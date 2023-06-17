Matthew 20:6: “Why stand ye here all the day idle?”
Exodus 14:15-16: “Speak to the children of Israel that they go forward.”
One-hundred fifteen years ago in Fairmont the First Father’s Day Service in America (and possibly the world) was held at Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South, now Central United Methodist Church on Fairmont Avenue.
The irony of that service then and now is that, in 1908, it was designed to be a religious service. Today, it is not. In 1908, it was to celebrate contributions fathers made, particularly in faith development. Today, it is not so much. We need to recapture that essence, the importance of fatherhood, and the hopeful future of the family.
I will be doing two sermons tomorrow on Rev. Fletcher Golden, the Father Who Influenced Father’s Day. The first event will be at 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where I am the interim minister. The second event will occur at Central United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
Rev. Fletcher Golden (1828-1890) was a father of 11 children by 2 marriages, and a very strong political and social activist. He fought in the Civil War for the North, went in the wrong direction for a while, came under the influence of a minister, and at 46 years of age changed life’s direction and became a Methodist South Minister. Eventually, he came to Marion County in 1875 and served different locations until 1882. His last child, Grace Golden Clayton, was raised in Rivesville, married, moved to Fairmont, and stayed here until her death in 1958. His first and last sermon laid emphasis on going forward into the unknown to serve your Master.
Following the Monongah Mine Disaster of Dec. 6, 1907 she wanted to set aside a day to honor those dads who had been killed in the mines and for fathers everywhere. More than 360 men, 210 of whom were fathers lost their lives. Two hundred fifty widows and more than 1,000 children were left grieving. She chose the day closest to his birthday which was July 5, 1908. She wanted it set in the church to make this a solemn religious event. So, that Sunday, July 5, 1908 became the first Father’s Day Service in America; two years before Mrs. Dodd of Spokane, Washington held hers.
But two events prevented Fairmont from receiving. First, it was the greatest day in the city’s history, a July 4th celebration of 12,000 people. A hot air balloon made its presence at Windmill Park and a parade occurred. But, the main attraction was a spiral stairway that had been built from the courthouse to the top of the Watson Building (now WesBanco) where a daredevil rode atop a 10 foot round ball all the way up and back three times to the amazement of the crowd.
The second event was a tragic death near 11 p.m. that night. Miss Lucy Ethel Billingslea, the adopted daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Billingslea of Locust Avenue died from typhoid fever. So when church convened the next day, the people’s minds were not on a Father’s Day Celebration. The concern was the joy many had the day before and the sudden tragic loss of a 21-year beloved adopted daughter. Thus it was never promoted, advertised, or very much mentioned. Thus, Washington State received the national recognition for Father’s Day, even though its service was two years after the one here in Fairmont.
Still, let us honor those fathers who contribute to their families, the grandparents who raise their grandchildren, the couple who raise an adoptive child, or other adult males who father children.
Fathering is a lifelong experience, whether as a parent or now. May we take fathering seriously and religiously, so it will be an honor to be a father or fathering spirit. So, let us not grow idle in our years but stay active and caring. And may we always be pushing forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.