Given the fact that we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in our state, I think it was a bit of surprise that Gov. Justice went forth with a plan to close schools “indefinitely” yesterday afternoon. I know it’s hard to imagine, but we will have a lot of children in our community who normally rely on the public school system to get two hot meals a day, going without.
That means kids in our town and beyond will be going hungry. Reach out to your neighbors, your church organizations, and let’s try to help one another through this emergency as best we can. There’s no telling what will happen, if things will subside or get exponentially worse, and while we try not to worry or feed into the hysteria, we do need to make sure that we take care of one another.
Many of our schools try to relieve that heavy burden, but with donations being asked of our communities on a regular basis, I’m sure this will deplete the stock. Please consider how you can contribute and how we can come together in what I hope will not be a crisis in our great state.
Little League On Hold
Well, they say there’s no crying in baseball, but it sure is sad to see that for now this virus is putting a hold on the start of the season. As per Little League International, coaches have been instructed to postpone all practices and games due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus until April 6. More information will be available after the Fringe board meeting on Monday to discuss this matter. Check the Facebook page for more updates and information. A couple more coaches are needed to get the C-Ball season started. If you’re interested please stop by the field and let them know!
Doc Jenkins
I’ve mentioned a time or two about a very popular resident in our community several decades ago. Many of you have probably been seen by him, gotten immunizations, stitches, and he very well may have been the one to help deliver you into this world. Such is the case with Jim Petrucci who emailed me early this week. Mr. Petrucci still has a copy of the check made out to Doc Jenkins for $50 in “delivery fees.” Quite a bargain to anyone who has given birth recently. A question that many people have called or written to inquire about: Does anyone know how many years he was in practice? I know quite a lot of readers would enjoy hearing some stories about the care they and their families had received by this gentleman.
Gold Rush
It’s Gold Rush time! The Division of Natural Resources guarantees that this year’s stocking will be better than ever! In preparation for this spring’s “Gold Rush” running March 27-April 4, over 50,000 golden rainbow trout will be placed in 61 of our lakes and streams all over the state. All you need is a fishing license and trout stamp to participate. Locations include, Blackwater Falls, Cacapon, Cass Scenic Railroad, Cedar Creek, Chief Logan, Coopers Rock, Little Beaver, North Bend, Pipestem, Seneca, Stonewall, Tomlinson Run, Tygart Lake and Watoga. While insects and larvae make up the bulk of a golden trout’s diet, you can be sure to catch a nice size fish if you put crickets, salmon eggs, mealy worms and nightcrawlers on your hook.
Best Cones in Town
Arguably the best cones in the county, today is the day we’ve all been waiting for! Dairy Creme Corner opens for the 2020 season today at 10 a.m. Go grab a sweet treat until closing time at 10 p.m. I’m not sure if I’ll brave the crowds this weekend, but I do need a raspberry soft serve in a bad way!
Breakfast is Served
Farmington Homecoming serve their Sunday Fundraiser Breakfasts from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow morning. Breakfasts will continue until March 29 and cost a donation at the door of $8 per adult and $3 per child under age 10. Meals are dine in or carry out and consist of scrambled eggs, sausage links, sausage patties, ham, homemade buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, home fries (fried potatoes with sauteed onions and sweet peppers), seasoned rice, mixed fruit, coffee, water, and juice. Rumor has it there will be fresh flapjacks and even a surprise chef’s choice from time to time. Stop by an chat with your friends and neighbors over a cup of coffee and a home cooked meal.
Yesteryear
April 1st of 1912 the Hon. W.H. Veach accepted the position of postmaster in Farmington. Consolidated Telephone Company is offering a special feature during the month of March to customers in our area. Any new subscriber will be given 60 days free service from the date of installation. For full information you are asked to call the Contract Department. Wouldn’t that be hard to do if you didn’t currently have a phone?
Sealed proposals were to be received by F.G. Gray, Secretary to the Building Committee in Farmington for furnishing of materials and performing labor necessary to construct the new brick church for the First M.E. Congregation at Farmington. Plans and specifications were prepared by C.H. Snider, Architect of Fairmont.
While attempting to alight from the Traction car at Barrackville in March of 1914, Engineer Mr. Edgar Boor had his leg so severely crushed by the wheel of the car that it had to be amputated. He was said to be traveling to visit his nephew and upon jumping from the train, which was going at a fair speed, was thrown under and caught by the leg beneath the wheels. He was taken to Cook Hospital for treatment. His brother, John Boor resides in Farmington.
The unfortunate Edgar is said to be 75-years-old. Monongah had been quite the hub for baseball talk back in 1917, ever ready to take on our Farmington Farmer teams. Many gentlemen were gathering up their baseball paraphernalia and assembling at Traction Park for the first round of practices. Teachers and pupils were busy preparing and collecting compositions, constructions, and art to enter the Lincoln District School Exhibition to be held at Farmington on April 14, 1917.
Colcannon
As you can imagine, the Irish are well known for the work they can do with potato dishes. The vegetable is almost synonymous with the Irish culture much as leprechauns are with St. Patrick’s Day. One such dish is colcannon which comes from the Gaelic term cal ceannann which means white headed cabbage. Since potatoes, cabbage and leeks were considered the foods of the common man, it’s no wonder that this is such a traditional Irish side dish. To make, you would peel and chunk 2 pounds of potatoes, add in 2 Tablespoons of butter (2 additional for serving), 3 cups lightly packed greens such as cabbage or even a curly kale, 3 chopped scallions including the green parts, 1 cup whole milk or heavy cream, salt and pepper to taste. You’ll want to cook the potatoes until tender (15-20 minutes) drain and return to the pot. Always salt the water when boiling potatoes. In a separate skillet you’ll cook the greens with butter until wilted, add scallions and then pour in milk. Your potatoes will be the last to enter the skillet and be cooked on a reduced to medium heat until they are ready to be masked. For an added treat try a regional variation by adding bacon or adding it to breakfast by cutting it into patties and frying with your leftover corned beef.
Pizza Sale
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, only orders for pick up are accepted. Our apologies to the customers who enjoy dining with us in house. Phone (304) 449-1904 to place carry out orders. Free coffee and cookies, plus handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department. Pizza is available by the slice for $1.50, or a whole cheese for $7. Add pepperoni for 50-cents or get it loaded with everything for $10. Other menu items include steak sandwiches, ground chuck hoagies, hot dogs, tossed salads, antipasto salads in large or small size, and fries.
Tip
Notice that your potatoes are sprouting? To make them last longer, store them with an apple. The ethylene gas emitted from the apple keeps the sprouting process from starting and helps you get a lot more life out of your vegetables!
Weekend Masses and Bible Study
Mass will be celebrated everyday at St. Patrick’s Church during the season of Lent. Daily Mass began, March 2. The weekly schedule will be published in the church bulletin each week. Lenten Bible Study will also be offered every Sunday during lent. March 15 from 3:30-5 p.m., March 22 and 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. and April 5 from 6-8 p.m.
Lenten Fish Dinners
Don’t forget to stop by for your Friday night Fish Dinner at St. Patrick’s Church. Each Friday during Lent (until April 3) from 4-7 p.m. parishioners will be serving up some of the best fried fish this side of the county. For only $9 donation for adults and $6 kids under age 12, you can dine on fried fish, a multitude of side dishes, desserts a plenty and coffee or iced tea. The full menu is available for carry out but they’d love to join you in fellowship if you dine in.
Water Safety Program
Do you own a private water well or spring that supplies the water for your home or business? Are you interested in learning how to test the quality of your water? Come join us and learn from the experts! Registration is FREE! This meeting will occur on March 24 at the Wadestown Fire Hall from 6-8 p.m. This program is being hosted in partnership between the Institute of Water Security and Science and the WVU Monongalia County Extension Service. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Mon County Extension Office at (304) 291-7201.
