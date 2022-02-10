Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week, even though it has been cold. Have you noticed that it is daylight a little longer in the evening? We don’t look at it in the morning. I’m sure school bus drivers do and others that are traveling early in the morning. So, longer daylight hours are coming and with that spring. February has a lot of special days, Ground Hog Day, St. Valentine’s Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, Presidents Day, and Washington’s Birthday.
The one, of course, that so many think of in February is Valentine’s Day, have you thought about what you will get those special ones in your family, even just a card? We wish everyone a very Happy St. Valentine’s Day.
There is still a lot of ice on the ground in places, so please watch where you are stepping if you are going outside. We still need to check on neighbors and friends who may need help as this cold weather continues.
Have a nice week, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
Are you trying to think of food for Super Bowl Sunday? Well, the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department just might be able to help you make plans. They are hosting their Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 2-5 p.m. Please notice the change in time, so everyone can then watch the game. Eat in will still be available, but carry out can be called in if you wish. To place an order for pick up when you do not want to wait can be done by calling 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. All of the proceeds from the sale as always will benefit the Fire Department. Have fun watching the game.
Spaghetti dinner
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will serve a carry out only Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 13, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The cost will $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under. The menu consists of spaghetti, meatball, salad and bread. Pick up will be at the Mannington Fire Hall on 101 Clayton St. at the Central Station in Mannington. Tickets are available from any Auxiliary member or by calling Judy at 304-986-2527. You will need to purchase your tickets in advance as extra dinners that day might not be available.
February at the Library
February activities and events at the Mannington Public Library are planned for all ages. The Fire Breathing Fairy Tale Festival will be held on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. This is National Tell a Fairy Tale Day. Stories of great dragon slayers, heroic princesses and happily ever after’s will be told. This adventure is sure to delight the little heroes of the land. Please register if you would like to attend,
The Crafty Kids Club will meet Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. with Carol to make an adorable Unicorn pop-up card. This would make a great card for a friend’s birthday. All materials will be provided and registration is required. This craft is geared toward children 8 years of age.
For the teens, come to the library for an afternoon of sleuthing fun! You will navigate through the library on a scavenger hunt Feb. 24at 3 p.m. See how good your detective skills are as you race toward prizes. Please register for the activity.
Carol’s Crafty Creations will be making a Bunny Mason Jar. Spring has sprung in Carol’s Crafty Creations class. Join the group to make a Bunny themed Mason Jar vase Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Materials will be provided but you must register for the class.
The Cover2Cover Book Club will meet Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck. How long has it been since you read this book or have you ever read it? Register to join this group and pick up your copy at the library.
Congratulations
The girls high school basketball season is coming to a close and Monday, Feb. 7 was Senior Night at North Marion High. We want to congratulate the four young ladies that have played high school basketball for their four high school years. The ladies were introduced with their parents to the audience and came to the center of the basketball court for hugs from team members and their coaches. They have represented North Marion High in such a great way and have brought honor to the school. They always play a good game and have shown to be such good sports. We want to wish them well in the next step of their lives as we will see them graduate in May. The ladies are Kenney Beaty, Katlyn Carson, Adryan Stemple and Sidney Megna. We will miss watching how you can push the other teams to keep up your pace. Good luck.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of who may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and need to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
