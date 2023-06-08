Good morning Mannington! Hope you all have had a good week. Due to the weather, are we saving on utility bills? Not using furnace or AC. Yes, we know this will change. The first day of Summer by the calendar will be here soon. The sun has almost crossed all the way to the other side of my season change window. So many folks are having to water gardens, we need rain. Maybe with the less amount of rain the lawn mowing will not need to be done so often.
If you need some early veggies, check Carr Farms stand at the Farmer’s Market until your garden is producing. There may be others that have fresh fruits and vegetables too. There are events planned for the month of June, so mark your calendar and plan to attend to support the organizations that bring events to our town. Have a great week and remember to check on friends and neighbors who might be in need of some help. Remember phone calls can make a difference for another person. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Tea Party at the Mansion
The next Tea Party at the Mansion has been planned for Sunday, June 11. There will be a special Shakespearian performance by the North Marion High School Theater Students. The tickets will be $45 per person. The treats will be provided by This and That Bakery and catering and tea will be available from BerTeas. For information and to purchase tickets use www.SenatorsMansionWV.com or call 304-396-6411.
Wintergarden Park Music
The first music event at Wintergarden Park will be held on June 17. This will be the Liverpool Lads, and if you like the music of the Beatles, this will be a very enjoyable event for lovers of this music. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. Remember to bring your own chair.
Farmers Market
The Women’s Club sponsored Farmer’s Market has opened and is a success. There were some fruits and early vegetables available and more will be available as the season progresses. The pictures on Facebook look great. These could change each week, so stop by to see what is available. There are always other vendors there, but they may change each week. Those vendors that bring baked items may very well change each week. You just need to stop by each week to see what is available. It is also a time to get out and make plans to meet with friends. The event is held in Trader’s Ally, behind Miller’s Daughter and the Elks Lodge. The market set up begins at 8 a.m. and then opens for business from 9 a.m. to noon. Support this event, to keep it open each week. If you are interested in setting up a stand there is room, contact Lora Michael for more information.
Music at the Barn
The next Music at the Barn event will be held on June 24. The West Fork String Band will be providing the music for the evening. The doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a light meal available for purchase. This is a great event that is near home, and you will be supporting the West Augusta Historical Society. The proceeds will be used for the up keep of the Wilson School Museum and the Hamilton Round Barn Museum. Plan to attend, meet some friends and have an enjoyable evening. The Kennedy String Band, from Fairmont State University will perform July 22.
At the last meeting the winners of the essay contest read their essays. We thank the students for participating. There are also plans to build a ramp at the Round Barn and this work will be started very soon.
Yard Sale, Hot Dogs and Bake Sale
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will be holding a yard sale on June 9 and 10, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. They will be selling their well-known hot dogs and bake sale items will also be available. The church is located on Route 250 North toward Farmington.
Fair Stage Entertainment
The 2023 Mannington District Fair will open before we know it. This year the stage entertainment will be Chris Higbee on Wednesday, August 9, at 8 p.m. This is a very entertaining, fast paced show. Then on Thursday, August 10, the Davisson Brothers Band will be on stage. This is a well known group and they always have such a great show. On Friday, August 11, Dillon Carmichael will entertain at 8 p.m. If you would like to hear some of the songs Dillon sings, go to the fair facebook page to listen to a few.
The admission to the fair is $7 per person, children 11 years of age and under are admitted free. The stage entertainment is free and there is free parking on the grounds. The rides will not be running on Monday evening.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road there maybe someone you can help.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
