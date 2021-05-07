Happy Mother’s Day weekend, Farmers!
“The world’s favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May,” wrote Edwin Way Teale, American naturalist. May is my favorite month. It seems like the world is opening up and it might be possible to have a springtime that’s filled with less fear and worry than its predecessor.
Miss Kasey and I have plans to don our freshest spring frocks and fascinators for royal tea at the Tea Shoppe tomorrow. While we’ve tried not to let the world stop, it has been hard to enjoy some of our special Mommy Kasey Day time at our favorite places. While she has had her sundress selected for days, I’m still wondering what goes best with my ankle brace, (Yes, still hobbling) and if real shoes will be possible for the occasion.
Did you know that there is a special flower selected just for Mother’s Day? It’s presence was once expected in bouquets, corsages, and gifts for that special mom in your life. The white carnation was chosen as the flower for Mother’s Day because Miss Jarvis said it “grows in every part of the country and can readily be procured in early May.” While not my favorite bloom, I think we shall try to find a few while out and about tomorrow as a nod to Anna.
Around town
The power outage Monday evening sure threw us for a loop in Farmington. People from Plum Run, Idamay, and all over the North Marion area were without electricity for most of the evening. Candles have now been added to my shopping list this week. Luckily the canoe race was last weekend because the mighty Buffalo Creek is now a lovely shade of chocolate milk that’s churning furiously considering so many run offs are pouring like waterfalls along Route 250. The rainfall has done wonders for my rhododendrons which are now bursting with color.
New signage has us eager for the Baker’s Nook to open soon. Marsha updated the progress for reopening and thanked everyone for their continued support. Get well wishes need to be extended to my grandmother, Meredith Banick, who broke her arm recently. Cards would be appreciated. What a lovely addition those hanging baskets make to the poles throughout town. It’s the little things that make it nice around here.
Fairview Diner and Bakery open
What an opening for Michelle Clevenger and her staff at the Fairview Diner and Bakery! The lunch crowd nearly cleaned her out on their first day. What a blessing. If you haven’t been keeping up, the social media accounts for the diner and bakery have some mouthwatering photographs of what she’s cooking up daily. If you want to treat that certain lady in your life to a Mother’s Day meal, stop on by the Diner (located right before the turn off to Fairview Middle School) and see what’s going on.
Birthdays
A good bit of Birthdays this month. Well wishes go out to Toni Thorne, Junior Handley, Connie Handley, Sue Angelina, Debi Heater, Pastor Iria Timmins Jr., Eric Floyd, Nicole Wills, Ron Rowan, Roger Parker, Juanita Cole Davis, Susan Buckhannon, Jase Hibbs, Heidi Daft, Brandi Ross and Tom Fluharty. A very happy belated birthday to former resident Betty Shreve who turned 70 on Tuesday. Betty and her husband Roy relocated to Idaho a few years ago where their daughters, Audra and Sarah also reside. Son Josh and his family are still in the area.
Donations needed
The Farmington Little League is looking for a kind hearted individual who might want to donate or cut them a deal on a deep freezer for the concession stand. The freezer is a big need for the organization as they house freeze pops for the players to stay hydrated and cool and to provide more food options when the pandemic restrictions allow it. If you’d like to help out, contact them on social media or head down to the field and talk to them while you watch the kiddos on the diamond.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Jeff & Carol Taylor and Frank & Theresa Witt.
Prom 2021
Congratulations to the 2021 North Marion High School Prom Queen, Bella Fetty, and Maid of Honor, Natalie Miller. The ladies were crowned at the 2021 Coronation and Prom last Saturday evening with their escorts, Ethan Mays and Brock Troy by their side. Flower girls were Gracie and Paisley Devaul and Crown Bearer was Raiden Devaul.
Condolences
Deepest sympathies to the family of Shirley Rager. Shirley was a Farmington alumni and a part of the Daft family as a loving sister and aunt. Keep them in your hearts and prayers.
Stork time!
Jessica (Rosser) and Xander Chiniewicz are proud first time parents! Little James Ike arrived in the early a.m. hours yesterday. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long. Congratulations to the new family and to the new grandma, Kathy Malone.
Weekend whereabouts
Don’t forget this weekend is Community Cleanup Day. The dumpster will be provided at Petrucci’s garage until it is filled tomorrow. Come early and get rid of all your unwanted clutter. Please refrain from electronics, tires, and other hazardous materials. Mannington Women’s Club Farmer’s Market opens Sunday from 9 a.m.-noon behind the flower shop.
Yesteryear
A few weeks ago I printed information about spinsters, which gave a good laugh to several readers who were nice enough to let me know. I think you’ll enjoy these responses from Victorian women who were asked by an unknown newspaper, “why are you a spinster?” Miss Laura Bax, 29, stated, “because matrimony is like an electric battery, when you once join hands you can’t let go, however much it hurts; and, as when embarked on a toboggan slide, you must go to the bitter end, however much it bumps.” Fellow spinster, a Miss Sparrow whose age was not given was quoted, “I do not care to enlarge my menagerie of pets, and I find the animal man less docile than a dog, less affectionate than a cat, and less amusing than a monkey.” Sounds like sour grapes to me. I hope the offending man who broke Miss Sparrow’s heart learned his lesson.
Little League
Mother’s Day action tomorrow on our home field with B-Ball playing the Indians of Fairview at 4 p.m. C-Ball will also take on Mannington at 1:30 p.m. at home and will play on the 12th at 7 p.m. against Barrackville Blue at Barrackville. T-ball plays tomorrow at noon against Mannington Green at our homefield, followed by another home game on the 11th at 5:30 against the Fairview Indians.
Final thoughts
A man walks into his doctor’s office and says, “Doc, I can’t stop singing “What’s New Pussycat?” After giving him a thorough examination, the physician delivers his diagnosis. “Sounds like you’ve got Tom Jones Syndrome.” Puzzle, he asks, “Is it common?” Not wishing to worry his patient, the doctor replies, “It’s not unusual.” Do you have anything new happening with you? Let me know! You can contact me at the office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday via email at scummons@timeswv.com, phone 304-367-2527 or pop in and see me. Have a great week, a Happy Mother’s Day to all, and instead of saying stay safe, let’s try a new one. Be happy, Farmers.
