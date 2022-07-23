2 Timothy 4:7-8. The time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness … and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Tomorrow, one of the respected clergy in Fairmont will be retiring. Rev. Robin Norsworthy will preach her last official sermon at Central Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church on Big Tree Drive.
As a transplanted Georgian, she has decided to stay in West Virginia. I and others will miss her. Thus, I decided to identify other saints, who in my mind, have kept the faith, fought the good fight, made our area a better place to live, and came from numerous denominations. Here are some of them, both deceased and living, who have influenced me.
Those Who I Have Read About: Bishop J. Calvin Broomfield, Scottish social reformer who pastored the Methodist Protestant Church on Monroe St. Rev. Fletcher Golden; the father who influenced Father’s Day and who I portray frequently in the area.
Those Who Have Passed into Glory: Rev. Dr. Frank Marvin, First Presbyterian. He taught a course I took on Jan. 26, 1964 on “The Study of the New Testament” by Clarence Tucker Craig for three weeks. That study opened my eyes to the different interpretations and views of the Gospel writers and shaped what and how I preach even today. Rev. Dr. Frank Shaffer Jr. This former Methodist Temple minister when I was a Fairmont State student challenged and encouraged me on my journey of faith. Dr. Ramsey Bridges, the first African-American District Superintendent in W.Va. who taught me to walk in other people’s shoes, for “thus for the grace of God, go I.”
Rev. F. Eugene Brown, Baptist Temple. He took me under his wing when I came back to Fairmont, taught me about using the mimeograph machine and was always there when I needed a listening ear. Father Joe Deane, St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church. He came to St. Anthony’s when I lived next door to the parish. As a former coal miner in southern West Virginia, he was not just a priest, but a person I often visited at the rectory and learned of his faith.
Father Leo Lyden. Although he served as an interim at St. Peter’s for a short time, Father Leo was one of my favorite clergy. He and I were bridge partners, he helped officiate my son Chris’ wedding at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksburg, and he was the No. 1 dancing priest I knew. Not in any order there are a few more I would like to mention: Pastor Harold Hann, Grace Lutheran Church; Rev. Ezra Dunnavant, Central Christian Church; Billy Jo Helmick, Valley Chapel United Methodist; Dr. F. Wendall Eskew, First United Methodist Church; Rev. Willie Morganfield, Morningstar Baptist Church. All these were saints who served well, ran the race and kept the faith.
Those living that running the good race: Rev. Dick Bowyer, my campus minister at Fairmont State. He nurtured me at FSC. His role model as a campus minister helped me in doing the same at WVU, as well as in serving various denominational churches; Rev. Jim Kerr, retired and former executive director of the WV Council of Churches. He assisted me in our first cable program in Fairmont and I assisted him for many years with a church District Children and Youth camp at Muffley in Monongalia County; Rev. Jim Perdue, another minister from Barrackville who was a joy to be with. He later served on that National Evangelism Board and taught me that spirituality takes many forms; Pastor Roger Thrower, Fairmont City Church; Roger has always been available. He has a deep appreciation for history, faith, music and people. Rev Dr. Mike Richards and Rev. Larry Buckland; These two embody the faith in caring, doing preaching, and evangelism. They support human rights and bring Jesus’ teaching to us all.
Indeed, there are other clergy you would add, as well you should. But, from time to time, we need to remember and recall those of our past. At some other time, I will recount those laity who I would label as those who have run the good race and kept the faith. But, until now, do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.