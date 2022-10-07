Family Fun Dog Days Festival is scheduled for October 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. We will have food vendors, face painting, balloon twists and bouncy houses for the little ones. Hayrides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pumpkins donated by Clarks Nursery and paints to decorate the pumpkins donated by Manchin’s Law Office.
We didn’t forget your fur babies. The town will be holding our second annual dog costume contest. Trophies will be given to the cutest, most original and best overall dog costume.
White Hall Elementary School
Oct. 10: Professional Learning Day/Faculty Senate/ no students
Oct. 10-14: National School Lunch Week
Oct. 24: end of 9 weeks
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration in morning
Oct. 28: Halloween Walk-A-Thon at 1p.m. Halloween party at 2-3 p.m., dress in costumes.
Oct. 31: Terrific Kids for the month of October announced
Congratulations to two Marion County elementary schools that are ranked among 2023 Best Elementary Schools in WV Ranking: White Hall at #21 and Pleasant Valley at #23.
Things to do this weekend
Town of White Hall Family Fun Dog Days Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building
Upcoming events in the Town of White Hall
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is proud to announce Brain Booster Classes offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. by Renee Lorch, licensed marriage and family therapist. Classes will be every Monday for four weeks beginning Oct. 10, in the training room. Parking and Entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Town Hall to register.
Fall Festival sponsored by the Boothsville Methodist and Boothsville Baptist Churches Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at Boothsville Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chili Cook-Off at the Boothsville Methodist Church at 12 noon. Activities including games, food, face painting, petting zoo, and fire trucks from 12:30 p.m. to 3 pm. Pumpkins and other items for the kids to take home. All events are free to the public. An afternoon of fun for everyone.
Fall Clean-Up Day will be Oct 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dumpsters will be beside White Hall Public Safety Building.
Early voting starts on Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the White Hall Public Safety Building. Make your voice heard!
Middletown Commons will be holding Trick-or-Treating on October 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Middletown Commons.
Trick-or-Treating for the town of White Hall will be held on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Things to Consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the Oct. 10 Town Council Meeting will be:
- Consider Resolution 22-004 Supporting Marion County Board of Education Excess Levy
- Consider Wreaths across America Donation
- Consider Location of new Rt 73 White Hall Sign
- Consider Ordinance 22-003 Enacting Code of Ordinances
- Consider Sending Canterbury Animal Hospital to Municipal and/or Circuit Court for Collection
- Consider AllData Software for Public Works Fleet Services
- Consider Pictures with Santa
- Consider Roxbury Maintenance Agreement
- Consider Dress Code update in the Employee Handbook
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers in the Public Safety Building. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.
Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.