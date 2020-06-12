It’s finally Friday, Farmers!
A lady came into our office the other day and while discussing how old our kids were she said, “Time flies, but we sit in our office waiting on Friday every week to hurry up and get here.” Isn’t that the honest truth?
I spent some time on the WV State Parks website trying to find a cabin for an impromptu Father’s Day getaway. After finding slim pickings in availability, I finally decided upon a cabin at Lost River. Having never been there, it seemed like a great way to cross another park off of our list and give us a quiet space where we could explore and relax the weekend away. (If you’ve been, I’d love to hear your suggestions for places to stop along the way!)
With Kyan’s and my birthday falling in July and August, I began looking at weekends we were available to take another weekend road trip. Looking at the calendar, I realized we don’t have many weekends left before Summer is over. Odd as it is, the start date for school seems to be too close even if they’ve been off for the last three months. For my Rocky Horror Picture Show fans, it’s like Riff Raff said, “It’s astounding. Time is fleeting. And madness takes its toll.” Well, I don’t know that we’re in a time warp, but I do think we’re all a bit warped from what 2020 has put us through thus far.
This week, while we’re counting down the days, I’ll be wishing not only for Friday but for the chance to be at peace in nature. For those of you that wish to follow my example, pop in the code “WVSTRONG” when you book for 30% off. Codes “WVVETERAN” and “WVSENIOR” will take 40% off for those veterans and senior citizens. Valid on lodge rooms, cabins and campsites, all you need is a WV issued ID to participate. Booking can be done online at www.wvstateparks.com or give them a call at 1-833-WVPARKS.
Baseball Update
A statement has been issued by the Farmington Farmers Youth Baseball. “After many discussions with our surrounding baseball organizations, we have decided to sit out for this Spring 2020 season. We feel in the best interests of players, coaches and spectators this is the right decision. I have been working on contacting every player’s parents. If you have any questions please private message the page and we will do everything we can to help. While this isn’t what we were hoping for, we know everyone will be ready and eager for next season!!”
Lil Huskies Info
North Marion Lil Huskies (Formerly Black Diamond Football) will be updating us on this coming season’s sign ups, guidelines and more. Keep an eye out for the info on their Facebook page and Good Luck to them in the 2020 season.
NMHS Band Practice
Band practices start this week for the drumline and color guard. Check out the website nmhuskyband.com for all the information. Forms, music and calendars are available on the site as well for parents to print. A breakdown of fees and such for camp, uniforms and the like are also on the page.
Our Back Porch Ice Cream
If your dad has a sweet tooth that aches for a little frosty treat like mine does, why not order him a special ice cream cake to celebrate Father’s Day! Our Back Porch Ice Cream in Mannington is taking orders now for their many delicious varieties of this special dessert. A 48-hour notice is required and you can message them on Facebook, or stop in to order today. Prices range from $9.99-$34.99.
#AlumniChallenge
We’re a little late to the ball game (what a bad joke for 2020), but there’s a new social media challenge going on right now to benefit our students at North Marion High. In lieu of the canceled annual elimination dinner, graduates from Mannington, Barrackville, Monongah, Fairview, and Farmington are encouraged to show their Husky Pride by taking part in the North Marion/ North Marion Area Football Challenge. All former Huskies, Gators, Bison, Lions, Indians, and Farmers post a picture of yourself playing or coaching football At North Marion, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview, Barrackville, or Farmington High Schools. Next, go to northmarionfootball.com and make a $20 donation to the football program. You can also use Venmo: NorthMarion-Football. Finally, tag five other Alumni Football Players or coaches to keep the chain going. Tag all posts with #AlumniFootballChallenge. Flood social media with high school football memories and let’s get those donations pouring in! #PullTheSled
Free COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing
Free testing for COVID-19 will be available at the following date and time at sites around the county. Photo ID is required and an active telephone number. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Today, June 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Monongah Elementary School, and Monday June 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Grant Town Community Center. If you have any questions please contact the Public Health Nurse at the Marion County Health Department 304-366-3360.
Mannington Pool Closed
Mannington Park Board has made the sad decision to keep the pool closed this 2020 season. For those who have already paid for a pool rental you can contact Heather at City hall for a full refund. The phone number is 304-986-2700.
Bakers Needed!
Martha at Bakers Nook in Farmington is looking to add additional staff! “We are willing to train the right person. Flexible hours and a fun, friendly atmosphere.” Interested parties should send a resume to Bakersnookwv@gmail.com or contact by private message on Facebook. I’m not sure if she’ll pay in pastries but if you’ve sampled her cooking and baking, it’s a lovely thought!
Children’s Summer Reading Program
Visit Mcpls.bookpoints.org and jump in on the Marion County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Kicking off this past week, it’s open to anyone with access to the internet. There’s some really fun videos and content on their Facebook page and website in hopes of helping kids get entertained by reading. Although the library is somewhat open, the program is virtual to promote social distancing and staying safe. You can contact the library’s main branch for more information, ask for the very talented Christian Cox.
MCPARC Fishing Conditions
The Guyses Run Fishing Park is open with social distancing guidelines in place. MCPARC has limited admission to 25 people at the lower pond and 25 people at the upper pond. Individuals must distance themselves six feet from those living outside their household. Curtisville Lake and Campground are also open. You can rent their pavilion as well, limited to 25 people gathered. Contact the MCPARC Offices at 304-363-7037 for more information.
Yesteryear
Kyan and I planted a rose tree in the front yard this week. He put some 13 year old muscle behind that shovel until he found something in the ground that wouldn’t budge. Walking over, it looked to be a piece of rebar, until we found a square piece slightly over from it wedged in the dirt. Once I bent down to clear around it with my hands I recognized it from many hours walking the railroad tracks.
It seems we discovered some parts of the old track deep in the Earth. Since the railway has long since died, we gave it a nice rosey headstone. This week I’ve been quite busy and haven’t combed through the archives nearly as much but I did happen upon some marriage certificates of town residents. I found ties to Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Germany and several more European locales.
Census records provide so many clues to the past, many people were lucky to get farther than 5th Grade (very unsettling when you have a child going into that grade and realize all she’s yet to learn), some spoke two or more languages, and boarders from their home countries lived in these large families making you wonder where they put everyone in homes so small by modern day standards! I’ve compiled a map where I marked families that lived in homes since I was a child and we’ve lost some really good people in just the few decades I’ve been alive.
How many of you wish we had documented things with our cameras a lot more back then? One good thing about having a camera on your phone is that you can snap pictures 24/7. Our grandchildren will be able to see what their great-greats looked like, where we grew up, and have a lot more information about who we were than we have recorded of our ancestors. Diving into some family history is as easy as visiting the local cemetery and talking to people whose families have lived here for several generations. It’s our duty to preserve as much as we can for our loved ones yet to come.
Birthdays
My list of birthdays is a short one this week. Please join me in wishing my grandmother and next door neighbor, Meredith Banick a very Happy Birthday! Love you always and forever, Mert.
BCBank
For those of you who didn’t notice, BCBank has re-opened their lobby this week. They will be practicing “controlled access” which means that they will offer a Senior Citizen and At-Risk Customer hour from 9-10 a.m. Loan services, new accounts and customer service, and safe deposit box access are by appointments only. Masks will not be required but are encouraged while visiting the lobby, however they will be necessary when accessing safe deposit boxes. The stay eagerly awaits your visit!
Correction
Last week I put “T&L instead of Hometown Hotdogs” in my column. Although Hometown is located in Farmington and we love them, you can get a good dog at either business. Maybe we’ll have a great debate like they used to over who was a Yann dog fan versus the Lupos Lunch crowd? Might be fun.
Contact me
Eckhart Tolle said, “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” I’ve been mulling that over this week, counting my blessings and trying to hold onto some semblance of sanity in this crazy world by thinking good thoughts. Taking a cue from Pollyanna, who played the “glad game” with her father as a method of coping with the real difficulties and sorrows of everyday life. It’s been difficult, and hurts the heart to see the state of the world. If you’d like to help me and our dear readers find a little bit of gladness in this world, let me know. I’m happy to publish whatever joys you’re experiencing. Just drop me a note via email at scummons@timeswv.com or call me at 304-367-2527.
