would’ve been 100 this last June. She passed in 2003 and you just never knew where she’d pop up. The lady was always busy doing something. Even though we’d chuckle about it, I knew I wanted to be that type of gal when and if I made it to a ripe old age. Going where I fancy, whichever the way the wind blows, because when you get to be a certain number, you’ve earned the right to live how you want. You know, one of my favorites, Crazy Alice Priester and her lady friends from church love a good trip. She and Mary Meneas put some miles on that ol’ Jeep of hers. (In fact, maybe the reason it ran her over was because that Jeep needed a little break! I kid, Alice. I kid!)
Rosemary Angelucci just came back from a trip to Amish Country and it looks like she had a fabulous time. I’m starting to think that maybe I shouldn’t wait for my golden years to travel. I could easily hop in the car with these ladies and have a road tripping adventure!
Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is Chicken Salad Croissant with Chips and Pickle for $9. St. Peter’s Catholic Church’s ongoing 100th Jubilee Celebration includes a Jubilee Mass with Bishop Mark Brennen on Nov. 6. Reservation cards will be distributed and collected for this at Mass this weekend (Nov. 9). If you are unable to make it to Mass please contact them at 304-276-9915 or email cassymenas@gmail.com. There’ll be a cream chicken on biscuit dinner Oct. 15 from 1-6 p.m. at the Katy Church of God of Prophecy. Carry out only $10 adults, $8 children under 10.
News from the North
A valiant effort last week by our boys in black but alas, we can up short in a real barn burner. Opinions have been shared by both sides and we’ll bite our tongues and go on but it was a thrilling game. Conditioning has started for prospective wrestlers for the 2022-23 season, both men and women. They’re meeting up to 4 days each week from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Shell building.Days vary, but you will receive a basic training schedule up to the first day of practice which is Nov. 14. See Coach Tennant with any questions.
A new organization has popped up on the NMHS campus. The North Marion YLA is a branch of the Youth Leadership Association and was established by the current president and Senior, Gavin Arnold. If you enjoy community service and mock government, this is the group for you to join! Interested students can contact Gavin for more info. Marion County FFA will be having a flash mum sale today from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All mums will be $7.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes to Richie O’Dell, Bill Balint, Barbie Palmer, Donna Gum, Charlie Cunningham, Tom Antulov, Wilma Ornduff, Aeriss Efaw, Jamie Fortney, Jessica Poling, Cathy Morrison, Jim Hall, Mendi Blair, Rosanna Manchin, and Macanea Powell. Special wishes go out to my two best friends, Megan Pigott and my husband Jared who got an early birthday present last weekend when he scored a trophy 10 point buck at our camp in Ritchie County. It’s been a lot of hard work and preparation but he can say he got a 10 point when he was 40 (even if it’s a few days shy of his 41st birthday). That’ll be something to show the grandkids one day.
Yesteryear
I thought this was a nice little love bird story out of 1920s Fairmont. It reminds me of the scene in “It’s a Wonderful Life” where Bert the Cop and Ernie the Taxi Driver sing in the rain to a newly married Mary and George Bailey. A truly heartfelt celebration for a nice hometown couple. Well, the story read, “Newlyweds were seized, locked up in a mail auto from the local post office and paraded through the city streets.” Mr. and Mrs. Dorsey Ford, himself an employee of the postal service, said friends at the Fairmont Post Office were responsible for the auto serenade, if such it might be called. Mrs. Ford was formerly Miss Gladys Clem, an operator of the Bell Telephone Co., at its local office. I’m not sure if this is adoration for a co-worker or a prank that went wild.
School Daze
Don’t forget that Monday, Oct. 10 is a professional learning day in Marion County. There is no school for students. Fairview Elementary students now have a bus running after tutoring to bring your child home. Students who are interested in tutoring and didn’t sign up because of lack of transportation can now participate. Liviana VanGilder of Monongah Elementary placed 2nd in the nation in the “Be Drug Free” coloring contest. Way to go, little artist! Congratulations also go out to the Monongah Middle School Cross Country Teams. The girls finished 2nd place in the Mason-Dixon Conference.
Registration will be held for all boys and girls ages 4-12 who wish to be part of the North Marion Junior Wrestling Club. Sign up at the Farmington Community Building from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 19. The cost is $50 for the first child and $30 for additional siblings. Bring sports physicals, birth certificates, and insurance cards. A mandatory parent meeting will be held prior to the start of practices. My sister’s students at Barrackville are making board games as a class project, but they’re in need of index card donations. If you would be willing to donate, they need them by Tuesday.
Ins and Outs
Don’t forget the Connecting Link, INC. will be hosting a Veggie Drop today at the Marion County BOE from noon until the truck is empty. Veggies they’re expecting include potatoes, cabbage and green beans. The Potter’s House Art Center has gourds, garlic, and corn stalks for sale. The gourds and garlic are by donation and corn stalks are $5 for a bundle of three. They’re also offering a junior sewing class this tomorrow from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Potter’s House Art Center in Fairview. The cost is $10 and open to kids 8-years-old and up.
Here’s a little collection of Trick or Treat times for communities around us. Monongah, Shinnston, Fairmont, Mannington, Rivesville, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Hundred will all be held on Halloween from 6-7:30 p.m. Communities also hosting on Halloween include Pleasant Valley 6:30-8 p.m., Morgantown and White Hall from 6-8 p.m. and Barrackville and Grant Town from 6-7 p.m.
Farmington will also start festivities with their parade at 5:30 and trick or treating until 7:30. Opting to hold their Halloween on the 29th are Fairview from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Hundred from 6-7:30 p.m. Monongah will also have a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by Monongah Police and Fire Departments on Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. which is followed by a Halloween Movie inside their Town Hall.
Final Thoughts
I had a few people call and email to tell me jokes this week and I promised to share them with the readers. Why did the apple pie cry? Its peelings were hurt. What kind of vest should you wear in fall? A har-vest. What month does every tree dread? Sept-timberrrrrrrrr! I thought they were pretty darn good!
I’ll be in the office this week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and you can contact me via email at scummons@timeswv.com or stop by and see me. Stay safe, enjoy the leaves falling all around us, and GO DAWGS as we take on Elkins tonight at Woodcutter Stadium! Pull the sled!
