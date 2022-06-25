Last Sunday, we observed Father’s Day which has its beginning in our community.
Of course during worship at Fleming we recognized the fathers present and a prayer for them was given that empowered them to continue to work in their own special way to recognize Christ as the head of every Christian home.
Our dear fathers were present in that service and duly acknowledged.
One aspect of Father’s Day which may be present but not verbalized is the role of our grandfathers in also being a guiding fatherly presence in our lives. Of course, I’m speaking in general terms and realize that not all fatherly relationships have been positive in memory or practice, but also when our fathers, for whatever reason could not be present, in many families, “Grandpa” stepped in to be an assistant for Dad.
Such is the case in my history since my father who served in the military was stationed far away from his family. Both my paternal and maternal grandfathers helped raise me in the absence of Dad. This memory brings me joy.
One story, which I shared with the congregation, told about their role in teaching me how to care for orphaned animals.
My paternal grandfather worked in logging and one day encountered a nest of orphaned squirrels.
He brought one home and at that point, “Chipper,” as we called him, became my pet for many years. When my family was stationed with my father at Langley Field, Chipper lived with us. He lived in a bird cage and was given freedom to roam the house. He would perch on top of curtain rods and preach at us and especially any visitors who happened to drop by!
We were probably the only family at Langley to have a pet squirrel — but that’s how it is when your roots are from southern Appalachia!
When my father was stationed in Vietnam we left Langley and moved back home to Mountain City to be with my grandparents. At that point, my maternal grandfather, a carpenter by trade, built a huge outdoor cage for Chipper with a large tree inside the cage. Chipper lived a long life for such a squirrel in captivity.
The grandfathers of Father’s Day taught me so much about how to care for animals and people. They were not perfect.
In fact, my maternal grandfather was freed from alcoholism by his relationship to God. I never knew him in the depths of that disease. He decided at my younger brother’s baptism that he wanted to stop drinking and be a good example for his grandsons. Grandpa was brought healing through faith, determination and a love for his family.
The grandfathers of Father’s Day, for some of us, upon reflection, were sure men in that we witnessed God’s care in them as they supported our interests, dreams and hopes in childhood. If not them, then a fatherly figure to cherish:
”Faith of our fathers! we will love
Both friend and foe in all our strife,
And preach thee, too, as love knows how
By kindly words and virtuous life:
Faith of our fathers, holy faith!
- ”Faith of Our Fathers,” The Hymnbook,
- p. 348.
