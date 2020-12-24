Good morning Mannington!
Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas. Weather forecasters say we might have a white Christmas. It would be the first time in years, and it may be cold. The snow last week was beautiful but so much of it was gone when daylight came the next morning. The other great day of December has come also, the first day of Winter!
Yes, now the daylight hours will begin to change. We will not notice it for a few weeks but more daylight hours are on the way. Have you gotten all of the gifts that you need? Remember the stores in Mannington, some will be open at least part of the day on Thursday, they may have just the item you need. Shop Small and support the local businesses.
Thank you to the folks of the area who have taken the time to decorate their homes for Christmas season. Some started early, during the nice weather, and we have been able to enjoy them so much. It takes a lot of time and work to put up the lights and other decorations but they make Mannington look so festive. Some do a little and others do a lot, but each one is greatly appreciated.
Thank you to the City of Mannington, Mannington Main Street and the Mannington Fire Department for all that was done to try to bring a Christmas celebration to town even though it had to be modified. You brought the decorated streets and you figured out how to bring Santa to town for the children.
Santa at Miller’s Hardware has had such a fight with the weather. Thank you to Miller’s for the Santa, it looks great, he is watching us from the rooftop. It has been a real effort to try to keep Santa standing.
Please remember to check on your neighbors who may need some help, even just a phone call to check on them and to visit for a few minutes. A phone call can seem like such a small thing, but to some who cannot get out and do not see others often, it means so much. We may not be able to gather in groups as we have in other years, but a phone call will keep us in touch with the ones we think of and love. It is important to continue following the virus safety guidelines and to be sure to use a mask when going out in public places. Merry Christmas to all, take care of each other and stay safe.
Christmas Eve service canceled
The annual Christmas Eve Service at the First United Methodist Church on Clarksburg Street has been canceled due to COVID-19 health guidelines. This is a disappointment to those of the church and to the many that normally would attend. The officers of the church felt that it would be in the best interest of the community to cancel this well attended 11 p.m. service. This decision was made in the interest of keeping everyone safe. The church wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and pray that traditional services will be held in 2021.
Garbage pickup
Mannington Refuse wishes to remind city residents of the change in pickup dates for Christmas week, there will be only a one day change. Friday, Dec. 25 trash pickup will be on Thursday, Dec. 24. This is the only change for Christmas week. Trash pickup for New Year’s Day on Friday, will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 31. This will be the only change in New Year’s week. Mannington Refuse wishes to say ‘thank you’ to all residents for their cooperation this year and to also wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to stay safe.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
