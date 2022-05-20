Good Morning, White Hall!
If anyone stayed up to watch the lunar eclipse last Sunday night, I heard it was spectacular! I managed to watch until midnight, but then I conked out, so I missed the best part!
I hope everyone had an opportunity to stop by the opening of Gwynn Tire behind the Middletown Commons, and the Spring Fling at the White Hall Municipal Building last weekend. They both were fantastic.
With the opening of Apple Annie’s, I was invited by my son and his family to attend and eat with them. The food and company was great, and his daughter Cassie is a chef there. Her peach pie was scrumptious. She is also my granddaughter and I love to see her smile.
White Hall Nursery School
I attended the “3 Year Graduation” at the White Hall Nursery School just off Apple Valley Road, located in the beautiful Whitehall Church of Christ.
They had a delicious lunch, games, and had the children come up one at a time and asked them what recipe they liked their Mother to make. My great-grandson (4 years old) said “Paw Patrol coke, and she gets it at Walmart.” She’s a fantastic cook, but you know kids.
They are fabulous with the children and everyone enjoyed themselves.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmers Markets will held every third Saturday starting tomorrow at the White Hall Municipal Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m. Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will consider approval of the Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communications and Announcements: Farmer’s Market-May 21, Office closed May 30, and Unclaimed Property Event, June 9.
Next on the agenda: Public Hearing, Marion County EMS Report, and Streets & Highways Committee Report, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator and Engineer Report.
Unfinished Business and New Business to Consider-Budget Revision.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
W.Va. Three Rivers Festival
The Three River Festival will be held at Palatine Park in Fairmont, May 26-28. There will be fireworks, carnival, midway parade, pepperoni roll eating contest, car show, wood carvers, photo contest, strongman demonstration, fireworks on Saturday and free nightly entertainment!
For more information: www.wvthreeriversfestival.org
Mannington BBQ Throwdown
The Forks of the Buffalo, BBQ Throwdown is this weekend, today, May 20-22 in Mannington.
The Mannington Fair Grounds and Hough Park will be filled with a BBQ Cook off competition and peoples’ choice, entertainment, car cruise, bike night, kids’ activities, food, craft vendors, wrestling, and Marshall Lowry Band. The family oriented weekend will have something for everyone.
Friday gates open at 4 p.m., with the Queen’s pageant at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 10 a.m. There will be a $1 charge for those 13 years and up.
Complete schedule is available on their Facebook Page: Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 3-4-534-2756, if you leave a number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
