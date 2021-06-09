Good Morning Rivesville!!
A huge thanks goes out to everyone who made the first Market on the Mon a success! Thank you to all the vendors, entertainers, and patrons. Also, special thanks to Main Street Rivesville and Noelle Kolb, Frank Moore, and Michelle Bradley for making this possible.
I’m pretty sure most folks will be happy to know there will be fireworks this year on Friday, July 2 at 10 p.m. There will not be anything else this year, hopefully next year..
Skate-A-Way in Bellview will be having a School’s Out For Summer Lock-In on Friday, June 18 from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Water and Pizza will be provided and their will be games as well. Price of admission is $25 per person and you must RSVP by Noon on June 18th. If you are dropping off a child, the must be signed in before they are allowed to enter. For more info or to RSVP, please call Ashley at 304-365-5587.
The city of Grant Town will be holding their first ever community market on Saturday, June 19th, from 9AM-3PM located at the Grant Town Community Building and Fire Department on Ballah Ave. There will be local artisans, crafters, and food vendors. For additional information, contact Sandy at 304-280-1459.
Giant Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., indoor, outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304278-5905.
Twenty-Five Cent Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Some items excluded from the 25 cent sale. Tables of stuff for only a Quarter! Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304278-5905.
Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Questions: 304-278-7770 or 304-2785905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. plan to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation,anniversary party. family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Ric hard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
Condolences go out to the families of Bob Berry, Holly Eddy, Betty Horvath and Andy Dennison. Thoughts and Prayers are with you during this difficult time.
As we get ready to roll into summer, please be aware of children that are out on bikes, skateboards, etc. Remember to drive safe and we love our kids!!
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
