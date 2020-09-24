Good Morning Mannington!
Welcome fall! Have you turned the heat on in your home yet? Many folks have done so already. The cool weather came on pretty quick. I have even cleaned up some flowers already, but just can’t get rid of those that are still blooming. The frost the other morning did not kill them. Fall mums are on sale, and you just might want to check the display at Something Special. From the street they seem to have many. The one good thing, lawn mowing will be done soon. Hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on neighbors that might need some help. Watch out for each and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market — last for 2020
The Farmer’s Market sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club, will be open Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the last time for the year. The warm season is quickly coming to an end and there are very few vegetables available and folks do not want to be out if the weather is cold. Some crafters may have fall items for sale, so you just might want to come out to see what is for sale. They encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Will see everyone in 2021. Plans are to open Mother’s Day weekend.
Happy Birthday Drive-By
Due to trying to always keep everyone safe due to the coronavirus and still celebrate special events, we have to get creative. That is the reason for a birthday celebration for a well- known Mannington resident. Nassif Rohanna will celebrate his 96th birthday on Friday, Oct. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. Nassif will be seated outside his home at 204 Park Dr., (The street going into Hough Park) and due to social-distancing, you are asked to just drive by, wave, call out happy birthday, blow the car horn or drop off a card. Cards will be appreciated; gifts are to be omitted. If you are unable to attend the Drive by Celebration but would like to send a card please send it to 204 Park Dr., Mannington, WV 26582. Such a nice way to celebrate when we cannot be together. The drive by will be held rain or shine.
Bark Against Drugs
Mannington is in a very unique position to obtain a trained, dual-purpose canine to support our police department. Did you know, there are 13 known drug houses operating within the city of Mannington. Our parks have been damaged and evidence of drug activity is prominent and collected regularly. We have three schools in our area that struggle with the impact of drug use and abuse. Our police department cannot approach individuals without probable cause. If a canine were to alert on an individual, that gives the police the probable cause necessary to do a search. Dual purpose dogs can be used as tracking dogs in the event of Senior or Amber alerts.
We have set a very aggressive goal of raising $20,000 by the end of October to purchase a dog currently trained in drug detection that will be dual purpose by the end of the training. We need your help. Any donation, small or large, moves us closer to our goal and a safer Mannington. Funds will also be used to purchase equipment necessary for the dog (vest, vehicle equipment, etc.) as will as funds to maintain the dog for three years (food, vet bills, mediations, additional training etc.)
If you have any questions, please contact any of the committee members. Donations can be made by cash, check or money order. Donations can be sent to our account at First Exchange Bank, P.O. Box 388, Mannington, WV 26582 or to any of First Exchange locations. We have an application pending for non-profit status so your donation will be tax deductible. Watch for us on Facebook!! Thank you in advance for your donation in support of making a safer Mannington. Co-Chairs Robin Smith, 304-986-1030; Lora Michael, 304-534-0942 or Police Chief James Rigsby.
Thank You
The Mannington Women’s Club wishes to say “Thank You” to all vendors who brought items for Mannington’s first Farmer’s Market. The summer has been great and we had a great number of folks attending to sell items they make or have raised. This participation shows that there are folks who want to bring items to the people. Thank you to all of the folks who came out each Saturday morning to purchase or just to stroll through to see what the many folks had to offer. Thank you to the many area residents who just came to look, you were very much appreciated too. Thank you to those folks from the Women’s Club who came to help with set up and just helped in any way possible to bring this event to Mannington. Thank you to all again for the help and support from the community. Yes, as of now, the second annual Farmer’s Market will open Mother’s Day weekend in May 2021. Stay well and stay safe and we will look forward to the summer of 2021.
Thank you to the Mannington Women’s Club for having the faith to step out to sponsor this event. It was great to have something new happening in Mannington. Make plans for next summer.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
