Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and enjoying this weather. We’ve had a little rain but really nothing to complain about.
This is the last week to get your order in for subs from Rivesville United Methodist Church. The price is $5 and for $1 more you can get a bag of chips and a drink. When ordering, please state if you want the sub only or the meal deal. The subs come with bologna, salami and ham, American cheese, lettuce tomato and onion, the tomatoes & onions are packaged separately so the sandwich will not be soggy. Orders need to be placed by Nov. 1., pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. To order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
I hope everyone has enjoyed the decorated poles on Main St. and Jasper St. The poles will be judged on Friday. Pictures will be posted on Facebook in a couple days and folks can vote for their favorite.
Starting today at 11 a.m. their will be a Farm to Table food box giveaway at Palatine Park, this is a drive thru only. Please have space cleared in your trunk for volunteers to place the box in. If you have any questions, call 304-363-4882, this is in the lower lot. This giveaway is sponsored by Connecting Link.
Can you believe daylight savings time is this weekend, remember to ‘fall back.’ We will get an extra hour of sleep but now it will be dark so early! I’m going to be in some serious trouble, already I want to bed so early, when the time changes I may as well come home from work and go straight to bed, oh well.
Don’t forget to change the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It is a good idea to do this whenever the time changes so you can remember when they were changed.
I thought I would share this info for anyone that is not aware of the burning laws, or maybe just needs a reminder, Fall fire season runs from Oct. 1 thru Dec. 31 5 p.m.-7 a.m. A few of the laws: No burning from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; fire must be attended at all times; area must be cleared down to mineral soil for a minimum distance of 10 feet around what is being burned; if your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others. Maximum fine for violating the burning law is $1,000.
I am not sure how many folks are aware of this but there will not be a Veterans Day parade or a Christmas parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I know this is very sad but we’ll look forward to next year.
Birthday Wishes
Oct. 26, Dave Bienkowski; Oct. 28, Michelle Sigley; Oct. 29, Marci Merrifield Tapping; Oct. 29, Travis Loughery, my middle son, love you; Oct. 30, Victor Herron. I hope each of you have/had a good day!
Voting
Don’t forget to get out and vote, whether it be early voting or on election day, each vote is important. All Rivesville residents will vote at the Community Building on election day regardless of where you have voted before. Poll hours are 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Early voting precincts are: The JR Harper Meredith building in Fairmont, White Hall Public Safety Building and Farmington Community Building.
I have DNR calendars if anyone would like one. They are still $10, make a nice Christmas gift and benefit Relay for Life survivors dinner. Call me at 304-777-0540.
If you have anything going on or info to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
I’m asking everyone to please be safe this weekend, some will be out trick or treating, please drive carefully, we love our kids.
