May you trust that you are exactly where you need to be, Farmers. May you not forget the infinite possibilities that are born of faith, and you use those gifts that you have received and pass on the love that has been given to you in the New Year. Another year has passed, stranger still, and now we look to another in hopes that it will show more favor than the last. My focus this week has been not on resolutions, but on goals for myself for 2022. Each year I try to think of a new skill that I’d like to attempt, one hobby I’d like to continue to focus on improvement, and something that I could do to keep myself on task. These last two years, I worry about the literacy of our children and the further dependency on technology. Once upon a time, penmanship was as important as arithmetic. I’ve made it a point each year since their birth, to gift books to my kids on Christmas. That way, they go into a new year with new stories and thoughts. The “special K’s” and I have planned to keep a book log for ourselves, writing down each book we consume throughout the year. No wager has been placed on who will read the most, but for us the real reward is gobbling up those beautiful bound pages. We hope others will join in our resolution of sorts, although not everyone is blessed to have a mom like me with a book addiction and a plethora of ways I acquire them. (They know Mommy will brake for Barnes & Noble) While we have a Blessings Box and a Comfort Closet in town, I’d like to invite you to take advantage of the Little Library that is posted in my front yard on Railroad Street. Feel free to stop by and take a book, leave a book, and encourage others to foster a love of words. J.K. Rowling said through her amazing works in the voice of Albus Dumbledore, “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” With a world so badly injured as we have been, let’s embrace the written word and find comfort as well as a source of medicine for ourselves in 2022. Happy New Year, Farmers!
Around Town
The Comfort Closet is up and running! It’s wonderfully organized and easy to sort through if you need items or would like to donate them. Currently there are gloves, mittens, hats, blankets, socks, personal hygiene items, etc. inside. A helpful tip from another farmer on Facebook, if donating paper items such as toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, etc. possibly put them in plastic ziploc baggies so that moisture does not get to them. I think this is wonderful. Hometown Hotdogs in Fairview sold 155 dozen hot dogs on their day of donation last week, the total donated amount to the Fairview Food Pantry was $12,791.13. We’re blessed to have so many businesses in town that give back to the community. Baker’s Nook has been closed this week for a much needed holiday break. They’ll reopen this coming week with their usual hours.
Our sympathies to Monongah Mayor and all around good guy, Johnboy Palmer and his family. They too lost a loved one yesterday. Sending our love from one neighboring town to another as they mourn the loss of their Mammy, Mrs. Virginia Jacobin. Finally, friends of a certain couple reached out to make sure everyone knew to wish a Happy Anniversary to Tom and Frances Straight.
Yesteryear
It’s been a particularly hard holiday week for the Menas family. Their beloved matriarch, Patty, lovingly left this life last week, which gave me a bit of inspiration on where to take you in my Yesteryear portion of the column this week. Not only will most people remember her for the legacy she’s left as a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Farmington High School Class of 1952. A fine lady, and a fine student, the caption under her Senior portrait reads: “She is pretty, neat and trim, Patty is her name. Nursing is her future goal, in this she’ll rise to fame.” I don’t know about fame, but she certainly was fun. In the “Senior Will” she gave her “ability to steal lunches to anyone who gets hungry at ten o’clock.” My kind of gal. While at FHS she was a member of different organizations including the G.A.A. (Girl’s Athletic Assoc.) which participated in a variety of sports. (This must be where her grandkids get their athletic ability). The G.A.A. was an important place for young ladies. It started in the 1890s and was a way to get young girls to participate in physical education in a social setting. Most of the time it was in a large room that was closed to other lest some young gentlemen should see a girl in her wool school issued romper. It paved the way for girls to be able to participate, and not just “for fun” in competitive sports with other schools as well as being able to keep score once it was deemed “safe” for them to be this physically active. It took quite some time before they would be able to invite spectators to the games (especially males) or charge admission so as to pay for equipment, uniforms, etc. Girls in the G.A.A. throughout Patty’s era really paved the way for today’s female athletics. Passing on is kind of like a graduation of sorts. You’ve learned all you could from your teachers and are ready to go onto the next stage and the knowledge it holds. In closing, the class of ‘52 said, “As we near the end of our Senior year at “dear old” Farmington High, we find it rather hard to leave. Yes we will always cherish and remember those happy years at Farmington High School.” I’m sure Patty found it difficult to leave the grand family she had here on earth, but she was ready to be reunited with those who had “graduated” before her, including her husband, son and beloved friends from the Class of ‘52, among others.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes to Betty Longwell, Angelea Smith, Brian Roach, Colton Daft, Derek DeVault, Emma Andrick, Kristin Hamilton, Treyann Cline, Heather Smallwood, Adrienne Bean, Justin Quinn, John Glasscock, Denver Griffin, Kenneth Mitchell, Dakota Boord, Brian Raschella, Joey Longwell, Braiden Kennedy Shelby King, Jessica Sherry, Jeff Hess, Mary Elliott, Chance Hern, and Cheyenne Capet. Also, a very Happy Birthday to Ms. Geraldine Villar who was 92 on the 28th and joins the list of nonagenarians with Farmington ties.
Final Thoughts
Our offices will be closed on Monday in observance of New Year’s so you can reach me starting Tuesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or via email anytime at scummons@timeswv.com. You can also get a hold of me at my desk 304-367-2527. Have a Hap-hap-happy New Year, Farmers! Stay safe and we’ll see you again in 2022!
