The biological and unchanging law of reproduction allows a man to be a father. The title “father” is not earned and is a statement of fact. But beyond this title, and with much effort, love, and personal communication, this title can and should evolve into the endearing name of “dad.”
By the physical necessity that guarantees the continuance of the human race, there will always be fathers. But by deliberate choice, personal sacrifice, and transforming love, the words “dad” and “daddy” will be lovingly given to those special men who are examples of all that is good and noble in fatherhood. No one can take the place of mom, but the responsibility of effective family building is a dual responsibility shared by both parents.
In our current communities, where much of the disciplining, problem-solving, and parental school and church participation is relegated to mom, the need for more involved dads is vital and urgent. Often working long hours to secure the necessities and the niceties for his family, the father may not have a close relationship with his children. This is where more dads are desperately needed.
In too many families, the father is satisfied to allow a working and already overloaded wife to become the only leader in the home. These talented and dedicated women have produced generations of children who love and respect both parents but often have had little influence from the leadership example set by their fathers.
Nothing can be written or suggested that covers any and all circumstances. But our nation and communities find themselves in dire need of fathers who are abreast of the personal needs of their children and by example demonstrate their leadership, participation, and love equal to that of the mother. The lack of an example of fatherly leadership in the home can produce elected leaders and professionals who find it difficult to make important decisions resulting from their core values, beliefs, and standards of character living.
Real dads hurt when their kids hurt. They care enough to know the fears and frustrations of each individual child. Real dads treat mom in such a manner the children expect to emulate these role models in their own adulthood. A dad’s love is far more than an emotion. It is a love that cares enough to say no when this is the correct answer. He encourages and empathizes in life’s defeats as well as victories.
A father’s often tough exterior must reveal little invaluable cracks of expressed emotion that allow the inner softness of his love to be visible. The squeeze of a shoulder, a gentle hug, a big bear-hug, a punch on the arm, and a peck on the cheek are little love gestures that give lingering reassurance, encouragement, faith, and trust.
Father’s Day Celebration, with its Fairmont origin, has been set aside to honor all fathers. Shall we fathers on this Father’s Day 2020 pledge anew to become better dads? In so doing, we will rejuvenate our families, communities, and country.
Any male can become a father. But beyond fatherhood, it takes a lifetime purpose of total dedication and personal communication to earn the cherished title of “dad.” There is no nobler or higher level of personal attainment.
