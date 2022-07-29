There are 24 days until school starts for students in Marion County. (I know, the dreaded S word!)
Did you know that the average amount of money a teacher spends out of their own pocket per year is well over $750. That’s insane when you think of how much we pay our teachers in West Virginia and what they do for our kids year round. There’s a group page on Facebook called “Clear that List! Amazon Wishlists for Marion County, WV Teachers” (it can be found by typing https://www.facebook.com/groups/1822926104580166/) which lists the Amazon.com wish lists of teachers across our county. The list ranges from communal items used in their classroom either by sharing with students in need or for various group projects. I took a look at various local teachers and the items range from large packs of glue sticks to books for the classroom library and helpful teaching tools like charts, maps and posters.
My sister, Mrs. Halpenny, who teaches at Barrackville, has received items from her list this week from anonymous donors and she said she almost cried at the generosity (if you know us, you know I’m the crier between the two of us). I hope by bringing some awareness to this great cause my readers will take time in the next few weeks to go online and make a few purchases to help our educators and give classrooms all over Marion County a fresh start to a fresh year.
Around town
A big Welcome Home to all those out of town visitors coming in for Homecoming this weekend. It’s a one day event, tomorrow the 30th and there’s all kinds of fun to be had. The Homecoming breakfast will start at 8 a.m. in the community building until 11 a.m. Donations at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 10. The menu consists of buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, home fries with onions and peppers, sausage, sausage gravy, ham, pancakes, mixed fruit, coffee, water, sweetened and unsweetened iced tea, and orange juice.
Farmington Main Street Methodist Church will be selling concessions from the Little League Concession Stand behind home plate, while FHI’s concessions will be inside the community building. The Big Tent as well as smaller canopies will be on the ball field, with picnic tables as well as some regular tables and chairs under them. My dad, K.C. Jones will be playing music throughout the day so stop by and see him while you’re there. Bonfire afterglow starts at dusk and there will be fireworks at dark!
BCBank has been renovating their drive-thru at our Farmington location. The lobby will be open today from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and is handicap accessible if you ring the doorbell. The drive-thru will be reopened for normal business hours.
A very belated 42nd Anniversary to Jack and Tonya Daft and Robert and Korrie McLain. The Baker’s Nook has a Buffalo Chicken Dip loaded Baked Potato or loaded potato your way as their special today for $7. My Band Camp Chaperone buddy, Colton Daft, is now working at the Nook so if you stop in give him a holler. Tell them I sent you. By the way, Marsha, my birthday cake was heavenly.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jamie Hamrick, Noah Morris, Kathleen Scott, Arthur Reeves, Rachel Wiley, Morgan Musgrove, Tiffany Craig, Regan McLain, Amber Aloi, Tyler Andrick, Kelly Greathouse, Megan Greenly, Theresa Efaw and Megan Pethtel.
Yesteryear
While we’re bopping through town tomorrow, reminiscing and remembering all the teenage shenanigans that were had during our youth, I’m sure we’ll be thinking about time spent at the drugstore getting a soda. I’ve heard many a tale about all the hangout spots for the kids in Farmington over the years and a lot of them include Bonnie and Ningy Parrish who owned the Farmington Drug store. A former Farmer passed away recently, Mr. James Marshall Parrish who was the son of Bonnie and Ningy. He would’ve been in the Class of 1951 while at Farmington High School. He and his wife Sara “Sallye” made their home in Richmond, Va. but retired to Lumberton, North Carolina to be near their son Joseph’s family.
He was nice enough over the last few years to correspond with me a bit when I started writing the column again and shared some stories of the drug store and his parents. I remember Bonnie when I was a little girl before she passed. She was a very sweet lady. Did you know that the soda fountain was invented in West Virginia? It was patented by a West Virginian named George Dulty of Wheeling and his partner Jacob Ebert of Ohio in 1833 and after production of the soda fountains began it quickly grew throughout the Ohio Valley in restaurants, resorts and pharmacies. A true old-fashioned soda fountain still mixes up sweet treats at the Corner Shop in Bramwell, WV down by the WV/VA line in Mercer Co. Speaking of oldies but goodies, did you know that the last class to graduate from Farmington Elementary School turned 40 this year. That means it’s been 30 years since we’ve had a school in city limits.
School news
Don’t forget that Monday is the day to claim your spot as the new 2022-23 Husky Mascot. Be there at 11 a.m., Aug. 1 in the Husky Gym. Applicants need a completed athletic packet. You must be a senior with 2.0 GPA and LOTS of school spirit. Tonight there will be Fairmont Little League fringe Fall Ball Sign ups at Baxter Field starting at 5 p.m. They will also have sign ups on Aug. 1 at Barrackville at 5 p.m. and Aug. 3 in Farmington at 5 p.m.
Tomorrow is the last day to submit forms for the free backpack giveaway for Marion County Students. Marion County Starts Smart in conjunction with the Marion County Family Resource Network coordinates the giveaway. You can find the form online or call their offices for more info. Do you have a son in the 3rd, 4th, 5th or 6th grade that would love to play basketball for Fairview school this winter? Contact Becca Bowers if you are interested. If enough response is gotten a small meeting will be scheduled to make this possible.
North Marion students should get their schedules soon. They are on target to be mailed out on Aug. 1 and will also be available on Livegrades. If you need to schedule a change you can come in on Aug. 11 for seniors and juniors and Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshman from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the counselors’ offices. Freshman orientation will also be held at NMHS on Aug. 17 from 5:30-6:30. Please arrive on time and report to the cafeteria. This is also open to new students regardless of grade level.
Ins and Outs
Plum Run Baptist Church is having their VBS Aug. 3-5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The Mannington High Class of 1972 is going to have their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6. So far, 30 classmates are planning to attend but they need help searching for the remaining members. For additional information you can contact Jeanie Levelle, Paula Rankin Hollen, or Christina Reaser Dunigan. “Missing” are: Susan Bajus, Barbara Baker, Linda Sue Barr, Durwin Booth, Marie Covey, Debbie Cunningham, Stanley Efaw, Cathy Egress, Mary Fisher, Ronnie Gump, Altheta Harvey, David Haun, Lynn Huey, Fred Ice, Sam Jones, John Kanosky, Danny Lemley, Donna Martin, Jimmie Matheny, David Michael, Bill Moore, Diana Porter, Teri Powell, Linda Price, Rob Schrader, Tim Shock, Randy Smith, Randy Stewart, Bill Stout, Ruth Tennant, Richard Tennant, John Weekly, Valetta Wilson, and Steve Gonzales.
Nick Aloi is trying to gather a little reunion of his own this weekend. He posted on Facebook: “It’s been a tough year for many of us but let’s all get together and have a great time at Palatine! Classes of the 90s from North Marion High let’s celebrate the Class of 1992’s 30 year Anniversary. We are going to tailgate then rock to Guns N Roses. All friends are invited even if they went elsewhere so let’s party like it’s 1999 starting Saturday at 1 p.m.” He’s referencing the Palatine Legends Series event this weekend at Palatine Park in Fairmont featuring Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience and The Crue Tribute to Motley Crue. This is a free event.
Final thoughts
I received a new daily affirmation this week that read, “Don’t forget to get even with those who did you right, too” and I really liked how thought provoking it was. Stop thinking about getting even as a negative thing. When someone does you right, so to speak, you don’t have to pay it forward to someone else, show the kindness back to them. There’s going to be all sorts of kindness flowing from Farmington tomorrow. I hope you can come visit with us Farmers, even if you’re just an honorary one, at Homecoming. It’s sure to be a good time. I might just be wandering around myself! You can reach me this week in the office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 304-367-2527 and via email scummons@timeswv.com. Have a great week, summer isn’t slowing down so why should you? Have a little fun out there!
