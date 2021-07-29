Hello Barrackville!
Cleaning the flower beds is always a therapeutic process. It is amazing a few short weeks ago we celebrated each and every little sprout, now we are removing spent flowers and cutting down plants, like mint, that have become a little too enthusiastic. The bees adore the tiny flowers on Lamb’s Ear and we have left them as long as they were presentable, but once they turn brown and the bees are onto more lush matters, it was time for cutting. The ground growth is still as pretty as can be, though, and that is why this is one of my favorite flowers.
Fire Rating and Homeowner’s Insurance
An ISO fire rating, also referred to as a fire score or Public Protection Classification, is a score from one to 10 that indicates how well-protected your community is by the fire department. The ISO provides a rating which is used by many insurance companies to calculate the rates of homeowner’s insurance. ISO analyzes the relevant data and assigns a PPC grade. Class 1 represents and exemplary fire suppression program, and class 10 indicates that the program does not meet minimum criteria. Barrackville’s current rating is a four and was previously rated number six.
One of our neighbors shared, “Following receipt of the document I contacted my insurance company and learned my premium would be reduced by over $30 a month when the policy renews.”
In a nutshell, providing our fire department with equipment and training has a positive impact on the rating and can lead to thousands of dollars of savings for our citizens. The installation of additional hydrants and hydrant lines may even further enhance our rating and lead to additional savings. Contact your insurance company and ask about your rating.
This is an indication of the hard work Chief Mike Bland and his whole company put into our protection. Improving our town that results in financial savings for everyone is immensely beneficial. Thanks to Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Rabies Clinic
Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, Aug. 7tfrom 9 a.m. to noon. Rabies shots for $8 and dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Veterinarian James Henderson will administer the vaccinations. Questions, call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905. Call with questions prior to the event date and note that there is little, to no, cell service in our area. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building, 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville, WV. 26588
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall on Pike Street. This is an open meeting and residents are encouraged to attend. Contact the town clerk at 304-366-9372 for more information or to be put on the agenda for any matter.
Save The Barrackville Bridge…Again!
There will be a meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Del. Guy Ward has shown interest in the project and may attend if his schedule permits. John Smith, who was instrumental in the 1990’s repair, may also attend. There are many volunteer opportunities available, please attend the meeting and see how you can help. Contact Diana if you have questions or information at Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
