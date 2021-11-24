Good morning Mannington!
Happy Thanksgiving. I hope everyone has a great day and enjoys the family get togethers and all of the good food. This is such a great time of the year to celebrate family and friends. I hope hunters have had a good week and that they have gotten the deer they have been watching for a few weeks. To those who are still hunting, please be careful for yourself and others.
The cold temperatures that we have had for several mornings make us think that winter had really arrived. Many folks have already put-up Christmas lights, but to those who maybe climbing a ladder to do so please be careful, we do not need anyone falling and getting hurt.
Please remember to check on your elderly neighbors. If it stays cold, they will not want to got out and just might need some help. Even if it is just a phone call to say hello, they know that there is someone out there thinking of them and they can talk with someone for a few minutes. Enjoy the holiday week, everyone be careful and stay safe.
Shop Small Saturday
Don’t forget that Saturday, Nov. 27 is “Shop Small Saturday” and that means you just might want to shop in Mannington. This is a special time to support area businesses, to thank them for being in our small town and helping with the economy. Some of our businesses just might have that special item you would not find in one of the big stores.
There will be a table set up at Citizen’s Square to register for gift baskets that will be given away. When you purchase from one of the businesses you are to bring your purchase receipt to the table and you will receive a ticket for each $20 that you have spent and these can be placed in the container for the drawing. There are four filled gift baskets, and a picture by Ben Kolb that will be given away. They will also have homemade cookies and hot chocolate at the Square.
A well known DJ will provide Christmas music during the event. There will be Mannington Christmas ornaments for sale as well as some boxes of Mannington Christmas Cards.
The businesses may have some sales and you will get a chance to see what they have to offer. You just might find out that they will have what you need for next summer.
This is a special day to support our local businesses and the economy. Plan to meet friends for a meal, do some shopping, just spend some time in Mannington.
Pool Replacement Public Meeting
A public meeting will be held by the City of Mannington City Council on Monday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mannington City Hall Council Chambers at 206 Main St. to consider the Mannington Municipal Pool Replacement Project.
The replacement project intends to demolish the existing municipal pool and install a new swimming pool and splashpad. The city would like to renovate the existing concession and bathhouse to accommodate concessions, bathroom, storage and a mechanical room for the splashpad. The city would also like to renovate the existing pool pumphouse and replace the existing pool pump and filtration equipment.
All are encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend the meeting, written comments will be accepted until December 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. to the attention of the City Clerk, 206 Main Street, Mannington, WV 26582 or via email at cityclerk@cityofmannington.com and will become part of the permanent record. For more information, please contact the City of Mannington at 304-986-2700.
Sympathy
Each week many in the area lose family and friends due to death. We extend sympathy to the many, as I do not know names for all. This week I know of two that will be missed in the community, a friend to many and business person, Joan Hatfield and a good friend and neighbor Jerry Wetzel. These folks made an impression on many lives and will be missed by family and many friends.
Greenery Bazaar
No, Thanksgiving has not come and gone but it is time to think about the West Augusta Historical Society’s Greenery Bazaar. It will be held at the Wilson School Museum and the Log Cabin on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are taking orders at this time for Grave Blankets, these items must be pre-ordered. For more information, call 304-986-1911. They will have many other fresh pine items for sale also. There are always many other handmade craft items to purchase to add to your decorating themes. This is a major fundraiser for the Society and they appreciate your support. They also need pine, fir, Blue Spruce and Scottish Pine. They would not want to cut down a tree, but trimmings would be appreciated.
Christmas Parade
The 2021 Mannington Annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. There is still time to plan that special float or how your group would like to decorate a car or truck for the annual Christmas Parade in Mannington. The committee is hoping that area churches, businesses, organizations, youth groups and individuals will participate in the annual event. We do support the folks planning this event by participating and also by watching the parade pass by. If you are interested in taking part in the parade, please contact Mannington Main Street on their facebook page or by calling Mellissa at 303-435-8580 so that they can plan the line-up.
Santa will be at the Square to read the “Night Before Christmas” to the children and then talk with them about what they would like to have for Christmas. Horse and buggy rides will again be available and cookies and hot chocolate will be served. There is also the plan to light the Town Christmas Tree, and it will be a time to enjoy the many decorations that have been put up around town.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
