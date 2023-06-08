Historical Preservationist Speaks
Jon Smith will present a lecture Friday June 16, at 6 p.m., at the Barrackville Covered Bridge on the bridge history, restoration and preservation needs. Jon Smith is a master artisan with over 55 years of experience specializing in preservation and education. Born and raised in West Virginia, Jon’s passion for historic sites and restoration has left an indelible mark on the region. His extensive portfolio boasts many historical sites across West Virginia and the surrounding area, making him a revered figure in the field. Throughout his illustrious career, Jon has contributed to various high-profile projects, solidifying his reputation as a skilled artisan. Notable among his accomplishments are his restoration work at Graceland, the enchanting summer home of Henry Gassaway Davis, the iconic Martinsburg, WV B&O complex, many covered bridges including the Barrackville Covered Bridge, where he played a vital role in creating the Burlington Charter for the US Department of Highways’ Best Practices for Covered Bridges. Driven by a desire to make a lasting impact, Jon, together with his son Derrick Smith, established the renowned Smith Family of Workshops. Originally envisioned as a provider of preservation workshops and education, the company has flourished. Today, it operates a fully equipped workshop and offers on-location preservation and restoration services, employing a dedicated team of skilled craftworkers. Jon’s unwavering commitment to his craft has earned him the trust and respect of the entire preservation community, solidifying his legacy. Please join us for this special presentation from this knowledgeable educator. For more information contact Diana at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or 304-376-1759.
Festival Meeting
Join the committee for a meeting to finalize items for the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Thursday June 8, at 6 p.m.
2023 Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Tentative Schedule:
8-10 a.m. Set up vendors, crafters, food trucks.
8-10 a.m. Barrackville United Methodist Church — Free To Go Breakfast (Biscuit and sausage gravy) seating available in the church outdoor pavilion.
10 a.m. Festival Begins
10 a.m. Strolling magician
11 a.m. Magic Show in the children’s area.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trolley shuttles from Covered Bridge to front of the school on a periodic schedule. Lunch break is to be expected.
Green Space by Barrackville UMC pavilion
12 p.m. Free Mind Poetry Slam by JM Hawkins.
12:30 p.m. Zack Lilly
1 p.m. Williams music
School Gym
1 p.m. Announcing the winners of the Coloring Contest and the Drawing Contest.
1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Fairmont State University’s Academy of the Arts “Kids-Prov”.
Covered Bridge
2 p.m. Touch A Truck- Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company will have a fire truck at the bridge for kids to check out
2:30 p.m. Ducky Race- Purchase ducks for $5 to be entered in the “Great Barrackville Duckie Race” first, second and third duck to cross the finish line first will win a prize.
All Day
Kids Area — Marion County Public Library Book Mobile check out a book, get a library card, corn hole and crafts.
FBI Fingerprinting — Barrackville United Methodist Church Pavilion
GYM — Check out the art display by Barrackville School students inside the gym.
Barrackville Treasure Hunt
Check out the Marion Times free edition paper on Thursday June 15, for the first clue to the First Great Barrackville Treasure Hunt. The end of the hunt will be a painted rock which if found will be turned in the day of the festival, June 16, for a $100 check sponsored by the Times West Virginian. Clues will not go live until Thursday June 15!
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Town council covered a heavy agenda at the monthly meeting with a good attendance from the community. Budget revision will be at the middle of the month. A slight discrepancy in the Police funds of $55 in office supplies and profit and loss statement account 299 balance changed from $34k to $37k. these items will be reviewed for differences at the budget revision. Other questions by council member TJ Young as to employee names listed Alen Myers and Ryan Southern. Unfinished business: Joy Lane, need more bids. Council will purchase labels for trucks and number each truck for identification. Labels should cost $29 plus $7 extra for reflective surface. Grass cutting, Council member Cari Casuccio presented a permit to submit to the DOH requesting permission to cut the entrance of Barrackville, which is the responsibility of the WV DOH so that the towns appearance remains in compliance with ordinances. Council approved submission of form to the DOH. A resident questioned if there is oversight of Fairmont City workers in the town limits doing work, noting that they are not cautious when completing repairs, and material is spreading into the roadway.
Code Enforcement Officer Stewart was present and stated that Marion County may have up to eight million dollars available for demolition of dwellings and that town council previously submitted a list of six dwellings that were determined for demolition, Officer Stewart questioned which houses were on the original list submitted. He has quite a few questions when and if the funds are dispersed to the town about the use of funds.
Bob Pirner President of Planning Commission presented a program that will train a committee of community volunteers to recognize structures and how to rank them for demolition. Police Report Chief Wilson presented a program idea that he would like to implement soon.
Chief Wilson would like to offer an outdoor family movie night for all families with children but focus on those children with special needs or sensory issues. Some children that have special needs are not readily accepted at public indoor theaters and he would like to have an event that they are welcomed so they may enjoy experience as any other child has the opportunity. He is in contact with an individual that will set up the event with the only cost being the licensing fee for the movie of $305. The movie will be at the #7 ball field in August. Town approved funds from the American Rescue account for the event. Fire department chief sent an email with department updates: 28 calls in May, promotion of officers and new members, sited in the letter that the antique fire truck, Samantha, was voted to be sold and the department does not have any other funding available for the truck.
Further discussion on options for the fire truck from the town standpoint, bids were not opened, and the decision was made to find alternative housing for the truck until further discussion.
A key was requested to the heating and cooling system lock in the Lions Community Building, town secretary has a key that is available for the system. Noted also that the town maintenance vehicles are obstructing and taking up valuable parking spaces in the surrounding parking areas when events are held. Request to park the trucks elsewhere on the weekends and during events as a courtesy to the Lions Club volunteers. Noted also if there was need for employee cell phones if employees were not on call.
Sewage Department questions as to who to contact when there is an after-hours emergency. Contact Maca 911 in emergence and they will contact parties, EPA will contact the fire department to determine if there is an environmental hazard. Bob Pirner of the planning Commission requested permission to further pursue grant monies for a matching $60,000 grant with at 20% match for sidewalks. Council approved the request to submit grant. Resident Bobbi Mohman requested council to review practice of charging non-profit organizations of the town to use the electronic notice board. Council reworded policy to state the non-profit organizations may use the sign for advertising events.
Other business to get bids for auditor, Opioid settlement paperwork is ongoing, and community noted that Officer Stewart is very responsive and courteous to residents. Water in road on First Street and on State Highway there is a large hole, resident advised to report on WVDOH website, question if gravel was placed as requested in needed areas specifically Cook Street and in front of Carolyn Smith residence, will contact state about road bond about issues. Beautification Committee requests $600 to purchase seasonal flags to hang in town. Motion carried to accept bid from Legg to paint the three exterior sides of the town hall using American Recovery funds. Discussion to purchase a new time clock for employees that would link directly to Quick books for payroll and updating meeting room area to a more appealing décor. Council convened to Executive session.
Yard Sale
Katy Church of God Prophecy will be having a yard sale, hot dog sale and bake sale on June 9 and 10, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental: Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
