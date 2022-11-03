Good morning Mannington!
There was a lot going on over the last few days with the celebration of Halloween. Thank you to all organizations, the city of Mannington, Mannington Main Street who held activities for our youngsters in the area. There were some Trunk or Treating spots on different dates so that there were more activities for the children. Also, thank you to all businesses that took part in Halloween Town.
Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend. It is that time of year again. I guess this means that fall is really here. The pretty colored leaves are about gone, the oak leaves will give some color for a while, but will be just brown before long. When coming from Fairmont recently, I noticed some bushes in the woods that still had leaves on them but looked almost dark pink, more of a spring color. I could not see what the bushes were, but they looked pretty. There were a lot of them in one area. Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. If you are looking for decorations, check out stores in Mannington. There are some pretty decorations posted on Facebook from area businesses. Check them out!
Scarecrow winners
Congratulations to the winners of the Business Scarecrow Decorating Contest winners. The first place winner was Wonderland Learning, second place was First Exchange Bank and third place was Something Special. Thank you to all businesses that participated in the contest and thank you to all who turned in votes. It makes our town look so nice when there are decorations for the holidays. It is also nice that the businesses work together and take part in a project.
Veterans breakfast
On Friday, Nov. 11 there will be a breakfast to honor veterans at the North Marion Senior Center from 8-10 a.m. The menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage biscuits and gravy. Following the breakfast there will be a short program held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Water Street at 10:30 a.m. Veterans and their families are invited to attend. The keynote speaker will be Phil Pritchard. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Tribute to veterans
The Mannington Church of the Nazarene will honor veterans on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend morning worship to thank them for their service to our country. The church is located on Route 250 North and for information, call 304-986-1670. The community is invited to attend to help honor our Veterans.
Pizza, Salad and Sandwich Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be holding a Pizza, Salad and Sandwich sale on Saturday, November 5,2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. You may eat in or carry out is available. If you wish to place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. The proceeds benefit the Fairview Fire Department. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.
Future Farmers for Grandfamiles
The Marion County FFA is holding a “Future Farmers for GrandFamilies” toy and clothing drive until Dec. 12. Items collected will be donated to the grandfamiles program of Marion County Schools. These families will have the opportunity to come shop and have their gifts wrapped for their/or grand children on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center.
Be sure to shop at the Fairmont Tractor Supply Co. to shop and drop off your new items. You can also drop off items at the MCTC. The ages are 5-18.
We greatly appreciate your support of our programs, but to the healthy grandparents as well. For information or concerns please reach out to Mr. Postlethwait, FFA Advisor/Ag Instructor.
Congratulations
The Marion County FFA Horse Evaluation Team recently returned from national competition and brought home honors to West Virginia and the Marion County FFA Organization. Bronze Individual winners were Abby Getz and Brook Toothman. Silver Individual winners were Hayley Ford and Branden Payton and the team placed with a Silver Emblem. Congratulations to these young students as they learn and then show how well they can make decisions and then explain why they placed the different animals as they did. They do not just look at animals and then place them but must tell judges why they placed each as they did. So, they also learn to speak in front of others and express their thoughts. Congratulations to these fine young folks for all of their effort.
Upcoming events
Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. If you look around Mannington you will find several small businesses, some you might not think about checking to see what they have to offer.
Check out Something Special, Mountaineer Florist, Morris Market Place, Mannington Pharmacy, and Miller’s Hardware. Mannington has a lot to offer. Are you interested in getting more exercise? Think about North Peak Performance. They have some specials for the season. Check them out on Facebook.
Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec.r 2 at 6 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
Soup, sandwich sale
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored at this time. Come one, come all!!
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
