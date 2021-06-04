Sweet Summertime is here, Farmers!
However, it looks like the sun is a bit tardy for the season. We spent the weekend at camp where our usual attire would be patriotic shorts, tees, and bug spray while looking for shade and a cool breeze. Our search this year was for more firewood, leftover sweatshirts, and boots from the winter season. Kasey and I are looking to kick off the yard sale season tomorrow. We’ve got the whole day planned out from Farmers Market to an evening at the movies watching “Cruella.” She loves a trip to Goodwill year round, but spotting garage sale signs on a Saturday morning just makes you giddy. If you’re following us around town tomorrow, just remember, watch for our brake lights!
Around Town
Baker’s Nook is preparing for their own line of jams, jellies, peppers and preserves. Marsha, if you’re listening, a request for peach, blackberry, and apple butter if you please. If you haven’t heard, they won the Queen’s Choice at the Three Rivers Festival Pepperoni Roll Bake Off Contest. Stop in and see their plaque in the bakery. Did anyone notice that big tree split in half by Katy Church of God of Prophecy? Wowza! There’s quite a lot of fuzzy geese goslings in the meadow by Mary Manchin’s house. (Yes, it will forever be Mary’s house to me) I’ve been waiting to see how many will end up in the yard at Gene Humphrey’s in Katy. I check when I drive by. Mr. Humphrey is quite the genealogist. Maybe he should consider doing an ancestry chart for the flock.
Yesteryear
Announcements in 1922: “Ten applications will be received by boys and men from Mannington District for summer military training for the Fifth Corps Area, has been announced.” Present plans provide for the training to be at Camp Knox, Kentucky, and all expenses including transportation, uniforms, etc., will be furnished. This training will last thirty days, beginning August 1st. Here’s a good one! The rat killing contest has ended in Mannington. Praise be! The city offered prizes totalling $45 which led to the “extermination of only 200 rats”. Only?! Frank Dunn led with 74 killed, Paul Stewart with 69, and Fred Rymer at 43. What a way to make some quick cash. Speaking of, Cecil Toothman received the $5 prize as the most all around student at Fairview High School. Cecil walked ”four miles to and from school, did a man’s work on the farm, won the oration and debate in a contest for his society and finished at the top of the class with an average of 93.75%.” Sounds like Cecil was a fine boy. Also graduating with a 90% or above were Estelle Toothman, Zelma Pyles, Mildred Sine, Blendene Toothman, Madge Smith, Leslie Tennant, Margaret Pullman, Clyde Swiger and Ray Martin. Advertisement of the week: “Do you have good horses? They will die someday. Have them insured. We do it.” Chas. W. Evans Co., Court House.
Birthdays
Big birthday wishes to some June babies. Beth Alasky, TJ Starsick, Summer Fleeman, Randy Luna, Mike Shearer, Donnie Aloi, Donna Serdich, Linda Haught, Kristy Moore, Coralei Reilly, Tiffany DeVaul, Christina Hibbs, Gwen Shelton, Dustin Hayes, and Justin Dublin. A very special birthday to Mr. Roman Chuby who celebrates his 96th birthday. I hope you and Helen have a nice day to celebrate.
Parade
The Mannington District Fair is back on for Summer 2021. Interested parties who would like to participate as a parade entrant can contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or mdfparade@gmail.com. The parade is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. All groups, individuals, and organizations are welcome!
Congratulations
Fairview Elementary gave a nice send off to a retiring teacher last week. Congratulations to Mrs. Andrea Layman who is retiring after several years as the Title I teacher. She contributed in so many ways to the success of the students at FES, always happy, kind and smiling.
Farmington Youth Baseball
Board nominations for next season are open for the Farmington Youth Baseball league. Nominations can be made via social media, once confirmed that they accept the nomination, all candidates will be voted in at the end of the year party. Nominations can be made for the following positions: President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer.
Barefoot Farmer Offering Classes
The Barefoot Farmer is probably one of the best kept (unintentionally) secrets in our end of the county. If you don’t follow their social media accounts, you ought to. Every Wednesday evening in the month of June you can join in on the free hands-on tomato pruning class. It starts at 7 p.m., live on Facebook, and goes until the last question is answered. It’s a great way to learn with not only individual instruction but also in a group of like minded gardeners. I’m going to tune in this week!
Final Thoughts
Does anyone know just how far “over yonder” really is? How about a “fer piece”? Spending time with people who don’t live in the area, makes you mighty aware of how different parts of the state say/or don’t say different things in the same way. Just like I might say, “hand me that do-hickey” or use a turn of a phrase to explain my point. (Such as, he was as crooked as a dog’s hind leg) Remember, there’s some folks back home that think you talk just fine. You can reach me at the Times West Virginian office on Quincy Street, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or at my desk phone, 304-367-2527. As always my e-mail is the most handy, scummons@timeswv.com.
